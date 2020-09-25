What's Up Next sports calendar / What's On Today

The Examiner

AREA CALENDAR

(Schedules subject to change)

FRIDAY, SEPT. 25

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

7 p.m. — Blue Springs at Liberty North

7 p.m. — Liberty at Blue Springs South

7 p.m. — Belton at Fort Osage

7 p.m. — Kearney at Grain Valley

7 p.m. — Lawrence (Kan.) Free State at Lee’s Summit North

7 p.m. — Clinton at Oak Grove

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER

5:30 p.m. — Heritage Christian at Van Horn

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

Liberty/Liberty North September Slam

At Capital Federal Sports Complex

10 a.m. — Fort Osage vs. Liberty (Field 1)

10 a.m. — Truman vs. Kearney (Field 2)

Noon — Truman vs. Liberty (Field 1)

Noon — Fort Osage vs. Pleasant Hill (Field 2)

Noon — Grain Valley vs. Park Hill South (Field 4)

2 p.m. — Truman vs. Pleasant Hill (Field 2)

2 p.m. — Grain Valley vs. Liberty North (Field 3)

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS TENNIS

Blue Springs South at Liberty North Invitational

4 p.m. — Pembroke Hill at Blue Springs

4 p.m. — Lee’s Summit North at Sedalia Smith-Cotton Classic, Liberty Park

4 p.m. — William Chrisman at Winnetonka

SATURDAY, SEPT. 26

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

1 p.m. — Kansas City Central vs. St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at Lee’s Summit North

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

1 p.m. — Lee’s Summit North vs. Papillion (Neb.) La Vista

3 p.m. — Lee’s Summit North vs. Millard (Neb.) North at La Vista

Liberty/Liberty North September Slam

At Capital Federal Sports Complex

9 a.m. — Fort Osage vs. Truman (Field 2)

11 a.m. — Fort Osage vs. Kearney (Field 2)

11 a.m. — Grain Valley vs. Smithville (Field 4)

1 p.m. — Fort Osage, Grain Valley, Truman vs. TBD

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

8 a.m. — Grain Valley, Lee’s Summit North, Truman, William Chrisman at Lee’s Summit North Invitational

HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY

9 a.m. — Blue Springs, Fort Osage, Grain Valley, Lee’s Summit North at Gans Creek Classic, Gans Creek Course, Columbia

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SWIMMING & DIVING

9 a.m. — Lee’s Summit North, Lee’s Summit West, Rockhurst, Liberty at Lee’s Summit Aquatics Center

Noon — Blue Springs South at Belton Invitational (diving at 8:30 a.m.)

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS TENNIS

8 a.m. — Lee’s Summit North at Lee’s Summit West

WHAT’S ON TODAY

Today’s sports broadcast highlights

Friday’s Television

• Tennis: ATP Hamburg/WTA Strasbourg/French Open qualifying, 5 a.m., Tennis (Comcast 277)

• Rugby: NRL (Australia): Sydney at South Sydney, 5 a.m., FS2 (740)

• Motorsports: Formula 1 Russian Grand Prix practice, 6:55 a.m., ESPN2 (29)

• Golf: European Tour Irish Open, 7 a.m., GOLF (27)

• Track & field: IAAF Diamond Series: Qatar, 11 a.m., NBCSN (46)

• Horse racing: NYRA Belmont Park Live, 11:30 a.m., FS2 (740)

• Golf: PGA Corales Puntacana Resort and Club Championship, 2 p.m., GOLF (27)

• College volleyball: Pittsburgh at Syracuse, 4 p.m., ESPNU (269)

• MLB: New York Mets at Washington, 5 p.m., MLB (272)

• College volleyball: Texas at Oklahoma, 6 p.m., ESPNU (269)

• Women’s college soccer: Alabama at Mississippi State, 6 p.m., SEC (284)

• NHL Stanley Cup Finals: Tampa Bay vs. Dallas, 7 p.m., KSHB 41 (8)

• MLB: Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox, 7 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• High school football: Blue Valley North at Blue Valley (Kan.), 7 p.m., Spectrum Sports KC (44)

• MLB: Detroit at Royals, 7 p.m., FSKC (48)

• College football: Middle Tennessee at Texas-San Antonio, 7 p.m., CBSSN (274)

• NBA playoffs: Miami vs. Boston, 7:30 p.m., ESPN (13)

• Motorsports: NASCAR Gander Outdoors & RV Truck Series World of Westgate 200, 8 p.m., FS1 (43)

• High school football: IMG Academy (Fla.) at Ravenwood (Tenn.), 8 p.m., ESPNU (269)

• Cycling: UCI Road World Championships, 8:30 p.m., OLY (208)

• MLB: San Diego at San Francisco, 8:30 p.m., MLB (272)

Friday’s Radio/Audio

• High school football: Liberty at Blue Springs South, 7 p.m., KCWJ (1030 AM)

• MLB: Detroit at Royals, 7 p.m., KCSP (610 AM)

• High school football: Rockhurst vs. Bishop Miege, 7 p.m., WHB (810 AM)

• NBA playoffs: Miami vs. Boston, 7:30 p.m., ESPN KC (94.5 FM)