What's Up Next sports calendar / What's On Today

AREA CALENDAR
FRIDAY, SEPT. 18
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
7 p.m. — Park Hill at Blue Springs
7 p.m. — Blue Springs South at Rockhurst
7 p.m. — Fort Osage at Raytown
7 p.m. — Grain Valley at Truman
7 p.m. — Lee’s Summit North at Raymore-Peculiar
7 p.m. — Oak Grove at Odessa
7 p.m. — St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at Tipton
7 p.m. — William Chrisman vs. Park Hill South at Park Hill High School
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL
Blue Springs, Blue Springs South, Fort Osage at Winnetonka Tournament
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS TENNIS
4 p.m. — Staley at Fort Osage
Blue Springs, Blue Springs South, Grain Valley, Lee’s Summit North at Blue Springs Doubles Tournament, Santa Fe Trail Park
WHAT’S ON TODAY
Today’s sports broadcast highlights
Friday’s Television
• Tennis: ATP/WTA Rome, 4 a.m., Tennis (Comcast 277)
• Pro baseball: KBO (Korean League): Lotte at LG, 4:25 a.m., ESPN2 (29)
• Australian Rules Football: AFL: Greater Western Sydney at St. Kilda, 4:30 a.m., FS2 (740)
• Cycling: Tour de France (Stage 19), 5:30 a.m., NBCSN (46)
• Golf: U.S. Open, 8:30 a.m., GOLF (27)
• Horse racing: NYRA Belmont Park Live, 11:30 a.m., FS2 (740)
• Soccer: Bundesliga: Schalke 04 at Bayern Munich, 1:25 p.m., ESPN (13)
• Golf: U.S. Open, 3 p.m., KSHB 41 (8)
• Golf: Champions Tour Pure Insurance Championship, 3 p.m., GOLF (27)
• MLB: Philadelphia at Toronto (at Buffalo), 3 p.m., MLB (272)
• Women’s college soccer: Baylor at Texas Tech, 5:30 p.m., ESPNU (269)
• Motorsports: NASCAR Xfinity Series Food City 300, 6 p.m., NBCSN (46)
• Women’s college soccer: Mississippi State at Auburn, 6 p.m., SEC (284)
• College football: Campbell at Coastal Carolina, 6:30 p.m., ESPN (13)
• MLB: New York Yankees at Boston, 6:30 p.m., MLB (272)
• MLB: Washington at Miami, 7 p.m., FS1 (43)
• MLB: Royals at Milwaukee, 7 p.m., FSKC (48)
• High school football: Thompson (Ala.) at Hewitt-Trussville (Ala.), 7:30 p.m., ESPNU (269)
• Golf: LPGA Cambia Portland Classic (tape), 8 p.m., GOLF (27)
• NBA playoffs: Denver vs. Los Angeles Lakers, 8 p.m., TNT (51)
• Soccer: Liga MX: FC Juarez at Tijuana, 9 p.m., FS2 (740)
• MLB: San Francisco at Oakland, 9:30 p.m., MLB (272)
• Australian Rules Football: AFL: Melbourne at Essendon, 11 p.m., ESPN2 (29)
• Rugby: NRL (Australia): Gold Coast at Manly Warringah, midnight (Saturday), FS1 (43)
• Rugby: NRL (Australia): Wests at Melbourne, 2:30 a.m. (Saturday), FS1 (43)
• Pro baseball: KBO (Korean League): LG at Doosan, 2:55 a.m. (Saturday), ESPN2 (29)
• Rugby: NRL (Australia): Cronulla-Sutherland at Sydney, 4:30 a.m. (Saturday), FS1 (43)
Friday’s Radio
• MLB: Royals at Milwaukee, 7 p.m., KCSP (610 AM)
• High school football: Park Hill at Blue Springs, 7 p.m., KCWJ (1030 AM)
• High school football: St. Thomas Aquinas vs. Bishop Miege, 7 p.m., WHB (810 AM)
• NBA playoffs: Denver vs. Los Angeles Lakers, 8 p.m., ESPN KC (94.5 FM, 1510 AM)