What's Up Next sports calendar / What's On Today

The Examiner

AREA CALENDAR

WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 16

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER

6:30 p.m. — Blue Springs at Raymore-Peculiar

6:30 p.m. — Blue Springs South at Lee’s Summit West

6:30 p.m. — Oak Park at Grain Valley

6:30 p.m. — Liberty at Lee’s Summit North

Kansas City Cup

At Van Horn High School

4 p.m. — Oak Grove vs. Guadalupe Center

5:30 p.m. — Raytown South vs. Kansas City East

7 p.m. — Van Horn vs. Smithville

At William Chrisman High School

6 p.m. — William Chrisman vs. Pleasant Hill

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

7 p.m. — St. Joseph Central at Truman

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

4:30 p.m. — Fort Osage at Excelsior Springs

5 p.m. — Truman at Pleasant Hill

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SWIMMING & DIVING

3:45 p.m. — Blue Springs vs. Lee’s Summit West at Lee’s Summit Aquatic Center

4:30 p.m. — Truman, William Chrisman at Belton

5:30 p.m. — Grain Valley, Raytown, Raytown South at Raytown Wellness Center

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS TENNIS

8 a.m. — Fort Osage, Truman, William Chrisman at Belton Tournament

3 p.m. — Lee’s Summit North at Blue Springs

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS GOLF

3 p.m. — Blue Springs, Blue Springs South, Lee’s Summit North, Lee’s Summit West at Adams Pointe Golf Club

HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY

4 p.m. — Truman at Kansas City (Kan.) Turner Invitational, Pierson County Park

THURSDAY, SEPT. 17

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER

5 p.m. — Ruskin at Fort Osage

6:30 p.m. — Blue Springs South vs. Park Hill at Park Hill South High School

6:30 p.m. — Lee’s Summit at Lee’s Summit North

Kansas City Cup

At Van Horn High School

4 p.m. — Third-place pool finishers

5:30 p.m. — Semifinal

7 p.m. — Semifinal

At William Chrisman High School

6 p.m. — Second-place pool finishers

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

6 p.m. — Blue Springs South at Park Hill

6 p.m. — Van Horn at Maranatha Christian Academy

7 p.m. — Blue Springs at Liberty

7 p.m. — Lee’s Summit at Grain Valley

7 p.m. — Lee’s Summit North at Raymore-Peculiar

7 p.m. — Oak Park at Oak Grove

7 p.m. — William Chrisman at North Kansas City

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

4 p.m. — Lee’s Summit North at Blue Springs

4 p.m. — Liberty North at Blue Springs South

4 p.m. — Grain Valley at Fort Osage

4 p.m. — Truman at William Chrisman

4:30 p.m. — Oak Grove at Excelsior Springs

5 p.m. — Summit Christian Academy at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SWIMMING & DIVING

4 p.m. — Blue Springs, Columbia Rock Bridge, Columbia Battle at Columbia Hickman

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS TENNIS

4 p.m. — Blue Springs at Liberty North

4 p.m. — Blue Springs South vs. Liberty at Bennett Park (Liberty)

4 p.m. — Belton at Fort Osage

4 p.m. — Grain Valley vs. William Chrisman at Santa Fe Trail Park

4 p.m. — Lee’s Summit North at Park Hill

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS GOLF

3 p.m. — Lee’s Summit North, Lee’s Summit, Lee’s Summit West at Fred Arbanas Golf Course at Longview Lake

3:15 p.m. — Grain Valley vs. Raymore-Peculiar at Country Creek Golf Club-Hoots Hollow course

HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY

3:30 p.m. — Blue Springs South boys, Oak Grove, William Chrisman at Platte County Invitational

WHAT’S ON TODAY

Today’s sports broadcast highlights

Wednesday’s Television

• Tennis: ATP/WTA Rome, 4 a.m., Tennis (Comcast 277)

• Pro baseball: KBO (Korean League): LG at Hanwha, 4:25 a.m., ESPN2 (29)

• Cycling: Tour de France (Stage 16), 5:30 a.m., NBCSN (46)

• MLB: Washington at Tampa Bay, noon, MLB (272)

• MLB: Los Angeles Dodgers at San Diego, 3 p.m., ESPN (13)

• MLB: New York Mets at Philadelphia, 6 p.m., ESPN (13)

• MLB: Royals at Detroit, 6 p.m., FSKC (48)

• Major League Soccer: Portland at San Jose, 8:30 p.m., FS1 (43)

• MLB: Arizona at Los Angeles Angels, 9 p.m., ESPN (13)

• Tennis: ATP/WTA Rome, 4 a.m. (Thursday), Tennis (277)

• Australian Rules Football: AFL: West Coast at North Melbourne, 4 a.m. (Thursday), FS2 (740)

• Pro baseball: KBO (Korean League): Lotte at LG, 4:25 a.m. (Thursday), ESPN2 (Comcast 29)

Wednesday’s Radio

• MLB: Royals at Detroit, 6 p.m., KCSP (610 AM)