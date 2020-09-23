What's Up Next sports calendar / What's On Today
AREA CALENDAR
WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 23
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER
5 p.m. — William Chrisman at Grandview
6:30 p.m. — Lee’s Summit North at Raymore-Peculiar
7 p.m. — Blue Springs at Liberty North
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
7 p.m. — Lee’s Summit North at Liberty
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL
4 p.m. — Blue Springs South at Lee’s Summit West
4 p.m. — William Chrisman at Notre Dame de Sion
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SWIMMING & DIVING
4 p.m. — Blue Springs vs. North Kansas City at Gladstone Community Center
4:30 p.m. — Grain Valley at Belton
5:30 p.m. — Truman, William Chrisman, Raytown, Raytown South at Raytown Wellness Center
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS TENNIS
9 a.m. — Fort Osage, Grain Valley at Excelsior Springs Tournament
4 p.m. — Blue Springs vs. Liberty at Bennett Park
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS GOLF
3 p.m. — Blue Springs South vs. St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at Fred Arbanas Golf Course at Longview Lake
3 p.m. — Lee’s Summit North, Notre Dame de Sion, St. Teresa’s Academy at Fred Arbanas Golf Course at Longview Lake
THURSDAY, SEPT. 24
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
7 p.m. — Truman vs. William Chrisman at Staley High School
7 p.m. — Lincoln Prep vs. Van Horn at William Chrisman High School
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER
6:30 p.m. — Fort Osage vs. Oak Park at Staley High School
6:30 p.m. — Raytown South at Grain Valley
6:30 p.m. — William Chrisman at St. Joseph Central at Bode Middle School
7 p.m. — Truman at Van Horn
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
6 p.m. — Kansas City (Kan.) Bishop Ward at Van Horn
6:30 p.m. — Blue Springs South at Blue Springs
7 p.m. — William Chrisman at Fort Osage
7 p.m. — Grain Valley at Raytown
7 p.m. — Belton at Truman
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL
4 p.m. — Blue Springs at Park Hill
4 p.m. — Grain Valley vs. Truman at Adair Park
4 p.m. — Lee’s Summit North at Lee’s Summit West
4 p.m. — Raytown at William Chrisman
4:30 p.m. — Fort Osage at Belton
4:30 p.m. — Harrisonville at Oak Grove
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS TENNIS
4 p.m. — Fort Osage vs. Truman at Santa Fe Trail Park
4 p.m. — Belton at Grain Valley
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SWIMMING & DIVING
4:30 p.m. — Grain Valley at St. Joseph Central Invitational, Missouri Western State University
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS GOLF
3 p.m. — Blue Springs vs. Lee’s Summit at Shamrock Hills Golf Course
3 p.m. — Fort Osage vs. Raytown at WinterStone Golf Course
3 p.m. — Truman vs. Notre Dame de Sion at Drumm Farm Golf Club
HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY
3:30 p.m. — William Chrisman at Swope Park Invitational
WHAT’S ON TODAY
Today’s sports broadcast highlights
Wednesday’s Television
• Pro baseball: KBO (Korean League): SK at LG, 4:25 a.m., ESPN2 (Comcast 29)
• Horse racing: NYRA Belmont Park Live, 11:30 a.m., FS2 (740)
• MLB: Los Angeles Angels at San Diego, 3 p.m., MLB (272)
• MLB: Miami at Atlanta, 6 p.m., MLB (272)
• Major Soccer League: Orlando City SC at Sporting Kansas City, 6:30 p.m., FS1 (43)
• MLB: St. Louis at Royals, 7 p.m., ESPN2 (29), FSKC (48)
• NHL Stanley Cup Finals: Tampa Bay vs. Dallas, 7 p.m., NBCSN (46)
• NBA playoffs: Boston vs. Miami, 7:30 p.m., ESPN (13)
• MLB: Oakland at Los Angeles Dodgers, 8:30 p.m., MLB (272)
• Boxing: Nestor Bravo vs. Jose Luis Gallegos (lightweights), 9 p.m., FS1 (43)
• Tennis: ATP Hamburg/WTA Strasbourg/French Open qualifying, 3 a.m. (Thursday), Tennis (277)
• Pro baseball: KBO (Korean League): Kia at KT, 4:25 a.m. (Thursday), ESPN2 (29)
Wednesday’s Radio
• Major Soccer League: Orlando City SC at Sporting Kansas City, 6:30 p.m., WHB (810 AM)
• MLB: St. Louis at Royals, 7 p.m., KCSP (610 AM)