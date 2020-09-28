What's Up Next sports calendar / What's On Today
AREA CALENDAR
TUESDAY, SEPT. 29
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER
5:30 p.m. — Oak Grove at Excelsior Springs
6:30 p.m. — Truman at Fort Osage
6:30 p.m. — Van Horn at Rockhurst
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
6:30 p.m. — Blue Springs at Lee’s Summit North
6:30 p.m. — Liberty North at Blue Springs South
6:30 p.m. — Oak Grove at Odessa
7 p.m. — Fort Osage at Truman
7 p.m. — Belton at Grain Valley
7 p.m. — Raytown at William Chrisman
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL
4 p.m. — Blue Springs South at Raymore-Peculiar
4 p.m. — Fort Osage at Grain Valley
4 p.m. — William Chrisman at Truman
4:30 p.m. — Blue Springs at Liberty
4:30 p.m. — Oak Grove at Clinton
5 p.m. — Lee’s Summit North at Liberty North
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SWIMMING & DIVING
4 p.m. — Grain Valley, Kearney, Marshall, Rockhurst at Blue Springs South
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS TENNIS
4 p.m. — Blue Springs at Blue Springs South
4 p.m. — William Chrisman at Fort Osage
4 p.m. — Grain Valley at Platte County
4 p.m. — Raymore-Peculiar at Lee’s Summit North
4 p.m. — Belton vs. Truman at Santa Fe Trail Park
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS GOLF
3 p.m. — Raytown vs. Truman at Drumm Farm Golf Club
WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 30
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER
6:30 p.m. — Blue Springs at Blue Springs South
7:30 p.m. — Lee’s Summit North at Liberty North
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
6 p.m. — Oak Grove at Van Horn
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL
4 p.m. — Blue Springs at Raymore-Peculiar
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SWIMMING & DIVING
4 p.m. — Blue Springs, Grain Valley, Truman, William Chrisman at Henley Aquatic Center
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS TENNIS
4 p.m. — Raymore-Peculiar at Blue Springs South
4 p.m. — Fort Osage at Grandview
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS GOLF
3 p.m. — Blue Springs vs. Grain Valley at Adams Pointe Golf Club
3 p.m. — Truman vs. William Chrisman at Drumm Farm Golf Club
HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY
4 p.m. — Fort Osage, Oak Grove, Van Horn at Oak Grove Invitational, Bent Oak Golf Course
WHAT’S ON TODAY
Today’s sports broadcast highlights
Tuesday’s Television
• Tennis: French Open, 4 a.m., Tennis (Comcast 277)
• Pro baseball: KBO (Korean League): SK at NC, 4:25 a.m., ESPN2 (29)
• Rugby: RFL (U.K.): Warrington at Salford, 11:30 a.m., FS2 (740)
• MLB playoffs: AL Wild Card: Houston at Minnesota, 1 p.m., KMBC 9 (12)
• Rugby: RFL (U.K.): St. Helens at Wigan, 1:30 p.m., FS2 (740)
• MLB playoffs: AL Wild Card: Chicago White Sox at Oakland, 2:30 p.m., ESPN (13)
• MLB playoffs: AL Wild Card: Toronto at Tampa Bay, 3 p.m., TBS (50)
• MLB playoffs: AL Wild Card: New York Yankees at Cleveland, 6 p.m., ESPN (13)
• Bowling: PBA Division Finals, 6 p.m., FS1 (43)
• WNBA playoffs: Connecticut vs. Las Vegas, 6:30 p.m., ESPN2 (29)
• Soccer: UEFA Champions League: Teams TBA (tape), 8 p.m., CBSSN (274)
• Tennis: French Open, 4 a.m. (Wednesday), Tennis (277)
Tuesday’s Radio/Audio
• High school softball: William Chrisman at Truman, 4 p.m., freetap.com