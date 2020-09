What's Up Next sports calendar / What's On Today

The Examiner

AREA CALENDAR

TUESDAY, SEPT. 22

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER

6:30 p.m. — Grain Valley at Belton

6:30 p.m. — Center at Oak Grove

6:30 p.m. — Van Horn at Kansas City East

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

6;30 p.m. — Park Hill at Lee’s Summit North

7 p.m. — Liberty North at Blue Springs

7 p.m. — Liberty at Blue Springs South

7 p.m. — Odessa at Oak Grove

7 p.m. — Truman at William Chrisman

7 p.m. — Van Horn at Summit Christian Academy

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

4 p.m. — Blue Springs at Lee’s Summit West

4 p.m. — Lee’s Summit North at Blue Springs South

4 p.m. — Truman at Fort Osage

4 p.m. — Raytown at Grain Valley

4 p.m. — Liberty North at Lee’s Summit North

4:30 p.m. — Pleasant Hill at Oak Grove

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SWIMMING & DIVING

4 p.m. — Raymore-Peculiar, Lee’s Summit North at Blue Springs South

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS TENNIS

4 p.m. — Raymore-Peculiar at Blue Springs

4 p.m. — Park Hill at Blue Springs South

4 p.m. — Truman at Grain Valley

4 p.m. — William Chrisman at Belton

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS GOLF

3 p.m. — Fort Osage vs. North Kansas City at Tiffany Greens Golf Club

3 p.m. — Truman vs. Raytown South at Heart of America Golf Course (Blue River Academy)

3:30 p.m. — Grain Valley, Raytown, Belton at Adams Pointe Golf Club

HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY

5 p.m. — Oak Grove, William Chrisman at Smithville Invitational, Smiths Fork Park

WHAT’S ON TODAY

Today’s sports broadcast highlights

Tuesday’s Television

• Pro baseball: KBO (Korean League): Samsung at NC, 4:25 a.m., ESPN2 (29)

• Golf: Payne’s Valley Cup, 2 p.m., GOLF (27)

• MLB: Philadelphia at Washington (Game 1), 2 p.m., MLB (272)

• MLB: Philadelphia at Washington (Game 2), 5 p.m., MLB (272)

• MLB: New York Yankees at Toronto (at Buffalo), 5:30 p.m., ESPN (13)

• WNBA playoffs: Seattle vs. Minnesota, 6 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• MLB: St. Louis at Royals, 7 p.m., FSKC (48)

• WNBA playoffs: Las Vegas vs Connecticut, 8 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• MLB: Texas at Arizona, 8 p.m., FS1 (43)

• NBA playoffs: Los Angeles Lakers vs. Denver, 8 p.m., TNT (51)

• MLB: Oakland at Los Angeles Dodgers, 8:30 p.m., ESPN (13)

• Tennis: ATP Hamburg/WTA Strasbourg/French Open qualifying, 3 a.m. (Wednesday), Tennis (277)

• Pro baseball: KBO (Korean League): SK at LG, 4:25 a.m. (Wednesday), ESPN2 (29)

Tuesday’s Radio

• MLB: St. Louis at Royals, 7 p.m., KCSP (610 AM)

• NBA playoffs: Los Angeles Lakers vs. Denver, 8 p.m., WHB (810 AM)