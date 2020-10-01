What's Up Next sports calendar / What's On Today
AREA CALENDAR
(Schedules subject to change)
THURSDAY, OCT. 1
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER
6:30 p.m. — William Chrisman at Fort Osage
6:30 p.m. — Raytown at Truman
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
6:30 p.m. — Blue Springs at Lee’s Summit West
6:30 p.m. — Blue Springs South at Lee’s Summit North
7 p.m. — Fort Osage at Belton
7 p.m. — William Chrisman at Grain Valley
7 p.m. — Truman at Raytown
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL
4 p.m. — Liberty North at Blue Springs
4 p.m. — Liberty at Blue Springs South
4 p.m. — Raytown at Fort Osage
4 p.m. — Grain Valley at William Chrisman
4 p.m. — Park Hill at Lee’s Summit North
4:30 p.m. — Warrensburg at Oak Grove
4:30 p.m. — Truman at Belton
6:30 p.m. — Raytown South vs. St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at Legacy Park
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SWIMMING & DIVING
4 p.m. — Raymore-Peculiar at Blue Springs
4:30 p.m. — Blue Springs South at Raytown/Raytown South Eubank Invitational, Raytown Wellness Center
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS TENNIS
4 p.m. — Blue Springs vs. Truman at Santa Fe Trail Park
4 p.m. — Blue Springs South at Liberty North
4 p.m. — Pembroke Hill at Grain Valley
4 p.m. — St. Michael the Archangel Catholic vs. St. Pius X
4 p.m. — Grandview vs. William Chrisman at Santa Fe Trail Park
WHAT’S ON TODAY
Today’s sports broadcast highlights
Thursday’s Television
• Tennis: French Open, 4 a.m., FSKC (48), Tennis (277)
• Australian Rules Football: AFL: Geelong at Port Adelaide, 4:30 a.m., FS2 (740)
• Golf: European Tour Scottish Open, 5:30 a.m., GOLF (27)
• Soccer: UEFA Champions League: Group Stage Draw, 10 a.m., CBSSN (274)
• MLB playoffs: AL Wild Card: Cincinnati at Atlanta, 11 a.m., ESPN (13)
• Horse racing: NYRA Belmont Park Live, 11:30 a.m., FS2 (740)
• Golf: ShopRite LPGA Classic, noon, GOLF (27)
• MLB playoffs: AL Wild Card: Houston at Minnesota (if necessary), noon, ESPN2 (29)
• MLB playoffs: AL Wild Card: Miami at Chicago Cubs, 1 p.m., KMBC 9 (12)
• Golf: PGA Sanderson Farms Championship, 3 p.m., GOLF (27)
• Women’s college soccer: Clemson at North Carolina, 3 p.m., FSKC (48)
• MLB playoffs: AL Wild Card: Toronto at Tampa Bay (if necessary), 3 p.m., TBS (50)
• MMA: Bellator 247: Kate Jackson vs. Denise Kielholz (flyweights), 3 p.m., CBSSN (274)
• MLB playoffs: AL Wild Card: St. Louis at San Diego, 4 p.m., ESPN2 (29)
• MLB playoffs: AL Wild Card: New York Yankees at Cleveland (if necessary), 6 p.m., ESPN (13)
• Women’s college soccer: Pittsburgh at Virginia, 6 p.m., FSKC (48)
• College volleyball: Kansas State at West Virginia, 6 p.m., ESPNU (269)
• NFL: Denver at New York Jets, 7:20 p.m., NFL (180)
• MLB playoffs: AL Wild Card: Milwaukee at Los Angeles Dodgers, 9 p.m., ESPN (13)
• Tennis: French Open, 4 a.m. (Friday), FSKC (48), Tennis (277)
• Rugby: NRL (Australia): Sydney at Penrith, 4:30 a.m. (Friday), FS2 (740)
Thursday’s Radio/Audio
• NFL: Denver at New York Jets, 7:20 p.m., WHB (810 AM)