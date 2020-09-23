What's Up Next sports calendar / What's On Today

The Examiner

AREA CALENDAR

WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 23

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER

5 p.m. — William Chrisman at Grandview

6:30 p.m. — Lee’s Summit North at Raymore-Peculiar

7 p.m. — Blue Springs at Liberty North

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

7 p.m. — Lee’s Summit North at Liberty

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

4 p.m. — Blue Springs South at Lee’s Summit West

4 p.m. — William Chrisman at Notre Dame de Sion

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SWIMMING & DIVING

4 p.m. — Blue Springs vs. North Kansas City at Gladstone Community Center

4:30 p.m. — Grain Valley at Belton

5:30 p.m. — Truman, William Chrisman, Raytown, Raytown South at Raytown Wellness Center

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS TENNIS

9 a.m. — Fort Osage, Grain Valley at Excelsior Springs Tournament

4 p.m. — Blue Springs vs. Liberty at Bennett Park

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS GOLF

3 p.m. — Blue Springs South vs. St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at Fred Arbanas Golf Course at Longview Lake

3 p.m. — Lee’s Summit North, Notre Dame de Sion, St. Teresa’s Academy at Fred Arbanas Golf Course at Longview Lake

THURSDAY, SEPT. 24

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

7 p.m. — Truman vs. William Chrisman at Staley High School

7 p.m. — Lincoln Prep vs. Van Horn at William Chrisman High School

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER

6:30 p.m. — Fort Osage vs. Oak Park at Staley High School

6:30 p.m. — Raytown South at Grain Valley

6:30 p.m. — William Chrisman at St. Joseph Central at Bode Middle School

7 p.m. — Truman at Van Horn

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

6 p.m. — Kansas City (Kan.) Bishop Ward at Van Horn

6:30 p.m. — Blue Springs South at Blue Springs

7 p.m. — William Chrisman at Fort Osage

7 p.m. — Grain Valley at Raytown

7 p.m. — Belton at Truman

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

4 p.m. — Blue Springs at Park Hill

4 p.m. — Grain Valley vs. Truman at Adair Park

4 p.m. — Lee’s Summit North at Lee’s Summit West

4 p.m. — Raytown at William Chrisman

4:30 p.m. — Fort Osage at Belton

4:30 p.m. — Harrisonville at Oak Grove

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS TENNIS

4 p.m. — Fort Osage vs. Truman at Santa Fe Trail Park

4 p.m. — Belton at Grain Valley

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SWIMMING & DIVING

4:30 p.m. — Grain Valley at St. Joseph Central Invitational, Missouri Western State University

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS GOLF

3 p.m. — Blue Springs vs. Lee’s Summit at Shamrock Hills Golf Course

3 p.m. — Fort Osage vs. Raytown at WinterStone Golf Course

3 p.m. — Truman vs. Notre Dame de Sion at Drumm Farm Golf Club

HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY

3:30 p.m. — William Chrisman at Swope Park Invitational

WHAT’S ON TODAY

Today’s sports broadcast highlights

Wednesday’s Television

• Pro baseball: KBO (Korean League): SK at LG, 4:25 a.m., ESPN2 (Comcast 29)

• Horse racing: NYRA Belmont Park Live, 11:30 a.m., FS2 (740)

• MLB: Los Angeles Angels at San Diego, 3 p.m., MLB (272)

• MLB: Miami at Atlanta, 6 p.m., MLB (272)

• Major Soccer League: Orlando City SC at Sporting Kansas City, 6:30 p.m., FS1 (43)

• MLB: St. Louis at Royals, 7 p.m., ESPN2 (29), FSKC (48)

• NHL Stanley Cup Finals: Tampa Bay vs. Dallas, 7 p.m., NBCSN (46)

• NBA playoffs: Boston vs. Miami, 7:30 p.m., ESPN (13)

• MLB: Oakland at Los Angeles Dodgers, 8:30 p.m., MLB (272)

• Boxing: Nestor Bravo vs. Jose Luis Gallegos (lightweights), 9 p.m., FS1 (43)

• Tennis: ATP Hamburg/WTA Strasbourg/French Open qualifying, 3 a.m. (Thursday), Tennis (277)

• Pro baseball: KBO (Korean League): Kia at KT, 4:25 a.m. (Thursday), ESPN2 (29)

Wednesday’s Radio

• Major Soccer League: Orlando City SC at Sporting Kansas City, 6:30 p.m., WHB (810 AM)

• MLB: St. Louis at Royals, 7 p.m., KCSP (610 AM)