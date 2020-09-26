What's Up Next sports calendar / What's On Today

The Examiner

AREA CALENDAR

SATURDAY, SEPT. 26

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

1 p.m. — Kansas City Central vs. St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at Lee’s Summit North

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

1 p.m. — Lee’s Summit North vs. Papillion (Neb.) La Vista

3 p.m. — Lee’s Summit North vs. Millard (Neb.) North at La Vista

Liberty/Liberty North September Slam

At Capital Federal Sports Complex

9 a.m. — Fort Osage vs. Truman (Field 2)

11 a.m. — Fort Osage vs. Kearney (Field 2)

11 a.m. — Grain Valley vs. Smithville (Field 4)

1 p.m. — Fort Osage, Grain Valley, Truman vs. TBD

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

8 a.m. — Grain Valley, Lee’s Summit North, Truman, William Chrisman at Lee’s Summit North Invitational

HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY

9 a.m. — Blue Springs, Fort Osage, Grain Valley, Lee’s Summit North at Gans Creek Classic, Gans Creek Course, Columbia

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SWIMMING & DIVING

9 a.m. — Lee’s Summit North, Lee’s Summit West, Rockhurst, Liberty at Lee’s Summit Aquatics Center

Noon — Blue Springs South at Belton Invitational (diving at 8:30 a.m.)

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS TENNIS

8 a.m. — Lee’s Summit North at Lee’s Summit West

MONDAY, SEPT. 28

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER

5 p.m. — Truman at Lone Jack

6:30 p.m. — Liberty North at Blue Springs South

6:30 p.m. — Odessa at Fort Osage

6:30 p.m. — Park Hill at Lee’s Summit North

6:30 p.m. — Oak Grove at William Chrisman

7 p.m. — Liberty at Blue Springs

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

6 p.m. — Blue Springs South at Lee’s Summit

6:30 p.m. — Oak Grove at Grain Valley

7 p.m. — North Kansas City at Fort Osage

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

4 p.m. — Raymore-Peculiar at Blue Springs

4 p.m. — Park Hill at Blue Springs South

4 p.m. — William Chrisman at Fort Osage

4 p.m. — Belton at Grain Valley

4 p.m. — Lee’s Summit West at Lee’s Summit North

4 p.m. — Truman at Raytown

4:30 p.m. — Smithville at Oak Grove

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS TENNIS

4 p.m. — Raymore-Peculiar at Fort Osage

4 p.m. — Lee’s Summit at Grain Valley

4 p.m. — Lee’s Summit North vs. William Chrisman at Santa Fe Trail Park

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS GOLF

Blue Springs, Grain Valley, Lee’s Summit North at Blue Springs Tournament, Adams Pointe Golf Club

WHAT’S ON TODAY

This weekend’s sports broadcast highlights

Saturday’s Television

• Rugby: NRL (Australia): Parramatta at Wests, 4:30 a.m., FS1 (Comcast 43)

• Cycling: UCI Road World Championships, 5:30 a.m., OLY (208)

• Tennis: ATP Hamburg/WTA Strasbourg, 5:30 a.m., Tennis (277)

• Fishing: Bass Pro Tour: Stage Four Heavy Hitters Championship, 6 a.m., Discovery (40)

• Soccer: EPL: Manchester United at Brighton & Hove, 6:25 a.m., NBCSN (46)

• Motorsports: Formula 1 Russian Grand Prix qualifying, 6:55 a.m., ESPN2 (29)

• Golf: European Tour Irish Open, 7:30 a.m., GOLF (27)

• Soccer: EPL: Newcastle United at Tottenham Hotspur, 8:55 a.m., NBCSN (46)

• College football: Kansas State at Oklahoma, 11 a.m., WDAF 4 (6)

• College football: Central Florida at East Carolina, 11 a.m., KMBC 9 (12)

• College football: Florida at Mississippi, 11 a.m., ESPN (13)

• College football: Georgia Southern at Louisiana, 11 a.m., ESPN2 (29)

• College football: Georgia State at Charlotte, 11 a.m., ESPNU (269)

• College football: Kentucky at Auburn, 11 a.m., SEC (284)

• Horse racing: NYRA Belmont Park Live, 11:30 a.m., FS1 (43)

• Soccer: EPL: Chelsea at West Bromwich, 11:30 a.m., KSHB 41 (9)

• College football: Georgia Tech at Syracuse, 11:30 a.m., FSKC (48)

• Women’s soccer: Washington at Chicago, noon, KCTV 5 (3)

• MLB: Miami at New York Yankees, noon, MLB (272)

• College football: Iowa State at TCU, 12:30 p.m., FS1 (43)

• Horse racing: NYRA Belmont Park Live, 12:30 p.m., FS2 (740)

• Rugby: European Champions Cup: Saracens at Racing 92, 1 p.m., NBCSN (46)

• College football: Tulane at Southern Mississippi, 1:30 p.m., FSKC-Plus (925)

• Golf: PGA Corales Puntacana Resort and Club Championship, 2 p.m., KSHB 41 (8)

• College football: Mississippi State at LSU, 2:30 p.m., KCTV 5 (3)

• College football: Texas at Texas Tech, 2:30 p.m., WDAF 4 (6)

• College football: West Virginia at Oklahoma State, 2:30 p.m., KMBC 9 (12)

• College football: Army at Cincinnati, 2:30 p.m., ESPN (13)

• College football: Tulsa at Arkansas State, 2:30 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• College football: Texas-El Paso at Louisiana-Monroe, 2:30 p.m., ESPNU (269)

• MLB: Seattle at Oakland, 3 p.m., MLB (272)

• College football: Georgia at Arkansas, 3 p.m., SEC (284)

• Motorsports: NHRA Gainesville qualifying, 4 p.m., FS1 (43)

• College football: South Florida at Florida Atlantic, 5 p.m., CBSSN (274)

• College football: Texas State at Boston College, 5 p.m., FSKC-Plus (925)

• MLB: Milwaukee at St. Louis, 6 p.m., WDAF 4 (6)

• College football: Alabama at Missouri, 6 p.m., ESPN (13)

• MMA: UFC 253 Prelims: Undercard bouts, 6 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• MLB: Cincinnati at Minnesota, 6 p.m., FS1 (43)

• College football: Florida State at Miami, 6:30 p.m., KMBC 9 (12)

• Soccer: Liga MX: Necaxa at UNAM, 6:30 p.m., KUKC-Univision (17)

• Motorsports: NASCAR Xfinity Series: Las Vegas, 6:30 p.m., NBCSN (46)

• College football: Vanderbilt at Texas A&M, 6:30 p.m., SEC-Alternate (259)

• College football: Kansas at Baylor, 6:30 p.m., ESPNU (269)

• College football: Tennessee at South Carolina, 6:30 p.m., SEC (284)

• NHL Stanley Cup Finals: Dallas vs. Tampa Bay, 7 p.m., KSHB 41 (8)

• MLB: Detroit at Royals, 7 p.m., FSKC (48)

• NBA playoffs: Denver vs. Los Angeles Lakers, 8 p.m., TNT (51)

• MLB: Los Angeles Angels at Los Angeles Dodgers, 8 p.m., MLB (272)

• Soccer: Liga MX: Tigres UANL at Monterrey, 9 p.m., FS1 (43)

• College football: Troy at BYU, 9:15 p.m., ESPN (13)

• Cycling: UCI Road World Championships, 2:45 a.m. (Sunday), OLY (208)

Saturday’s Radio/Audio

• College football: Kansas State at Oklahoma, 11 a.m., KCSP (610 AM)

• College football: Alabama at Missouri, 6 p.m., KMBZ (98.1 FM)

• MLB: Detroit at Royals, 6 p.m., KCSP (610 AM)

• College football: Kansas at Baylor, 6:30 p.m., WHB (810 AM)

• NBA playoffs: Denver vs. Los Angeles Lakers, 8 p.m., ESPN KC (94.5 FM)

Sunday’s Television

• Tennis: French Open, 4 a.m., FSKC (48), Tennis (277)

• Soccer: Italian Serie A: Sassuolo at Spezia, 5:25 a.m., ESPN News (102)

• Soccer: EPL: Leeds United at Sheffield United, 6 a.m., NBCSN (46)

• Motorsports: Formula 1 Russian Grand Prix, 6:05 a.m., ESPN2 (29)

• Golf: European Tour Irish Open, 7:30 a.m., GOLF (27)

• Soccer: EPL: Aston Villa at Fulham, 7:55 a.m., NBCSN (46)

• Soccer: EPL: Leicester City at Manchester City, 10:25 a.m., NBCSN (46)

• Tennis: French Open, 11 a.m., KSHB 41 (8)

• Bowling: PBA Elias Cup semifinals, 11 a.m., 6 p.m., FS1 (43)

• Women’s college soccer: Georgia at Florida, 11 a.m., SEC (284)

• Horse racing: NYRA Belmont Park Live, 11:30 a.m., FS2 (740)

• NFL: Las Vegas at New England, noon, KCTV 5 (3)

• NFL: Chicago at Atlanta, noon, WDAF 4 (6)

• WNBA playoffs: Las Vegas vs. Connecticut, noon, ESPN (13)

• Softball: Athletes Unlimited: Orange vs. Blue, noon, ESPN2 (29)

• Motorsports: GT World Challenge: Sprint Zandvoort, noon, CBSSN (274)

• Motorsports: NHRA Amalie Motor Oil Gatornationals, 1 p.m., FS1 (43)

• Rugby: European Champions Cup: Toulon at Exeter, 1 p.m., NBCSN (46)

• Women’s college soccer: Vanderbilt at Tennessee, 1 p.m., ESPNU (269)

• Women’s college soccer: Mississippi at LSU, 1 p.m., SEC (284)

• WNBA playoffs: Seattle vs. Minnesota, 2 p.m., KMBC 9 (12)

• Golf: PGA Corales Puntacana Resort and Club Championship, 2 p.m., KSHB 41 (8)

• MLB: Detroit at Royals, 2 p.m., FSKC (48)

• MLB: Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox, 2 p.m., TBS (50)

• Softball: Athletes Unlimited: Purple vs. Gold, 3 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• Women’s college soccer: Missouri at South Carolina, 3 p.m., ESPNU (269)

• NFL: Tampa Bay at Denver, 3:25 p.m., WDAF 4 (6)

• Motorsports: MotoGP World Championship: Spain, 3:30 p.m., NBCSN (46)

• Horse racing: NYRA Belmont Park Live, 5 p.m., FS1 (43)

• Motorsports: NASCAR South Point 400, 6 p.m., NBCSN (46)

• NBA playoffs: Miami vs. Boston, 6:30 p.m., ESPN (13)

• NFL: Green Bay at New Orleans, 7:20 p.m., KSHB 41 (8)

• Major Soccer League: Sporting Kansas City at Colorado, 8 p.m., FSKC (48)

• Soccer: Liga MX: América at Cruz Azul, 8:30 p.m., KUKC-Univision (17)

Sunday’s Radio/Audio

• NFL: Los Angeles Rams at Buffalo, noon, WHB (810 AM)

• NFL: Houston at Pittsburgh, noon, ESPN KC (94.5 FM, 1510 AM)

• MLB: Detroit at Royals, 2 p.m., KCSP (610 AM)

• NFL: Dallas at Seattle, 3:25 p.m., WHB (810 AM)

• NFL: Green Bay at New Orleans, 7:20 p.m., WHB (810 AM)

• Major Soccer League: Sporting Kansas City at Colorado, 8 p.m., ESPN KC (94.5 FM)

Monday’s Television

• Tennis: French Open, 4 a.m., FSKC (48), Tennis (277)

• Tennis: French Open, 2 p.m., FSKC (48), Tennis (277)

• Bowling: PBA Elias Cup semifinals, 6 p.m., FS1 (43)

• NFL: Chiefs at Baltimore, 7 p.m., KMBC 9 (12), ESPN (13)

• NBA playoffs: Denver vs. Los Angeles Lakers (if necessary), 8 p.m., TNT (51)

Monday’s Radio/Audio

• High school softball: Truman at Raytown, 5 p.m., freetap.com

• NFL: Chiefs at Baltimore, 7 p.m., WDAF-FM (The Wolf) (106.5 FM)