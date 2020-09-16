What's Up Next sports calendar / What's On Today
AREA CALENDAR
WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 16
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER
6:30 p.m. — Blue Springs at Raymore-Peculiar
6:30 p.m. — Blue Springs South at Lee’s Summit West
6:30 p.m. — Oak Park at Grain Valley
6:30 p.m. — Liberty at Lee’s Summit North
Kansas City Cup
At Van Horn High School
4 p.m. — Oak Grove vs. Guadalupe Center
5:30 p.m. — Raytown South vs. Kansas City East
7 p.m. — Van Horn vs. Smithville
At William Chrisman High School
6 p.m. — William Chrisman vs. Pleasant Hill
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
7 p.m. — St. Joseph Central at Truman
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL
4:30 p.m. — Fort Osage at Excelsior Springs
5 p.m. — Truman at Pleasant Hill
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SWIMMING & DIVING
3:45 p.m. — Blue Springs vs. Lee’s Summit West at Lee’s Summit Aquatic Center
4:30 p.m. — Truman, William Chrisman at Belton
5:30 p.m. — Grain Valley, Raytown, Raytown South at Raytown Wellness Center
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS TENNIS
8 a.m. — Fort Osage, Truman, William Chrisman at Belton Tournament
3 p.m. — Lee’s Summit North at Blue Springs
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS GOLF
3 p.m. — Blue Springs, Blue Springs South, Lee’s Summit North, Lee’s Summit West at Adams Pointe Golf Club
HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY
4 p.m. — Truman at Kansas City (Kan.) Turner Invitational, Pierson County Park
THURSDAY, SEPT. 17
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER
5 p.m. — Ruskin at Fort Osage
6:30 p.m. — Blue Springs South vs. Park Hill at Park Hill South High School
6:30 p.m. — Lee’s Summit at Lee’s Summit North
Kansas City Cup
At Van Horn High School
4 p.m. — Third-place pool finishers
5:30 p.m. — Semifinal
7 p.m. — Semifinal
At William Chrisman High School
6 p.m. — Second-place pool finishers
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
6 p.m. — Blue Springs South at Park Hill
6 p.m. — Van Horn at Maranatha Christian Academy
7 p.m. — Blue Springs at Liberty
7 p.m. — Lee’s Summit at Grain Valley
7 p.m. — Lee’s Summit North at Raymore-Peculiar
7 p.m. — Oak Park at Oak Grove
7 p.m. — William Chrisman at North Kansas City
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL
4 p.m. — Lee’s Summit North at Blue Springs
4 p.m. — Liberty North at Blue Springs South
4 p.m. — Grain Valley at Fort Osage
4 p.m. — Truman at William Chrisman
4:30 p.m. — Oak Grove at Excelsior Springs
5 p.m. — Summit Christian Academy at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SWIMMING & DIVING
4 p.m. — Blue Springs, Columbia Rock Bridge, Columbia Battle at Columbia Hickman
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS TENNIS
4 p.m. — Blue Springs at Liberty North
4 p.m. — Blue Springs South vs. Liberty at Bennett Park (Liberty)
4 p.m. — Belton at Fort Osage
4 p.m. — Grain Valley vs. William Chrisman at Santa Fe Trail Park
4 p.m. — Lee’s Summit North at Park Hill
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS GOLF
3 p.m. — Lee’s Summit North, Lee’s Summit, Lee’s Summit West at Fred Arbanas Golf Course at Longview Lake
3:15 p.m. — Grain Valley vs. Raymore-Peculiar at Country Creek Golf Club-Hoots Hollow course
HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY
3:30 p.m. — Blue Springs South boys, Oak Grove, William Chrisman at Platte County Invitational
WHAT’S ON TODAY
Today’s sports broadcast highlights
Wednesday’s Television
• Tennis: ATP/WTA Rome, 4 a.m., Tennis (Comcast 277)
• Pro baseball: KBO (Korean League): LG at Hanwha, 4:25 a.m., ESPN2 (29)
• Cycling: Tour de France (Stage 16), 5:30 a.m., NBCSN (46)
• MLB: Washington at Tampa Bay, noon, MLB (272)
• MLB: Los Angeles Dodgers at San Diego, 3 p.m., ESPN (13)
• MLB: New York Mets at Philadelphia, 6 p.m., ESPN (13)
• MLB: Royals at Detroit, 6 p.m., FSKC (48)
• Major League Soccer: Portland at San Jose, 8:30 p.m., FS1 (43)
• MLB: Arizona at Los Angeles Angels, 9 p.m., ESPN (13)
• Tennis: ATP/WTA Rome, 4 a.m. (Thursday), Tennis (277)
• Australian Rules Football: AFL: West Coast at North Melbourne, 4 a.m. (Thursday), FS2 (740)
• Pro baseball: KBO (Korean League): Lotte at LG, 4:25 a.m. (Thursday), ESPN2 (Comcast 29)
Wednesday’s Radio
• MLB: Royals at Detroit, 6 p.m., KCSP (610 AM)