What's Up Next sports calendar / What's On Today

The Examiner

AREA CALENDAR

TUESDAY, SEPT. 29

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER

5:30 p.m. — Oak Grove at Excelsior Springs

6:30 p.m. — Truman at Fort Osage

6:30 p.m. — Van Horn at Rockhurst

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

6:30 p.m. — Blue Springs at Lee’s Summit North

6:30 p.m. — Liberty North at Blue Springs South

6:30 p.m. — Oak Grove at Odessa

7 p.m. — Fort Osage at Truman

7 p.m. — Belton at Grain Valley

7 p.m. — Raytown at William Chrisman

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

4 p.m. — Blue Springs South at Raymore-Peculiar

4 p.m. — Fort Osage at Grain Valley

4 p.m. — William Chrisman at Truman

4:30 p.m. — Blue Springs at Liberty

4:30 p.m. — Oak Grove at Clinton

5 p.m. — Lee’s Summit North at Liberty North

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SWIMMING & DIVING

4 p.m. — Grain Valley, Kearney, Marshall, Rockhurst at Blue Springs South

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS TENNIS

4 p.m. — Blue Springs at Blue Springs South

4 p.m. — William Chrisman at Fort Osage

4 p.m. — Grain Valley at Platte County

4 p.m. — Raymore-Peculiar at Lee’s Summit North

4 p.m. — Belton vs. Truman at Santa Fe Trail Park

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS GOLF

3 p.m. — Raytown vs. Truman at Drumm Farm Golf Club

WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 30

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER

6:30 p.m. — Blue Springs at Blue Springs South

7:30 p.m. — Lee’s Summit North at Liberty North

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

6 p.m. — Oak Grove at Van Horn

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

4 p.m. — Blue Springs at Raymore-Peculiar

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SWIMMING & DIVING

4 p.m. — Blue Springs, Grain Valley, Truman, William Chrisman at Henley Aquatic Center

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS TENNIS

4 p.m. — Raymore-Peculiar at Blue Springs South

4 p.m. — Fort Osage at Grandview

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS GOLF

3 p.m. — Blue Springs vs. Grain Valley at Adams Pointe Golf Club

3 p.m. — Truman vs. William Chrisman at Drumm Farm Golf Club

HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY

4 p.m. — Fort Osage, Oak Grove, Van Horn at Oak Grove Invitational, Bent Oak Golf Course

WHAT’S ON TODAY

Today’s sports broadcast highlights

Tuesday’s Television

• Tennis: French Open, 4 a.m., Tennis (Comcast 277)

• Pro baseball: KBO (Korean League): SK at NC, 4:25 a.m., ESPN2 (29)

• Rugby: RFL (U.K.): Warrington at Salford, 11:30 a.m., FS2 (740)

• MLB playoffs: AL Wild Card: Houston at Minnesota, 1 p.m., KMBC 9 (12)

• Rugby: RFL (U.K.): St. Helens at Wigan, 1:30 p.m., FS2 (740)

• MLB playoffs: AL Wild Card: Chicago White Sox at Oakland, 2:30 p.m., ESPN (13)

• MLB playoffs: AL Wild Card: Toronto at Tampa Bay, 3 p.m., TBS (50)

• MLB playoffs: AL Wild Card: New York Yankees at Cleveland, 6 p.m., ESPN (13)

• Bowling: PBA Division Finals, 6 p.m., FS1 (43)

• WNBA playoffs: Connecticut vs. Las Vegas, 6:30 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• Soccer: UEFA Champions League: Teams TBA (tape), 8 p.m., CBSSN (274)

• Tennis: French Open, 4 a.m. (Wednesday), Tennis (277)

Tuesday’s Radio/Audio

• High school softball: William Chrisman at Truman, 4 p.m., freetap.com