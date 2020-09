The Examiner

Teams: Oak Grove vs. Grain Valley

Sport: High school volleyball

When: 6:30 p.m. Monday

Where: Grain Valley High School

What’s on the line: Grain Valley (3-4-3), which will play in the Lee’s Summit North Invitational Saturday, plays host to the former Missouri River Valley Conference West rival Panthers (3-2) in a non-conference match Monday.