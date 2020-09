CHECK THIS OUT

Teams: Raymore-Peculiar vs. Blue Springs South

Sport: High school volleyball

When: 6:30 p.m. Tuesday

Where: Blue Springs South High School

What’s on the line: Blue Springs South (2-1, 1-1 conference) looks to rebound after a tough five-set loss to Lee’s Summit West last Thursday when it plays host to Ray-Pec (1-1, 0-0) in a Suburban Big Eight Conference battle.