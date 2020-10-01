What's Up Next sports calendar / What's On Today

The Examiner

AREA CALENDAR

(Schedules subject to change)

THURSDAY, OCT. 1

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER

6:30 p.m. — William Chrisman at Fort Osage

6:30 p.m. — Raytown at Truman

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

6:30 p.m. — Blue Springs at Lee’s Summit West

6:30 p.m. — Blue Springs South at Lee’s Summit North

7 p.m. — Fort Osage at Belton

7 p.m. — William Chrisman at Grain Valley

7 p.m. — Truman at Raytown

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

4 p.m. — Liberty North at Blue Springs

4 p.m. — Liberty at Blue Springs South

4 p.m. — Raytown at Fort Osage

4 p.m. — Grain Valley at William Chrisman

4 p.m. — Park Hill at Lee’s Summit North

4:30 p.m. — Warrensburg at Oak Grove

4:30 p.m. — Truman at Belton

6:30 p.m. — Raytown South vs. St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at Legacy Park

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SWIMMING & DIVING

4 p.m. — Raymore-Peculiar at Blue Springs

4:30 p.m. — Blue Springs South at Raytown/Raytown South Eubank Invitational, Raytown Wellness Center

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS TENNIS

4 p.m. — Blue Springs vs. Truman at Santa Fe Trail Park

4 p.m. — Blue Springs South at Liberty North

4 p.m. — Pembroke Hill at Grain Valley

4 p.m. — St. Michael the Archangel Catholic vs. St. Pius X

4 p.m. — Grandview vs. William Chrisman at Santa Fe Trail Park

WHAT’S ON TODAY

Today’s sports broadcast highlights

Thursday’s Television

• Tennis: French Open, 4 a.m., FSKC (48), Tennis (277)

• Australian Rules Football: AFL: Geelong at Port Adelaide, 4:30 a.m., FS2 (740)

• Golf: European Tour Scottish Open, 5:30 a.m., GOLF (27)

• Soccer: UEFA Champions League: Group Stage Draw, 10 a.m., CBSSN (274)

• MLB playoffs: AL Wild Card: Cincinnati at Atlanta, 11 a.m., ESPN (13)

• Horse racing: NYRA Belmont Park Live, 11:30 a.m., FS2 (740)

• Golf: ShopRite LPGA Classic, noon, GOLF (27)

• MLB playoffs: AL Wild Card: Houston at Minnesota (if necessary), noon, ESPN2 (29)

• MLB playoffs: AL Wild Card: Miami at Chicago Cubs, 1 p.m., KMBC 9 (12)

• Golf: PGA Sanderson Farms Championship, 3 p.m., GOLF (27)

• Women’s college soccer: Clemson at North Carolina, 3 p.m., FSKC (48)

• MLB playoffs: AL Wild Card: Toronto at Tampa Bay (if necessary), 3 p.m., TBS (50)

• MMA: Bellator 247: Kate Jackson vs. Denise Kielholz (flyweights), 3 p.m., CBSSN (274)

• MLB playoffs: AL Wild Card: St. Louis at San Diego, 4 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• MLB playoffs: AL Wild Card: New York Yankees at Cleveland (if necessary), 6 p.m., ESPN (13)

• Women’s college soccer: Pittsburgh at Virginia, 6 p.m., FSKC (48)

• College volleyball: Kansas State at West Virginia, 6 p.m., ESPNU (269)

• NFL: Denver at New York Jets, 7:20 p.m., NFL (180)

• MLB playoffs: AL Wild Card: Milwaukee at Los Angeles Dodgers, 9 p.m., ESPN (13)

• Tennis: French Open, 4 a.m. (Friday), FSKC (48), Tennis (277)

• Rugby: NRL (Australia): Sydney at Penrith, 4:30 a.m. (Friday), FS2 (740)

Thursday’s Radio/Audio

• NFL: Denver at New York Jets, 7:20 p.m., WHB (810 AM)