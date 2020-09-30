What's Up Next sports calendar / What's On Today

The Examiner

WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 30

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER

6:30 p.m. — Blue Springs at Blue Springs South

7:30 p.m. — Lee’s Summit North at Liberty North

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

6 p.m. — Oak Grove at Van Horn

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

4 p.m. — Blue Springs at Raymore-Peculiar

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SWIMMING & DIVING

4 p.m. — Blue Springs, Grain Valley, Truman, William Chrisman at Henley Aquatic Center

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS TENNIS

4 p.m. — Raymore-Peculiar at Blue Springs South

4 p.m. — Fort Osage at Grandview

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS GOLF

3 p.m. — Blue Springs vs. Grain Valley at Adams Pointe Golf Club

3 p.m. — Truman vs. William Chrisman at Drumm Farm Golf Club

HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY

4 p.m. — Fort Osage, Oak Grove, Van Horn at Oak Grove Invitational, Bent Oak Golf Course

THURSDAY, OCT. 1

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER

6:30 p.m. — William Chrisman at Fort Osage

6:30 p.m. — Raytown at Truman

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

6:30 p.m. — Blue Springs at Lee’s Summit West

6:30 p.m. — Blue Springs South at Lee’s Summit North

7 p.m. — Fort Osage at Belton

7 p.m. — William Chrisman at Grain Valley

7 p.m. — Truman at Raytown

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

4 p.m. — Liberty North at Blue Springs

4 p.m. — Liberty at Blue Springs South

4 p.m. — Raytown at Fort Osage

4 p.m. — Grain Valley at William Chrisman

4 p.m. — Park Hill at Lee’s Summit North

4:30 p.m. — Warrensburg at Oak Grove

4:30 p.m. — Truman at Belton

6:30 p.m. — Raytown South vs. St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at Legacy Park

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SWIMMING & DIVING

4 p.m. — Raymore-Peculiar at Blue Springs

4:30 p.m. — Blue Springs South at Raytown/Raytown South Eubank Invitational, Raytown Wellness Center

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS TENNIS

4 p.m. — Blue Springs vs. Truman at Santa Fe Trail Park

4 p.m. — Blue Springs South at Liberty North

4 p.m. — Pembroke Hill at Grain Valley

4 p.m. — Lee’s Summit North at St. Joseph Central

4 p.m. — St. Michael the Archangel Catholic vs. St. Pius X

4 p.m. — Grandview vs. William Chrisman at Santa Fe Trail Park

Wednesday’s Television

• Tennis: French Open, 4 a.m., FSKC (Comcast 48), Tennis (277)

• MLB playoffs: AL Wild Card: Cincinnati at Atlanta, 11 a.m., ESPN (13)

• MLB playoffs: AL Wild Card: Houston at Minnesota, noon, ESPN2 (29)

• MLB playoffs: AL Wild Card: Miami at Chicago Cubs, 1 p.m., KMBC 9 (12)

• MLB playoffs: AL Wild Card: Chicago White Sox at Oakland, 2 p.m., ESPN (13)

• Cycling: UCI La Fleche Wallonne, 2 p.m., NBCSN (46)

• MLB playoffs: AL Wild Card: Toronto at Tampa Bay, 3 p.m., TBS (50)

• MLB playoffs: AL Wild Card: St. Louis at San Diego, 4 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• MLB playoffs: AL Wild Card: New York Yankees at Cleveland, 6 p.m., ESPN (13)

• Bowling: PBA Finals, 6 p.m., FS1 (43)

• Soccer: Liga MX: Juárez at Tijuana, 7 p.m., FS2 (740)

• NBA Finals: Miami vs. Los Angeles Lakers, 8 p.m., KMBC 9 (12)

• Soccer: UEFA Champions League: Teams TBA (tape), 8 p.m., CBSSN (274)

• MLB playoffs: AL Wild Card: Milwaukee at Los Angeles Dodgers, 9 p.m., ESPN (13)

• Tennis: French Open, 4 a.m. (Thursday), FSKC (48), Tennis (277)

• Australian Rules Football: AFL: Geelong at Port Adelaide, 4:30 a.m. (Thursday), FS2 (740)

Wednesday’s Radio/Audio

• MLB playoffs: AL Wild Card: Miami at Chicago Cubs, 1 p.m., ESPN KC (94.5 FM, 1510 AM)

• High school boys swimming & diving: Blue Springs, Grain Valley, Truman, William Chrisman at Henley Aquatic Center, 4 p.m., freetap.com

• MLB playoffs: AL Wild Card: New York Yankees at Cleveland, 6 p.m., ESPN KC (94.5 FM, 1510 AM)

• NBA Finals: Miami vs. Los Angeles Lakers, 8 p.m., WHB (810 AM)

• MLB playoffs: AL Wild Card: Milwaukee at Los Angeles Dodgers, 9 p.m., ESPN KC (94.5 FM, 1510 AM)