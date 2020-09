CHECK THIS OUT

Teams: Grain Valley vs. Oak Park

Sport: High school boys soccer

When: 6:30 p.m. Wednesday

Where: Moody Murry Field, Grain Valley High School

What’s on the line: Grain Valley snapped a three-game skid with a 3-2 win over North Kansas City Monday. Now the Eagles look for a second straight when they host the Northmen in a non-conference matchup.