What's Up Next sports calendar / What's On Today

The Examiner

AREA CALENDAR

(Schedules subject to change)

SATURDAY, OCT. 3

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

1 p.m. — Diamond vs. St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at Lee’s Summit North High School

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

8 a.m. — Blue Springs, Blue Springs South Jaguar Invitational

8 a.m. — Fort Osage at Grandview Invitational

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

Wildcat Scramble

At Blue Springs High School

9 a.m. — Blue Springs vs. Staley (softball field)

9 a.m. — Grain Valley vs. Lee’s Summit North (baseball field)

11 a.m. — Blue Springs vs. Liberty (softball field)

11 a.m. — Grain Valley vs. Park Hill South (baseball field)

1 p.m. — Liberty vs. Park Hill South (softball field)

1 p.m. — Lee’s Summit North vs. Staley (baseball field)

3 p.m. — Blue Springs vs. Grain Valley (softball field)

HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY

8 a.m. — Blue Springs boys, Blue Springs South, Lee’s Summit North at Kansas City Classic, Raymore-Peculiar High School

8 a.m. — Blue Springs girls, Fort Osage, Grain Valley, Oak Grove, Truman, William Chrisman at Grain Valley Sock It To Breast Cancer Invitational, Grain Valley North Middle School

MONDAY, OCT. 5

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER

6:30 p.m. — Blue Springs at Lee’s Summit North

6:30 p.m. — Liberty at Blue Springs South

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

4 p.m. — Blue Springs at Lee’s Summit North

4 p.m. — Fort Osage vs. Truman at Adair Park

4 p.m. — Grain Valley at Raytown

4 p.m. — Belton at William Chrisman

5 p.m. — Blue Springs South at Liberty North

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

6:30 p.m. — Lee’s Summit West at Lee’s Summit North

7 p.m. — Fort Osage at Raytown South

7 p.m. — Grain Valley at Kearney

7 p.m. — Lawson at Oak Grove

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS TENNIS

Class 3 District 7 Team Tournament

4 p.m. — Blue Springs at Blue Springs South

4 p.m. — Truman at St. Teresa’s Academy

Class 1 District 14 Tournament

4 p.m. — Excelsior Springs vs. St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at Lee’s Summit North High School

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS GOLF

8 a.m. — Fort Osage, Grain Valley, Truman, William Chrisman at Suburban Middle Six Championship, Hoots Hollow Golf Course

9 a.m. — Blue Springs, Blue Springs South, Lee’s Summit North in Suburban Big Eight Championship, Adams Pointe Golf Club

WHAT’S ON TODAY

This weekend’s sports broadcast highlights

Saturday’s Television

• Tennis: French Open, 4 a.m., FSKC (48), Tennis (Comcast 277)

• Rugby: NRL (Australia): Parramatta at Melbourne, 4:30 a.m., FS1 (43)

• Australian Rules Football: AFL: Collingwood at West Coast, 5 a.m., FS2 (740)

• Golf: European Tour Scottish Open, 6 a.m., GOLF (27)

• Fishing: Bass Pro Tour: Stage Five Knockout, 6 a.m., Discovery (40)

• Soccer: EPL: Brighton & Hove at Everton, 8:55 a.m., NBCSN (46)

• College football: TCU at Texas, 11 a.m., WDAF 4 (6)

• College football: Baylor at West Virginia, 11 a.m., KMBC 9 (12)

• College football: South Carolina at Florida, 11 a.m., ESPN (13)

• College football: Arkansas State at Coastal Carolina, 11 a.m., ESPN2 (29)

• College football: East Carolina at Georgia State, 11 a.m., ESPNU (269)

• College football: Missouri at Tennessee, 11 a.m., SEC (284)

• Soccer: EPL: Manchester City at Leeds United, 11:30 a.m., KSHB 41 (8)

• College football: Texas-San Antonio at UAB, 11:30 a.m., FSKC (48)

• Horse racing: NYRA Belmont Park Live, 11:30 a.m., FS2 (740)

• Golf: ShopRite LPGA Classic, noon, GOLF (27)

• Motorsports: NASCAR Gander Outdoors & RV Truck Series Chevrolet Silverado 250, noon, FS1 (43)

• College football: Abilene Christian at Army, 12:30 p.m., CBSSN (274)

• Motorsports: IndyCar Harvest Grand Prix (Race 1), 1:30 p.m., KSHB 41 (8)

• College football: Texas A&M at Alabama, 2:30 p.m., KCTV 5 (3)

• College football: North Carolina at Boston College, 2:30 p.m., KMBC 9 (12)

• College football: Oklahoma State at Kansas, 2:30 p.m., ESPN (13)

• College football: Memphis at SMU, 2:30 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• College football: Texas Tech at Kansas State, 2:30 p.m., FS1 (43)

• Golf: PGA Sanderson Farms Championship, 3 p.m., GOLF (27)

• College football: Jacksonville State at Florida State, 3 p.m., FSKC (48)

• College football: Charlotte at Florida Atlantic, 3 p.m., ESPNU (269)

• College football: Mississippi at Kentucky, 3 p.m., SEC (284)

• Major League Soccer: New York Red Bulls at Orlando City, 3:30 p.m., WDAF 4 (6)

• Horse racing: Preakness Stakes, 3:30 p.m., KSHB 41 (8)

• Motorsports: NASCAR Xfinity Series Ag-Pro 300, 3:30 p.m., NBCSN (46)

• College football: Navy at Air Force, 5 p.m., CBSSN (274)

• College football: Oklahoma at Iowa State, 6:30 p.m., KMBC 9 (12)

• College football: Auburn at Georgia, 6:30 p.m., ESPN (13)

• College football: Tulsa at Central Florida, 6:30 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• Motorsports: Lucas Oil Pro Series Motocross: Fox National, 6:30 p.m., NBCSN (46)

• College football: Arkansas at Mississippi State, 6:30 p.m., SEC-Alternate (259)

• College football: LSU at Vanderbilt, 6:30 p.m., SEC (284)

• Soccer: Liga MX: Atlético San Luis at Tigres UANL, 6:55 p.m., KUKC-Univision (17)

• Boxing: Mark Magasayo vs. Rigoberto Hermosillo, 7 p.m., FS1 (43)

• Major League Soccer: Sporting Kansas City at Houston, 7 p.m., FSKC (48)

• College football: Troy at South Alabama, 7 p.m., ESPNU (269)

• Soccer: Liga MX: UNAM at América, 8:55 p.m., KUKC-Univision (17)

• Women’s soccer: NWSL: Portland FC at Utah FC, 9 p.m., CBSSN (274)

• MMA: UFC Fight Night: Holly Holm vs. Irene Aldana, 9:30 p.m., ESPN (13)

• Running: London Marathon, 1 a.m. (Sunday), NBCSN (46)

Saturday’s Radio/Audio

• College football: Missouri at Tennessee, 11 a.m., KMBZ (98.1 FM)

• College football: TCU at Texas, 11 a.m., ESPN KC (94.5 FM, 1510 AM)

• College football: Oklahoma State at Kansas, 2:30 p.m., WHB (810 AM)

• College football: Texas Tech at Kansas State, 2:30 p.m., KCSP (610 AM)

• Major League Soccer: Sporting Kansas City at Houston, 7 p.m., ESPN KC (94.5 FM, 1510 AM)

• College football: Auburn at Georgia (in progress), 7:30 p.m., WHB (810 AM)

Sunday’s Television

• Tennis: French Open, 4 a.m., FSKC (48), Tennis (277)

• Soccer: Italian Serie A: Cagliari at Atalanta, 5:25 a.m., ESPN2 (29)

• Golf: European Tour Scottish Open, 5:30 a.m., GOLF (27)

• Fishing: Bass Pro Tour: Stage Five Knockout, 6 a.m., Discovery (40)

• Soccer: EPL: Fulham at Wolverhampton, 7:55 a.m., NBCSN (46), Telemundo (14)

• Horse racing: Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe, 8 a.m., FS1 (43)

• Soccer: EPL: Tottenham Hotspur at Manchester United, 10:25 a.m., NBCSN (46), Telemundo (14)

• Women’s college soccer: Boston College at Louisville, 11 a.m., FSKC (48)

• Motorsports: GT Intercontinental Challenge-Part 1 (Indianapolis), 11 a.m., CBSSN (274)

• Soccer: Liga MX: Cruz Azul at Toluca, 11:30 a.m., KUKC-Univision (17)

• Horse racing: NYRA Belmont Park Live, 11:30 a.m., FS2 (740)

• NFL: Los Angeles Chargers at Tampa Bay, noon, KCTV 5 (3)

• NFL: Cleveland at Dallas, noon, WDAF 4 (6)

• Golf: ShopRite LPGA Classic, noon, GOLF (27)

• Motorsports: NHRA Midwest Nationals, 12:30 p.m., 1:30 p.m., FS1 (43)

• Women’s college soccer: Kentucky at South Carolina, noon, SEC (284)

• Motorsports: NASCAR Talladega YellaWood 500, 1 p.m., KSHB 41 (8)

• Rodeo: PBR Wrangler Invitational, 1 p.m., CBSSN (274)

• Soccer: EPL: Liverpool at Aston Villa, 1:10 p.m., NBCSN (46)

• WNBA Finals: Seattle vs. Las Vegas, 2 p.m., KMBC 9 (12)

• Women’s college soccer: Pittsburgh at Virginia Tech, 2 p.m., FSKC (48)

• Women’s college soccer: Texas A&M at Arkansas, 2 p.m., SEC (284)

• Golf: PGA Sanderson Farms Championship, 3 p.m., GOLF (27)

• NFL: New England at Chiefs, 3:25 p.m., KCTV 5 (3)

• Horse racing: Dixiana Bourbon Stakes, 3:30 p.m., NBCSN (46)

• Motorsports: GT Intercontinental Challenge-Part 2 (Indianapolis), 3:30 p.m., CBSSN (274)

• Women’s college soccer: Alabama at Florida, 4 p.m., SEC (284)

• NBA Finals: Los Angeles Lakers vs. Miami, 6:30 p.m., KMBC 9 (12)

• Bowling: WSOB PBA Chameleon Championship, 6:30 p.m., FS1 (43)

• NFL: Philadelphia at San Francisco, 7:20 p.m., KSHB 41 (8)

• Soccer: Liga MX: Guadalajara at Tijuana, 9 p.m., FS1 (43)

• Cycling: LiègeBastogneLiège, midnight (Monday), NBCSN (46)

Sunday’s Radio/Audio

• NFL: Indianapolis at Chicago, noon, ESPN KC (94.5 FM, 1510 AM)

• NFL: New England at Chiefs, 3:25 p.m., WDAF FM-The Wolf (106.5 FM)

• NFL: Philadelphia at San Francisco, 7:20 p.m., WHB (810 AM), ESPN KC (94.5 FM, 1510 AM)

Monday’s Television

• Tennis: French Open, 4 a.m., FSKC (48), Tennis (277)

• College golf: Blessings Collegiate Invitational, 3:30 p.m., GOLF (27)

• MLB playoffs: New York Yankees vs. Tampa Bay, 4 p.m., TBS (50)

• NFL: Atlanta at Green Bay, 7 p.m., ESPN (13)

• Bowling: WSOB PBA Scorpion Championship, 8 p.m., FS1 (43)

• MLB playoffs: Houston vs. Oakland, 8 p.m., TBS (50)

Monday’s Radio/Audio

• NFL: Atlanta at Green Bay, 7 p.m., WHB (810 AM)