What's Up Next sports calendar / What's On Today
AREA CALENDAR
(Schedules subject to change)
SATURDAY, OCT. 3
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
1 p.m. — Diamond vs. St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at Lee’s Summit North High School
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
8 a.m. — Blue Springs, Blue Springs South Jaguar Invitational
8 a.m. — Fort Osage at Grandview Invitational
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL
Wildcat Scramble
At Blue Springs High School
9 a.m. — Blue Springs vs. Staley (softball field)
9 a.m. — Grain Valley vs. Lee’s Summit North (baseball field)
11 a.m. — Blue Springs vs. Liberty (softball field)
11 a.m. — Grain Valley vs. Park Hill South (baseball field)
1 p.m. — Liberty vs. Park Hill South (softball field)
1 p.m. — Lee’s Summit North vs. Staley (baseball field)
3 p.m. — Blue Springs vs. Grain Valley (softball field)
HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY
8 a.m. — Blue Springs boys, Blue Springs South, Lee’s Summit North at Kansas City Classic, Raymore-Peculiar High School
8 a.m. — Blue Springs girls, Fort Osage, Grain Valley, Oak Grove, Truman, William Chrisman at Grain Valley Sock It To Breast Cancer Invitational, Grain Valley North Middle School
MONDAY, OCT. 5
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER
6:30 p.m. — Blue Springs at Lee’s Summit North
6:30 p.m. — Liberty at Blue Springs South
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL
4 p.m. — Blue Springs at Lee’s Summit North
4 p.m. — Fort Osage vs. Truman at Adair Park
4 p.m. — Grain Valley at Raytown
4 p.m. — Belton at William Chrisman
5 p.m. — Blue Springs South at Liberty North
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
6:30 p.m. — Lee’s Summit West at Lee’s Summit North
7 p.m. — Fort Osage at Raytown South
7 p.m. — Grain Valley at Kearney
7 p.m. — Lawson at Oak Grove
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS TENNIS
Class 3 District 7 Team Tournament
4 p.m. — Blue Springs at Blue Springs South
4 p.m. — Truman at St. Teresa’s Academy
Class 1 District 14 Tournament
4 p.m. — Excelsior Springs vs. St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at Lee’s Summit North High School
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS GOLF
8 a.m. — Fort Osage, Grain Valley, Truman, William Chrisman at Suburban Middle Six Championship, Hoots Hollow Golf Course
9 a.m. — Blue Springs, Blue Springs South, Lee’s Summit North in Suburban Big Eight Championship, Adams Pointe Golf Club
WHAT’S ON TODAY
This weekend’s sports broadcast highlights
Saturday’s Television
• Tennis: French Open, 4 a.m., FSKC (48), Tennis (Comcast 277)
• Rugby: NRL (Australia): Parramatta at Melbourne, 4:30 a.m., FS1 (43)
• Australian Rules Football: AFL: Collingwood at West Coast, 5 a.m., FS2 (740)
• Golf: European Tour Scottish Open, 6 a.m., GOLF (27)
• Fishing: Bass Pro Tour: Stage Five Knockout, 6 a.m., Discovery (40)
• Soccer: EPL: Brighton & Hove at Everton, 8:55 a.m., NBCSN (46)
• College football: TCU at Texas, 11 a.m., WDAF 4 (6)
• College football: Baylor at West Virginia, 11 a.m., KMBC 9 (12)
• College football: South Carolina at Florida, 11 a.m., ESPN (13)
• College football: Arkansas State at Coastal Carolina, 11 a.m., ESPN2 (29)
• College football: East Carolina at Georgia State, 11 a.m., ESPNU (269)
• College football: Missouri at Tennessee, 11 a.m., SEC (284)
• Soccer: EPL: Manchester City at Leeds United, 11:30 a.m., KSHB 41 (8)
• College football: Texas-San Antonio at UAB, 11:30 a.m., FSKC (48)
• Horse racing: NYRA Belmont Park Live, 11:30 a.m., FS2 (740)
• Golf: ShopRite LPGA Classic, noon, GOLF (27)
• Motorsports: NASCAR Gander Outdoors & RV Truck Series Chevrolet Silverado 250, noon, FS1 (43)
• College football: Abilene Christian at Army, 12:30 p.m., CBSSN (274)
• Motorsports: IndyCar Harvest Grand Prix (Race 1), 1:30 p.m., KSHB 41 (8)
• College football: Texas A&M at Alabama, 2:30 p.m., KCTV 5 (3)
• College football: North Carolina at Boston College, 2:30 p.m., KMBC 9 (12)
• College football: Oklahoma State at Kansas, 2:30 p.m., ESPN (13)
• College football: Memphis at SMU, 2:30 p.m., ESPN2 (29)
• College football: Texas Tech at Kansas State, 2:30 p.m., FS1 (43)
• Golf: PGA Sanderson Farms Championship, 3 p.m., GOLF (27)
• College football: Jacksonville State at Florida State, 3 p.m., FSKC (48)
• College football: Charlotte at Florida Atlantic, 3 p.m., ESPNU (269)
• College football: Mississippi at Kentucky, 3 p.m., SEC (284)
• Major League Soccer: New York Red Bulls at Orlando City, 3:30 p.m., WDAF 4 (6)
• Horse racing: Preakness Stakes, 3:30 p.m., KSHB 41 (8)
• Motorsports: NASCAR Xfinity Series Ag-Pro 300, 3:30 p.m., NBCSN (46)
• College football: Navy at Air Force, 5 p.m., CBSSN (274)
• College football: Oklahoma at Iowa State, 6:30 p.m., KMBC 9 (12)
• College football: Auburn at Georgia, 6:30 p.m., ESPN (13)
• College football: Tulsa at Central Florida, 6:30 p.m., ESPN2 (29)
• Motorsports: Lucas Oil Pro Series Motocross: Fox National, 6:30 p.m., NBCSN (46)
• College football: Arkansas at Mississippi State, 6:30 p.m., SEC-Alternate (259)
• College football: LSU at Vanderbilt, 6:30 p.m., SEC (284)
• Soccer: Liga MX: Atlético San Luis at Tigres UANL, 6:55 p.m., KUKC-Univision (17)
• Boxing: Mark Magasayo vs. Rigoberto Hermosillo, 7 p.m., FS1 (43)
• Major League Soccer: Sporting Kansas City at Houston, 7 p.m., FSKC (48)
• College football: Troy at South Alabama, 7 p.m., ESPNU (269)
• Soccer: Liga MX: UNAM at América, 8:55 p.m., KUKC-Univision (17)
• Women’s soccer: NWSL: Portland FC at Utah FC, 9 p.m., CBSSN (274)
• MMA: UFC Fight Night: Holly Holm vs. Irene Aldana, 9:30 p.m., ESPN (13)
• Running: London Marathon, 1 a.m. (Sunday), NBCSN (46)
Saturday’s Radio/Audio
• College football: Missouri at Tennessee, 11 a.m., KMBZ (98.1 FM)
• College football: TCU at Texas, 11 a.m., ESPN KC (94.5 FM, 1510 AM)
• College football: Oklahoma State at Kansas, 2:30 p.m., WHB (810 AM)
• College football: Texas Tech at Kansas State, 2:30 p.m., KCSP (610 AM)
• Major League Soccer: Sporting Kansas City at Houston, 7 p.m., ESPN KC (94.5 FM, 1510 AM)
• College football: Auburn at Georgia (in progress), 7:30 p.m., WHB (810 AM)
Sunday’s Television
• Tennis: French Open, 4 a.m., FSKC (48), Tennis (277)
• Soccer: Italian Serie A: Cagliari at Atalanta, 5:25 a.m., ESPN2 (29)
• Golf: European Tour Scottish Open, 5:30 a.m., GOLF (27)
• Fishing: Bass Pro Tour: Stage Five Knockout, 6 a.m., Discovery (40)
• Soccer: EPL: Fulham at Wolverhampton, 7:55 a.m., NBCSN (46), Telemundo (14)
• Horse racing: Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe, 8 a.m., FS1 (43)
• Soccer: EPL: Tottenham Hotspur at Manchester United, 10:25 a.m., NBCSN (46), Telemundo (14)
• Women’s college soccer: Boston College at Louisville, 11 a.m., FSKC (48)
• Motorsports: GT Intercontinental Challenge-Part 1 (Indianapolis), 11 a.m., CBSSN (274)
• Soccer: Liga MX: Cruz Azul at Toluca, 11:30 a.m., KUKC-Univision (17)
• Horse racing: NYRA Belmont Park Live, 11:30 a.m., FS2 (740)
• NFL: Los Angeles Chargers at Tampa Bay, noon, KCTV 5 (3)
• NFL: Cleveland at Dallas, noon, WDAF 4 (6)
• Golf: ShopRite LPGA Classic, noon, GOLF (27)
• Motorsports: NHRA Midwest Nationals, 12:30 p.m., 1:30 p.m., FS1 (43)
• Women’s college soccer: Kentucky at South Carolina, noon, SEC (284)
• Motorsports: NASCAR Talladega YellaWood 500, 1 p.m., KSHB 41 (8)
• Rodeo: PBR Wrangler Invitational, 1 p.m., CBSSN (274)
• Soccer: EPL: Liverpool at Aston Villa, 1:10 p.m., NBCSN (46)
• WNBA Finals: Seattle vs. Las Vegas, 2 p.m., KMBC 9 (12)
• Women’s college soccer: Pittsburgh at Virginia Tech, 2 p.m., FSKC (48)
• Women’s college soccer: Texas A&M at Arkansas, 2 p.m., SEC (284)
• Golf: PGA Sanderson Farms Championship, 3 p.m., GOLF (27)
• NFL: New England at Chiefs, 3:25 p.m., KCTV 5 (3)
• Horse racing: Dixiana Bourbon Stakes, 3:30 p.m., NBCSN (46)
• Motorsports: GT Intercontinental Challenge-Part 2 (Indianapolis), 3:30 p.m., CBSSN (274)
• Women’s college soccer: Alabama at Florida, 4 p.m., SEC (284)
• NBA Finals: Los Angeles Lakers vs. Miami, 6:30 p.m., KMBC 9 (12)
• Bowling: WSOB PBA Chameleon Championship, 6:30 p.m., FS1 (43)
• NFL: Philadelphia at San Francisco, 7:20 p.m., KSHB 41 (8)
• Soccer: Liga MX: Guadalajara at Tijuana, 9 p.m., FS1 (43)
• Cycling: LiègeBastogneLiège, midnight (Monday), NBCSN (46)
Sunday’s Radio/Audio
• NFL: Indianapolis at Chicago, noon, ESPN KC (94.5 FM, 1510 AM)
• NFL: New England at Chiefs, 3:25 p.m., WDAF FM-The Wolf (106.5 FM)
• NFL: Philadelphia at San Francisco, 7:20 p.m., WHB (810 AM), ESPN KC (94.5 FM, 1510 AM)
Monday’s Television
• Tennis: French Open, 4 a.m., FSKC (48), Tennis (277)
• College golf: Blessings Collegiate Invitational, 3:30 p.m., GOLF (27)
• MLB playoffs: New York Yankees vs. Tampa Bay, 4 p.m., TBS (50)
• NFL: Atlanta at Green Bay, 7 p.m., ESPN (13)
• Bowling: WSOB PBA Scorpion Championship, 8 p.m., FS1 (43)
• MLB playoffs: Houston vs. Oakland, 8 p.m., TBS (50)
Monday’s Radio/Audio
• NFL: Atlanta at Green Bay, 7 p.m., WHB (810 AM)