What's Up Next sports calendar / What's On Today

SATURDAY, SEPT. 5

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

Blue Springs South, Truman at War at The Battlefield, Columbia Battle High School

HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY

8 a.m. — Blue Springs, Blue Springs South, Fort Osage, Grain Valley, Lee’s Summit North, William Chrisman at Tim Nixon Invitational, Wildflower Cross Country Course

8 a.m. — Oak Grove, St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at St. Michael the Archangel Invitational

8 a.m. — Truman at Belton Invitational

TUESDAY, SEPT. 8

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER

6:30 p.m. — Lee’s Summit at Blue Springs South

6:30 p.m. — William Chrisman at Grain Valley

6:30 p.m. — Truman vs. Oak Park at Staley High School

Excelsior Springs Tournament

5 p.m. — Fort Osage vs. Pleasant Hill

6:45 p.m. — Oak Grove vs. Smithville

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

6 p.m. — Oak Grove at Holden

6:30 p.m. — Lee’s Summit West at Blue Springs

6:30 p.m. — Lee’s Summit North at Blue Springs South

7 p.m. — Oak Park at Fort Osage

7 p.m. — Truman at Staley

7 p.m. — Van Horn at William Chrisman

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

4 p.m. — Park Hill at Blue Springs

4 p.m. — Blue Springs South at Lee’s Summit West

4 p.m. — Liberty at Lee’s Summit North

4 p.m. — Oak Park vs. Truman at Adair Park

4 p.m. — Excelsior Springs at William Chrisman

4:30 p.m. — Fort Osage at Park Hill South

4:30 p.m. — Grain Valley at Staley

5 p.m. — Oak Grove at Marshall

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS TENNIS

4 p.m. — Lee’s Summit West at Blue Springs

4 p.m. — Fort Osage vs. William Chrisman at Santa Fe Trail Park

4 p.m. — Truman at Oak Park

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS GOLF

8 a.m. — Fort Osage at Platte County Invitational, Paradise Pointe Golf Complex

3:30 p.m. — Truman vs. Raymore-Peculiar at Country Creek Golf Club, Hoots Hollow course

WHAT’S ON TODAY

This weekend’s sports broadcast highlights

Saturday’s Television

• Australian Rules Football: AFL: Port Adelaide at North Melbourne, 4:30 a.m., ESPN2 (Comcast 29)

• Rugby: NRL (Australia): Sydney at Canberra, 4:30 a.m., FS1 (43)

• Fishing: Bass Pro Tour: Stage Four Heavy Hitters, 6 a.m., Discovery (40)

• Golf: European Tour Andalucia Masters, 6:30 a.m., GOLF (27)

• Cycling: Tour de France (Stage 8), 7 a.m., KSHB 41 (8)

• Soccer: UEFA Nations League: Armenia at Macedonia, 7:50 a.m., ESPN News (102)

• Motorsports: Formula 1 Italian Grand Prix qualifying, 7:55 a.m., ESPN (13)

• Tennis: U.S. Open, 10 a.m., ESPN2 (29)

• Horse racing: NYRA Saratoga Live, 10 a.m., 3 p.m., FS1 (43)

• Motorsports: General Tire Diamond Nationals (Wheatland, Mo.), 11 a.m., KCTV 5 (3)

• Soccer: UEFA Nations League: Iceland at England, 11 a.m., KMBC 9 (12)

• Motorsports: NASCAR Xfinity Series Sports Clips Haircuts VFW 200, 11:30 a.m., KSHB 41 (8)

• Women’s soccer: NWSL: Sky Blue FC at Washington, noon, KCTV 5 (3)

• College football: Eastern Kentucky at Marshall, noon, ESPN (13)

• Golf: PGA Tour Championship, noon, GOLF (27)

• College football: Middle Tennessee at Army, 12:30 p.m., CBSSN (274)

• Motorsports: NHRA U.S. Nationals, 1 p.m., FS1 (43)

• Soccer: UEFA Nations League: Croatia at Portugal, 1:30 p.m., KMBC 9 (12)

• Horse racing: Kentucky Derby, 2 p.m., KSHB 41 (8)

• MLB: San Diego at Oakland, 3 p.m., WDAF 4 (6)

• College football: SMU at Texas State, 3:30 p.m., ESPN (13)

• MLB: St. Louis at Chicago Cubs (Game 1), 4 p.m., MLB (272)

• NBA playoffs: Toronto vs. Boston, 5:30 p.m., TNT (51)

• Tennis: U.S. Open, 6 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• MLB: Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m., FS1 (43

• MLB: Chicago White Sox at Royals, 6 p.m., FSKC (48)

• NHL playoffs: New York Islanders vs. Philadelphia, 6:30 p.m., KSHB 41 (8)

• Soccer: Liga MX: Cruz Azul at Atlas, 6:55 p.m., KUKC-Univision (17)

• Major League Soccer: Orlando City at Atlanta United, 7 p.m., WDAF 4 (6)

• College football: Arkansas State at Memphis, 7 p.m., ESPN (13)

• MLB: St. Louis at Chicago Cubs (Game 2) or Milwaukee at Cleveland, 7 p.m., MLB (272)

• Major League Soccer: Sporting Kansas City at Houston, 7 p.m., FSKC-Plus (925)

• NBA playoffs: Denver vs. Los Angeles Clippers, 8 p.m., TNT (51)

• Soccer: Liga MX: Guadalajara at Tigres UANL, 8:55 p.m., KUKC-Univision (17)

• MLB: Houston at Los Angeles Angels, 9:30 p.m., MLB (272)

Saturday’s Radio

• Horse racing: Kentucky Derby, 5 p.m., WHB (810 AM)

• MLB: Chicago White Sox at Royals, 6 p.m., KCSP (610 AM)

• Major League Soccer: Sporting Kansas City at Houston, 7 p.m., WHB (810 AM)

Sunday’s Television

• Golf: European Tour Andalucia Masters, 6:30 a.m., GOLF (27)

• Motorsports: Formula 1 Italian Grand Prix, 8:05 a.m., ESPN2 (29)

• Tennis: U.S. Open, 10 a.m., ESPN (13)

• Motorsports: NHRA U.S. Nationals, 10 a.m., FS1 (43)

• Soccer: UEFA Nations League: Finland at Ireland, 10:50 a.m., ESPN News (102)

• Track & field: IAAF Diamond League: Brussels, 11 a.m., KSHB 41 (8)

• Motorsports: NHRA U.S. Nationals, noon, WDAF 4 (6)

• Cycling: Tour de France (Stage 9), noon, KSHB 41 (8)

• Golf: PGA Tour Championship, noon, GOLF (27)

• MLB: Milwaukee at Cleveland, noon, ESPN2 (29)

• MLB: Washington at Atlanta, noon, MLB (272)

• Motorsports: NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series Education Lottery 200, 1 p.m., FS1 (43)

• MLB: Chicago White Sox at Royals, 1 p.m., FSKC (48)

• Soccer: UEFA Nations League: Turkey at Serbia, 1:30 p.m., ESPN News (102)

• Golf: PGA Tour Championship, 2 p.m., KSHB 41 (8)

• NBA playoffs: Milwaukee vs. Miami, 2:30 p.m., KMBC 9 (12)

• MLB: Houston at Los Angeles Angels, 3 p.m., TBS (50)

• Motorsports: NASCAR Southern 500, 5 p.m., NBCSN (46)

• MLB: St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 6 p.m., ESPN (13)

• Tennis: U.S. Open, 6 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• Boxing: Yordenis Ugas vs. Abel Ramos, 7 p.m., WDAF 4 (6)

• Major League Soccer: Nashville SC at Inter Miami, 7 p.m., FS1 (43)

• WNBA: Chicago vs. Los Angeles, 7 p.m., CBSSN (274)

• NBA playoffs: Los Angeles Lakers vs. Houston, 7:30 p.m., KMBC 9 (12)

• MLB: Colorado at Los Angeles Dodgers, 9 p.m., ESPN (13)

Sunday’s Radio

• MLB: Chicago White Sox at Royals, 1 p.m., KCSP (610 AM)

• NBA playoffs: Milwaukee vs. Miami, 2:30 p.m., WHB (810 AM)

• Motorsports: NASCAR Southern 500, 5 p.m., ESPN KC (94.5 FM, 1510 AM)

• MLB: St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 6 p.m., WHB (810 AM)

Monday’s Television

• Australian Rules Football: AFL: Fremantle at Melbourne, 4 a.m., FS2 (740)

• Tennis: U.S. Open, 10 a.m., ESPN (13), ESPN2 (29)

• MLB: Philadelphia at New York Mets, noon, MLB (272)

• Golf: PGA Tour Championship, 12:30 p.m., KSHB 41 (8)

• Soccer: UEFA Nations League: Scotland at Czech Republic, 1:30 p.m., ESPN News (102)

• MLB: St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 3 p.m., ESPN (13)

• MLB: Royals at Cleveland, 5 p.m., FSKC (48)

• MLB: Washington at Atlanta, 5 p.m., MLB (272)

• NBA playoffs: Boston vs. Toronto, 5:30 p.m., TNT (51)

• Tennis: U.S. Open, 6 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• College football: BYU at Navy, 7 p.m., ESPN (13)

• NBA playoffs: Los Angeles Clippers vs. Denver, 8 p.m., TNT (51)

Monday’s Radio

• MLB: Royals at Cleveland, 5 p.m., KCSP (610 AM)

• NBA playoffs: Los Angeles Clippers vs. Denver, 8 p.m., WHB (810 AM)