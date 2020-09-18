What's Up Next sports calendar / What's On Today

The Examiner

AREA CALENDAR

SATURDAY, SEPT. 19

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

1 p.m. — Hogan Prep vs. Van Horn at William Chrisman High School

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER

Kansas City Cup

At Van Horn High School

2 p.m. — Oak Grove vs. Odessa

6 p.m. — Championship: Van Horn vs. Guadalupe Centers

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

Blue Springs, Blue Springs South, Fort Osage at Winnetonka Tournament, Happy Rock Park

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

8 a.m. — Fort Osage, Grain Valley, St. Michael the Archangel Catholic, Truman at Winnetonka Tournament

8 a.m. — Van Horn at Belton Tournament

HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY

8 a.m. — Blue Springs girls, Blue Springs South, Fort Osage, Grain Valley, Lee’s Summit North, St. Michael the Archangel Catholic, Truman at Lee’s Summit North Invitational

8 a.m. — Blue Springs boys at Missouri Southern State Stampede, Joplin

9 a.m. — Oak Grove, Van Horn at Odessa Invitational

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SWIMMING & DIVING

Blue Springs South at North Kansas City Invitational, Gladstone Community Center

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS TENNIS

8:30 a.m. — William Chrisman at Winnetonka Invitational

Grain Valley at Marshall Tournament

MONDAY, SEPT. 21

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER

6:30 p.m. — Blue Springs South at Raymore-Peculiar

6:30 p.m. — Lee’s Summit West at Lee’s Summit North

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

7 p.m. — Staley at Grain Valley

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

4 p.m. — Blue Springs South at Blue Springs

4 p.m. — William Chrisman at Grain Valley

4 p.m. — Raymore-Peculiar at Lee’s Summit North

4 p.m. — Belton vs. Truman at Adair Park

5:30 p.m. — Fort Osage at Raytown

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS TENNIS

4 p.m. — Grain Valley at Blue Springs South

4 p.m. — Excelsior Springs at Fort Osage

4 p.m. — Truman at Lee’s Summit North

4 p.m. — Raymore-Peculiar vs. William Chrisman at Santa Fe Trail Park

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS GOLF

8 a.m. — Fort Osage, Truman at Oak Park Invitational, Paradise Pointe

8:30 a.m. — Grain Valley at Odessa Invitational, Shirkey Golf Club

9 a.m. — Blue Springs, Blue Springs South, Lee’s Summit North at Lee’s Summit West Invitational, Fred Arbanas Golf Course at Longview Lake

WHAT’S ON TODAY

This wekend’s sports broadcast highlights

Saturday’s Television

• Rugby: NRL (Australia): Cronulla-Sutherland at Sydney, 4:30 a.m., FS1 (Comcast 43)

• Tennis: ATP/WTA Rome, 5 a.m., Tennis (277)

• Cycling: Tour de France (Stage 20), 6 a.m., NBCSN (46)

• Motorsports: 24 Hours of Le Mans, 6:30 a.m., Motortrend (205)

• College football: Houston at Baylor, 11 a.m., WDAF 4 (6)

• Golf: U.S. Open, 11 a.m., KSHB 41 (8)

• College football: Navy at Tulane, 11 a.m., KMBC 9 (12)

• College football: Tulsa at Oklahoma State, 11 a.m., ESPN (13)

• College football: Louisiana at Georgia State, 11 a.m., ESPN2 (29)

• College football: Liberty at Western Kentucky, 11 a.m., ESPNU (269)

• College football: Boston College at Duke, 11 a.m., FSKC-Plus (925)

• Horse racing: NYRA Belmont Park Live, 11:30 a.m., FS1 (43)

• Women’s soccer: NWSL: Orlando at North Carolina, noon, KCTV 5 (3)

• Soccer: EPL: Canadian Premier League: Island Games championship: HFX Wanderers FC vs. Forge FC, 12:30 p.m., FS2 (740)

• Women’s college soccer: Tennessee at Alabama, 1 p.m., SEC (284)

• College football: South Florida at Notre Dame, 1:30 p.m., USA (52)

• Soccer: EPL: West Ham United at Arsenal, 2 p.m., NBCSN (46)

• College football: Appalachian State at Marshall, 2:30 p.m., KCTV 5 (3)

• College football: Central Florida at Georgia Tech, 2:30 p.m., KMBC 9 (12)

• College football: Florida Atlantic at Georgia Southern, 2:30 p.m., ESPN (13)

• Major League Soccer: FC Dallas at Sporting Kansas City, 2:30 p.m., FSKC (48)

• Golf: Champions Tour Pure Insurance Championship, 3 p.m., GOLF (27)

• College football: Troy at Middle Tennessee, 3 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• Motorsports: MotoAmerica (Day 1), 3 p.m., FS1 (43)

• MLB: San Francisco at Oakland, 3 p.m., MLB (272)

• Women’s college soccer: LSU at Arkansas, 3 p.m., SEC (284)

• Horse racing: NYRA Belmont Park Live, 3 p.m., FS2 (740)

• Horse racing: Woodbine Mile, 4 p.m., NBCSN (46)

• College football: SMU at North Texas, 5 p.m., CBSSN (274)

• Women’s college soccer: Texas A&M at Mississippi, 5 p.m., SEC (284)

• MLB: Chicago White Sox at Cincinnati, 6 p.m., WDAF 4 (6)

• MLB: St. Louis at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m., FS1 (43)

• MLB: Royals at Milwaukee, 6 p.m., FSKC (48)

• College football: Miami at Louisville, 6:30 p.m., KMBC 9 (12)

• College football: Louisiana Tech at Southern Mississippi, 6:30 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• Motorsports: NASCAR Bass Pro Shops Night Race, 6:30 p.m., NBCSN (46)

• College football: Texas State at Louisiana-Monroe, 6:30 p.m., ESPNU (269)

• Soccer: Liga MX: Querétaro at Tigres UANL, 6:55 p.m., KUKC-Univision (17)

• NBA playoffs: Boston vs. Miami, 7:40 p.m., ESPN (13)

• Golf: LPGA Cambia Portland Classic (tape), 8:30 p.m., GOLF (27)

• Soccer: Liga MX: Guadalajara at América, 8:55 p.m., KUKC-Univision (17)

• MLB: San Diego at Seattle, 9 p.m., MLB (272)

• Rodeo: PBR Lucas Oil Invitational, 9 p.m., CBSSN (274)

• Australian Rules Football: AFL: Geelong at Sydney, 12:30 a.m. (Sunday), FS2 (740)

• Australian Rules Football: AFL: Western at Fremantle, 3 a.m. (Sunday), FS1 (43)

Saturday’s Radio/Audio

• High school football: Hogan Prep at Van Horn, 1 p.m., freetap.com

• Major League Soccer: FC Dallas at Sporting Kansas City, 2:30 p.m., WHB (810 AM)

• MLB: Royals at Milwaukee, 6 p.m., KCSP (610 AM)

• Motorsports: NASCAR Food City 500, 6:30 p.m., ESPN KC (94.5 FM, 1510 AM)

• NBA playoffs: Boston vs. Miami, 7:40 p.m., WHB (810 AM)

Sunday’s Television

• Tennis: ATP/WTA Rome/WTA Strasbourg, 5 a.m., Tennis (277)

• Soccer: Italian Serie A: Napoli at Parma, 5:25 a.m., ESPN2 (29)

• Cycling: Tour de France (Stage 21), 8:30 a.m., NBCSN (46)

• Golf: U.S. Open, 9 a.m., GOLF (27)

• Golf: U.S. Open, 11 a.m., KSHB 41 (8)

• Soccer: Liga MX: Santos Laguna at Toluca, 11:30 a.m., KUKC-Univision (17)

• Horse racing: NYRA Belmont Park Live, 11:30 a.m., FS1 (43)

• NFL: Denver at Pittsburgh, noon, KCTV 5 (3)

• NFL: Atlanta at Dallas, noon, WDAF 4 (6)

• Softball: Athletes Unlimited: Blue vs. Orange, noon, ESPN2 (29)

• WNBA playoffs: Connecticut vs. Las Vegas, noon, ESPN (13)

• MLB: New York Yankees at Boston, noon, TBS (50)

• Women’s college soccer: South Carolina at Georgia, noon, SEC (284)

• MLB: Royals at Milwaukee, 1 p.m., FSKC (48)

• Motorsports: GT World Challenge: Circuit of the Americas, 1 p.m., CBSSN (274)

• WNBA playoffs: Minnesota vs. Seattle, 2 p.m., KMBC 9 (12)

• Golf: Champions Tour Pure Insurance Championship, 2 p.m., GOLF (27)

• Soccer: EPL: Burnley at Leicester City, 2 p.m., NBCSN (46)

• Women’s college soccer: Kentucky at Vanderbilt, 2 p.m., SEC (284)

• MLB: San Francisco at Oakland, 3 p.m., ESPN (13)

• Softball: Athletes Unlimited: Gold vs. Purple, 3 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• Rodeo: PBR Lucas Oil Invitational, 3 p.m., CBSSN (274)

• NFL: Chiefs at Los Angeles Chargers, 3:25 p.m., KCTV 5 (3)

• Horse racing: Natalma Stakes, 5 p.m., NBCSN (46)

• MLB: Minnesota at Chicago Cubs, 6 p.m., ESPN (13)

• NBA playoffs: Denver vs. Los Angeles Lakers, 6:30 p.m., TNT (51)

• Golf: LPGA Cambia Portland Classic (tape), 7 p.m., GOLF (27)

• NFL: New England at Seattle, 7:20 p.m., KSHB 41 (8)

Sunday’s Radio

• NFL: San Francisco at New York Jets, noon, ESPN KC (94.5 FM, 1510 AM)

• MLB: Royals at Milwaukee, 1 p.m., KCSP (610 AM)

• NFL: Chiefs at Los Angeles Chargers, 3:25 p.m., WDAF-FM (106.5 FM)

• NFL: New England at Seattle, 7:20 p.m., WHB (810 AM), ESPN KC (94.5 FM, 1510 AM)

Monday’s Television

• Australian Rules Football: AFL: Port Adelaide at Collingwood, 4 a.m., FS2 (740)

• Tennis: ATP/WTA Rome/ATP Hamburg/WTA Strasbourg, 5 a.m., Tennis (277)

• NBA playoffs: Boston vs. Miami, 4 p.m., ESPN (13)

• MLB: St. Louis at Royals, 7 p.m., FSKC (48)

• NFL: New Orleans at Las Vegas, 7:15 p.m., KMBC 9 (12), ESPN (13), ESPN2 (29)

Monday’s Radio

• NBA playoffs: Boston vs. Miami, 4 p.m., ESPN KC (94.5 FM, 1510 AM)

• MLB: St. Louis at Royals, 7 p.m., KCSP (610 AM)

• NFL: New Orleans at Las Vegas, 7:15 p.m., WHB (810 AM)