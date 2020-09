What's Up Next sports calendar / What's On Today

The Examiner

AREA CALENDAR

(Schedules subject to change)

THURSDAY, SEPT. 24

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

7 p.m. — Truman vs. William Chrisman at Staley High School

7 p.m. — Lincoln Prep vs. Van Horn at William Chrisman High School

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER

6:30 p.m. — Fort Osage vs. Oak Park at Staley High School

6:30 p.m. — Raytown South at Grain Valley

6:30 p.m. — William Chrisman at St. Joseph Central at Bode Middle School

7 p.m. — Truman at Van Horn

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

6 p.m. — Kansas City (Kan.) Bishop Ward at Van Horn

6:30 p.m. — Blue Springs South at Blue Springs

7 p.m. — William Chrisman at Fort Osage

7 p.m. — Grain Valley at Raytown

7 p.m. — Belton at Truman

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

4 p.m. — Blue Springs at Park Hill

4 p.m. — Grain Valley vs. Truman at Adair Park

4 p.m. — Lee’s Summit North at Lee’s Summit West

4 p.m. — Raytown at William Chrisman

4:30 p.m. — Fort Osage at Belton

4:30 p.m. — Harrisonville at Oak Grove

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS TENNIS

4 p.m. — Fort Osage vs. Truman at Santa Fe Trail Park

4 p.m. — Belton at Grain Valley

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SWIMMING & DIVING

4:30 p.m. — Grain Valley at St. Joseph Central Invitational, Missouri Western State University

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS GOLF

3 p.m. — Blue Springs vs. Lee’s Summit at Shamrock Hills Golf Course

3 p.m. — Fort Osage vs. Raytown at WinterStone Golf Course

3 p.m. — Truman vs. Notre Dame de Sion at Drumm Farm Golf Club

HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY

3:30 p.m. — William Chrisman at Swope Park Invitational

WHAT’S ON TODAY

Today’s sports broadcast highlights

Thursday’s Television

• Pro baseball: KBO (Korean League): Kia at KT, 4:25 a.m., ESPN2 (29)

• Golf: European Tour Irish Open, 7 a.m., GOLF (27)

• Horse racing: NYRA Belmont Park Live, 11:30 a.m., FS2 (740)

• MLB: Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 12:30 p.m., MLB (272)

• Soccer: UEFA Super Cup: Bayern Munich vs. Sevilla, 1:40 p.m., CBSSN (274)

• Golf: PGA Corales Puntacana Resort and Club Championship, 2 p.m., GOLF (27)

• MLB: New York Yankees at Toronto, 5:30 p.m., MLB (272)

• Soccer: Copa do Brasil: Atlético Goianiense vs. Fluminense, 5:50 p.m., FS2 (740)

• College football: UAB at South Alabama, 6:30 p.m., ESPN (13)

• WNBA playoffs: Las Vegas vs Connecticut, 6:30 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• College volleyball: Texas at Oklahoma, 6:30 p.m., ESPNU (269)

• MLB: Detroit at Royals, 7 p.m., FSKC (48), FS1 (43)

• NFL: Miami at Jacksonville, 7:20 p.m., NFL (180)

• NBA playoffs: Los Angeles Lakers vs. Denver, 8 p.m., TNT (51)

• WNBA playoffs: Seattle vs. Minnesota, 8:30 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• MLB: Oakland at Los Angeles Dodgers, 8:30 p.m., MLB (272)

• Tennis: ATP Hamburg/WTA Strasbourg/French Open qualifying, 3 a.m. (Friday), Tennis (277)

• Rugby: NRL (Australia): Sydney at South Sydney, 5 a.m. (Friday), FS2 (740)

Thursday’s Radio/Audio

• High school football: Truman vs. William Chrisman, 7 p.m., freetap.com

• High school football: Lincoln Prep vs. Van Horn, 7 p.m., freetap.com

• MLB: Detroit at Royals, 7 p.m., KCSP (610 AM)

• NFL: Miami at Jacksonville, 7:20 p.m., WHB (810 AM)

• NBA playoffs: Los Angeles Lakers vs. Denver, 8 p.m., ESPN KC (94.5 FM)