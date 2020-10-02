What's Up Next sports calendar / What's On Today

The Examiner

AREA CALENDAR

(Schedules subject to change)

FRIDAY, OCT. 2

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

7 p.m. — Blue Springs at Lee’s Summit North

7 p.m. — Blue Springs South at Raymore-Peculiar

7 p.m. — Grain Valley at Fort Osage

7 p.m. — Oak Grove at Pleasant Hill

7 p.m. — Raytown South at Truman

7 p.m. — Van Horn at William Chrisman

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER

4 p.m. — Van Horn at William Chrisman

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

6:30 p.m. — Notre Dame de Sion at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

4:30 p.m. — Notre Dame de Sion vs. St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at Legacy Park

Wildcat Scramble

At Blue Springs High School

9 a.m. — Lee’s Summit North vs. Park Hill South (softball field)

9 a.m. — Liberty vs. Staley (baseball field)

11 a.m. — Blue Springs vs. Lee’s Summit North (softball field)

11 a.m. — Grain Valley vs. Staley (baseball field)

1 p.m. — Blue Springs vs. Park Hill South (softball field)

1 p.m. — Grain Valley vs. Liberty (baseball field)

3 p.m. — Park Hill South vs. Staley (softball field)

3 p.m. — Lee’s Summit North vs. Liberty (baseball field)

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS TENNIS

8:30 a.m. — Grain Valley at Class 2 District 7 Individual Tournament, Grain Valley High School

9 a.m. — Lee’s Summit North at Class 3 District 6 Individual Tournament, Joplin High School

9 a.m. — Blue Springs, Blue Springs South, Truman at Class 3 District 7 Individual Tournament, Park Hill High School

SATURDAY, OCT. 3

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

1 p.m. — Diamond vs. St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at Lee’s Summit North High School

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

8 a.m. — Blue Springs, Blue Springs South Jaguar Invitational

8 a.m. — Fort Osage at Grandview Invitational

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

Wildcat Scramble

At Blue Springs High School

9 a.m. — Blue Springs vs. Staley (softball field)

9 a.m. — Grain Valley vs. Lee’s Summit North (baseball field)

11 a.m. — Blue Springs vs. Liberty (softball field)

11 a.m. — Grain Valley vs. Park Hill South (baseball field)

1 p.m. — Liberty vs. Park Hill South (softball field)

1 p.m. — Lee’s Summit North vs. Staley (baseball field)

3 p.m. — Blue Springs vs. Grain Valley (softball field)

HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY

8 a.m. — Blue Springs boys, Blue Springs South, Lee’s Summit North at Kansas City Classic, Raymore-Peculiar High School

8 a.m. — Blue Springs girls, Fort Osage, Grain Valley, Oak Grove, Truman, William Chrisman at Grain Valley Sock It To Breast Cancer Invitational, Grain Valley North Middle School

WHAT’S ON TODAY

Today’s sports broadcast highlights

Friday’s Television

• Tennis: French Open, 4 a.m., FSKC (48), Tennis (Comcast 277)

• Rugby: NRL (Australia): Sydney at Penrith, 4:30 a.m., FS2 (740)

• Golf: European Tour Scottish Open, 5:30 a.m., GOLF (27)

• Horse racing: NYRA Belmont Park Live, 11:30 a.m., FS2 (740)

• Golf: ShopRite LPGA Classic, noon, GOLF (27)

• MLB playoffs: AL Wild Card: Miami at Chicago Cubs (if necessary), 1 p.m., KMBC 9 (12)

• MLB playoffs: NL Wild Card: Cincinnati at Atlanta (if necessary), 2 p.m., ESPN (13)

• College volleyball: Clemson at Florida State, 2 p.m., FSKC (48)

• Motorsports: IndyCar Harvest Grand Prix (Race 1), 2:30 p.m., USA (52)

• Golf: PGA Sanderson Farms Championship, 3 p.m., GOLF (27)

• Horse racing: Trackside Live, 3 p.m., NBCSN (46)

• Horse racing: Breeders’ Cup Challenge Series, 4 p.m., NBCSN (46)

• College volleyball: Miami (Fla.) at Wake Forest, 5 p.m., FSKC (48)

• College volleyball: TCU at Baylor, 5 p.m., ESPNU (269)

• MLB playoffs: NL Wild Card: Milwaukee at Los Angeles Dodgers (if necessary), 5:30 p.m., ESPN (13)

• WNBA Finals: Seattle vs. Las Vegas, 6 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• Women’s college soccer: Tennessee at Georgia, 6 p.m., SEC (284)

• High school football: Blue Valley (Kan.) Northwest at Blue Valley Southwest, 7 p.m., Spectrum Sports KC (44)

• Women’s college soccer: Texas Tech at Oklahoma, 7 p.m., FSKC (48)

• Women’s college soccer: Mississippi State at Mississippi, 7 p.m., ESPNU (269)

• NBA Finals: Miami vs. Los Angeles Lakers, 8 p.m., KMBC 9 (12)

• College football: Louisiana Tech at BYU, 8 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• MLB playoffs: NL Wild Card: St. Louis at San Diego (if necessary), 9 p.m., ESPN (13)

• Australian Rules Football: AFL: Western at St. Kilda, 1:30 a.m. (Saturday), FS2 (740)

• Rugby: NRL (Australia): Cronulla-Sutherland at Canberra, 2:30 a.m. (Saturday), FS1 (43)

• Tennis: French Open, 4 a.m. (Saturday), FSKC (48), Tennis (Comcast 277)

• Rugby: NRL (Australia): Parramatta at Melbourne, 4:30 a.m. (Saturday), FS1 (43)

• Australian Rules Football: AFL: Collingwood at West Coast, 5 a.m. (Saturday), FS2 (740)

Friday’s Radio/Audio

• High school boys soccer: Van Horn at William Chrisman, 4 p.m., freetap.com

• High school football: Blue Springs at Lee’s Summit North, 7 p.m., KCWJ (1030 AM)

• High school football: Belton at Raytown, 7 p.m., ESPN KC (94.5 FM)

• High school football: Van Horn at William Chrisman, 7 p.m., freetap.com

• High school football: Raytown South at Truman, 7 p.m., freetap.com

• NBA Finals: Miami vs. Los Angeles Lakers, 8 p.m., WHB (810 AM)