What's Up Next sports calendar / What's On Today
AREA CALENDAR
(Schedules subject to change)
WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 30
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER
6:30 p.m. — Blue Springs at Blue Springs South
7:30 p.m. — Lee’s Summit North at Liberty North
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
6 p.m. — Oak Grove at Van Horn
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL
4 p.m. — Blue Springs at Raymore-Peculiar
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SWIMMING & DIVING
4 p.m. — Blue Springs, Grain Valley, Truman, William Chrisman at Henley Aquatic Center
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS TENNIS
4 p.m. — Raymore-Peculiar at Blue Springs South
4 p.m. — Fort Osage at Grandview
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS GOLF
3 p.m. — Blue Springs vs. Grain Valley at Adams Pointe Golf Club
3 p.m. — Truman vs. William Chrisman at Drumm Farm Golf Club
HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY
4 p.m. — Fort Osage, Oak Grove, Van Horn at Oak Grove Invitational, Bent Oak Golf Course
THURSDAY, OCT. 1
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER
6:30 p.m. — William Chrisman at Fort Osage
6:30 p.m. — Raytown at Truman
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
6:30 p.m. — Blue Springs at Lee’s Summit West
6:30 p.m. — Blue Springs South at Lee’s Summit North
7 p.m. — Fort Osage at Belton
7 p.m. — William Chrisman at Grain Valley
7 p.m. — Truman at Raytown
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL
4 p.m. — Liberty North at Blue Springs
4 p.m. — Liberty at Blue Springs South
4 p.m. — Raytown at Fort Osage
4 p.m. — Grain Valley at William Chrisman
4 p.m. — Park Hill at Lee’s Summit North
4:30 p.m. — Warrensburg at Oak Grove
4:30 p.m. — Truman at Belton
6:30 p.m. — Raytown South vs. St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at Legacy Park
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SWIMMING & DIVING
4 p.m. — Raymore-Peculiar at Blue Springs
4:30 p.m. — Blue Springs South at Raytown/Raytown South Eubank Invitational, Raytown Wellness Center
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS TENNIS
4 p.m. — Blue Springs vs. Truman at Santa Fe Trail Park
4 p.m. — Blue Springs South at Liberty North
4 p.m. — Pembroke Hill at Grain Valley
4 p.m. — Lee’s Summit North at St. Joseph Central
4 p.m. — St. Michael the Archangel Catholic vs. St. Pius X
4 p.m. — Grandview vs. William Chrisman at Santa Fe Trail Park
WHAT’S ON TODAY
Today’s sports broadcast highlights
Wednesday’s Television
• Tennis: French Open, 4 a.m., FSKC (Comcast 48), Tennis (277)
• MLB playoffs: AL Wild Card: Cincinnati at Atlanta, 11 a.m., ESPN (13)
• MLB playoffs: AL Wild Card: Houston at Minnesota, noon, ESPN2 (29)
• MLB playoffs: AL Wild Card: Miami at Chicago Cubs, 1 p.m., KMBC 9 (12)
• MLB playoffs: AL Wild Card: Chicago White Sox at Oakland, 2 p.m., ESPN (13)
• Cycling: UCI La Fleche Wallonne, 2 p.m., NBCSN (46)
• MLB playoffs: AL Wild Card: Toronto at Tampa Bay, 3 p.m., TBS (50)
• MLB playoffs: AL Wild Card: St. Louis at San Diego, 4 p.m., ESPN2 (29)
• MLB playoffs: AL Wild Card: New York Yankees at Cleveland, 6 p.m., ESPN (13)
• Bowling: PBA Finals, 6 p.m., FS1 (43)
• Soccer: Liga MX: Juárez at Tijuana, 7 p.m., FS2 (740)
• NBA Finals: Miami vs. Los Angeles Lakers, 8 p.m., KMBC 9 (12)
• Soccer: UEFA Champions League: Teams TBA (tape), 8 p.m., CBSSN (274)
• MLB playoffs: AL Wild Card: Milwaukee at Los Angeles Dodgers, 9 p.m., ESPN (13)
• Tennis: French Open, 4 a.m. (Thursday), FSKC (48), Tennis (277)
• Australian Rules Football: AFL: Geelong at Port Adelaide, 4:30 a.m. (Thursday), FS2 (740)
Wednesday’s Radio/Audio
• MLB playoffs: AL Wild Card: Miami at Chicago Cubs, 1 p.m., ESPN KC (94.5 FM, 1510 AM)
• High school boys swimming & diving: Blue Springs, Grain Valley, Truman, William Chrisman at Henley Aquatic Center, 4 p.m., freetap.com
• MLB playoffs: AL Wild Card: New York Yankees at Cleveland, 6 p.m., ESPN KC (94.5 FM, 1510 AM)
• NBA Finals: Miami vs. Los Angeles Lakers, 8 p.m., WHB (810 AM)
• MLB playoffs: AL Wild Card: Milwaukee at Los Angeles Dodgers, 9 p.m., ESPN KC (94.5 FM, 1510 AM)