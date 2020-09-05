What's Up Next sports calendar / What's On Today
AREA CALENDAR
(Schedules subject to change)
SATURDAY, SEPT. 5
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL
Blue Springs South, Truman at War at The Battlefield, Columbia Battle High School
HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY
8 a.m. — Blue Springs, Blue Springs South, Fort Osage, Grain Valley, Lee’s Summit North, William Chrisman at Tim Nixon Invitational, Wildflower Cross Country Course
8 a.m. — Oak Grove, St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at St. Michael the Archangel Invitational
8 a.m. — Truman at Belton Invitational
TUESDAY, SEPT. 8
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER
6:30 p.m. — Lee’s Summit at Blue Springs South
6:30 p.m. — William Chrisman at Grain Valley
6:30 p.m. — Truman vs. Oak Park at Staley High School
Excelsior Springs Tournament
5 p.m. — Fort Osage vs. Pleasant Hill
6:45 p.m. — Oak Grove vs. Smithville
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
6 p.m. — Oak Grove at Holden
6:30 p.m. — Lee’s Summit West at Blue Springs
6:30 p.m. — Lee’s Summit North at Blue Springs South
7 p.m. — Oak Park at Fort Osage
7 p.m. — Truman at Staley
7 p.m. — Van Horn at William Chrisman
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL
4 p.m. — Park Hill at Blue Springs
4 p.m. — Blue Springs South at Lee’s Summit West
4 p.m. — Liberty at Lee’s Summit North
4 p.m. — Oak Park vs. Truman at Adair Park
4 p.m. — Excelsior Springs at William Chrisman
4:30 p.m. — Fort Osage at Park Hill South
4:30 p.m. — Grain Valley at Staley
5 p.m. — Oak Grove at Marshall
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS TENNIS
4 p.m. — Lee’s Summit West at Blue Springs
4 p.m. — Fort Osage vs. William Chrisman at Santa Fe Trail Park
4 p.m. — Truman at Oak Park
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS GOLF
8 a.m. — Fort Osage at Platte County Invitational, Paradise Pointe Golf Complex
3:30 p.m. — Truman vs. Raymore-Peculiar at Country Creek Golf Club, Hoots Hollow course
WHAT’S ON TODAY
This weekend’s sports broadcast highlights
Saturday’s Television
• Australian Rules Football: AFL: Port Adelaide at North Melbourne, 4:30 a.m., ESPN2 (Comcast 29)
• Rugby: NRL (Australia): Sydney at Canberra, 4:30 a.m., FS1 (43)
• Fishing: Bass Pro Tour: Stage Four Heavy Hitters, 6 a.m., Discovery (40)
• Golf: European Tour Andalucia Masters, 6:30 a.m., GOLF (27)
• Cycling: Tour de France (Stage 8), 7 a.m., KSHB 41 (8)
• Soccer: UEFA Nations League: Armenia at Macedonia, 7:50 a.m., ESPN News (102)
• Motorsports: Formula 1 Italian Grand Prix qualifying, 7:55 a.m., ESPN (13)
• Tennis: U.S. Open, 10 a.m., ESPN2 (29)
• Horse racing: NYRA Saratoga Live, 10 a.m., 3 p.m., FS1 (43)
• Motorsports: General Tire Diamond Nationals (Wheatland, Mo.), 11 a.m., KCTV 5 (3)
• Soccer: UEFA Nations League: Iceland at England, 11 a.m., KMBC 9 (12)
• Motorsports: NASCAR Xfinity Series Sports Clips Haircuts VFW 200, 11:30 a.m., KSHB 41 (8)
• Women’s soccer: NWSL: Sky Blue FC at Washington, noon, KCTV 5 (3)
• College football: Eastern Kentucky at Marshall, noon, ESPN (13)
• Golf: PGA Tour Championship, noon, GOLF (27)
• College football: Middle Tennessee at Army, 12:30 p.m., CBSSN (274)
• Motorsports: NHRA U.S. Nationals, 1 p.m., FS1 (43)
• Soccer: UEFA Nations League: Croatia at Portugal, 1:30 p.m., KMBC 9 (12)
• Horse racing: Kentucky Derby, 2 p.m., KSHB 41 (8)
• MLB: San Diego at Oakland, 3 p.m., WDAF 4 (6)
• College football: SMU at Texas State, 3:30 p.m., ESPN (13)
• MLB: St. Louis at Chicago Cubs (Game 1), 4 p.m., MLB (272)
• NBA playoffs: Toronto vs. Boston, 5:30 p.m., TNT (51)
• Tennis: U.S. Open, 6 p.m., ESPN2 (29)
• MLB: Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m., FS1 (43
• MLB: Chicago White Sox at Royals, 6 p.m., FSKC (48)
• NHL playoffs: New York Islanders vs. Philadelphia, 6:30 p.m., KSHB 41 (8)
• Soccer: Liga MX: Cruz Azul at Atlas, 6:55 p.m., KUKC-Univision (17)
• Major League Soccer: Orlando City at Atlanta United, 7 p.m., WDAF 4 (6)
• College football: Arkansas State at Memphis, 7 p.m., ESPN (13)
• MLB: St. Louis at Chicago Cubs (Game 2) or Milwaukee at Cleveland, 7 p.m., MLB (272)
• Major League Soccer: Sporting Kansas City at Houston, 7 p.m., FSKC-Plus (925)
• NBA playoffs: Denver vs. Los Angeles Clippers, 8 p.m., TNT (51)
• Soccer: Liga MX: Guadalajara at Tigres UANL, 8:55 p.m., KUKC-Univision (17)
• MLB: Houston at Los Angeles Angels, 9:30 p.m., MLB (272)
Saturday’s Radio
• Horse racing: Kentucky Derby, 5 p.m., WHB (810 AM)
• MLB: Chicago White Sox at Royals, 6 p.m., KCSP (610 AM)
• Major League Soccer: Sporting Kansas City at Houston, 7 p.m., WHB (810 AM)
Sunday’s Television
• Golf: European Tour Andalucia Masters, 6:30 a.m., GOLF (27)
• Motorsports: Formula 1 Italian Grand Prix, 8:05 a.m., ESPN2 (29)
• Tennis: U.S. Open, 10 a.m., ESPN (13)
• Motorsports: NHRA U.S. Nationals, 10 a.m., FS1 (43)
• Soccer: UEFA Nations League: Finland at Ireland, 10:50 a.m., ESPN News (102)
• Track & field: IAAF Diamond League: Brussels, 11 a.m., KSHB 41 (8)
• Motorsports: NHRA U.S. Nationals, noon, WDAF 4 (6)
• Cycling: Tour de France (Stage 9), noon, KSHB 41 (8)
• Golf: PGA Tour Championship, noon, GOLF (27)
• MLB: Milwaukee at Cleveland, noon, ESPN2 (29)
• MLB: Washington at Atlanta, noon, MLB (272)
• Motorsports: NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series Education Lottery 200, 1 p.m., FS1 (43)
• MLB: Chicago White Sox at Royals, 1 p.m., FSKC (48)
• Soccer: UEFA Nations League: Turkey at Serbia, 1:30 p.m., ESPN News (102)
• Golf: PGA Tour Championship, 2 p.m., KSHB 41 (8)
• NBA playoffs: Milwaukee vs. Miami, 2:30 p.m., KMBC 9 (12)
• MLB: Houston at Los Angeles Angels, 3 p.m., TBS (50)
• Motorsports: NASCAR Southern 500, 5 p.m., NBCSN (46)
• MLB: St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 6 p.m., ESPN (13)
• Tennis: U.S. Open, 6 p.m., ESPN2 (29)
• Boxing: Yordenis Ugas vs. Abel Ramos, 7 p.m., WDAF 4 (6)
• Major League Soccer: Nashville SC at Inter Miami, 7 p.m., FS1 (43)
• WNBA: Chicago vs. Los Angeles, 7 p.m., CBSSN (274)
• NBA playoffs: Los Angeles Lakers vs. Houston, 7:30 p.m., KMBC 9 (12)
• MLB: Colorado at Los Angeles Dodgers, 9 p.m., ESPN (13)
Sunday’s Radio
• MLB: Chicago White Sox at Royals, 1 p.m., KCSP (610 AM)
• NBA playoffs: Milwaukee vs. Miami, 2:30 p.m., WHB (810 AM)
• Motorsports: NASCAR Southern 500, 5 p.m., ESPN KC (94.5 FM, 1510 AM)
• MLB: St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 6 p.m., WHB (810 AM)
Monday’s Television
• Australian Rules Football: AFL: Fremantle at Melbourne, 4 a.m., FS2 (740)
• Tennis: U.S. Open, 10 a.m., ESPN (13), ESPN2 (29)
• MLB: Philadelphia at New York Mets, noon, MLB (272)
• Golf: PGA Tour Championship, 12:30 p.m., KSHB 41 (8)
• Soccer: UEFA Nations League: Scotland at Czech Republic, 1:30 p.m., ESPN News (102)
• MLB: St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 3 p.m., ESPN (13)
• MLB: Royals at Cleveland, 5 p.m., FSKC (48)
• MLB: Washington at Atlanta, 5 p.m., MLB (272)
• NBA playoffs: Boston vs. Toronto, 5:30 p.m., TNT (51)
• Tennis: U.S. Open, 6 p.m., ESPN2 (29)
• College football: BYU at Navy, 7 p.m., ESPN (13)
• NBA playoffs: Los Angeles Clippers vs. Denver, 8 p.m., TNT (51)
Monday’s Radio
• MLB: Royals at Cleveland, 5 p.m., KCSP (610 AM)
• NBA playoffs: Los Angeles Clippers vs. Denver, 8 p.m., WHB (810 AM)