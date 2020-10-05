What's Up Next sports calendar / What's On Today

The Examiner

AREA CALENDAR

(Schedules subject to change)

TUESDAY, OCT. 6

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER

5:30 p.m. — Pleasant Hill at Oak Grove

6 p.m. — Van Horn at Summit Christian Academy

6:30 p.m. — Fort Osage at Belton

6:30 p.m. — Raytown at Grain Valley

6:30 p.m. — Truman at William Chrisman

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

4 p.m. — Blue Springs at Blue Springs South

4 p.m. — Belton at Fort Osage

4 p.m. — Truman at Grain Valley

4 p.m. — Lee’s Summit North at Raymore-Peculiar

4 p.m. — William Chrisman at Raytown

4:30 p.m. — Columbia Battle at Oak Grove

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

6 p.m. — Winnetonka at Van Horn

6:30 p.m. — Raymore-Peculiar at Blue Springs

6:30 p.m. — Lee’s Summit West at Blue Springs South

6:30 p.m. — Lee’s Summit North at Liberty North

6:30 p.m. — Oak Grove at Excelsior Springs

6:30 p.m. — St. Pius X at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic

7 p.m. — Grain Valley at Truman

7 p.m. — Belton at William Chrisman

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SWIMMING & DIVING

4 p.m. — Blue Springs, Warrensburg, Kansas City Central, Marshall at Warrensburg Community Center

4 p.m. — Blue Springs South vs. Lee’s Summit West at Lee’s Summit Aquatic Center

4 p.m. — Grain Valley vs. Raymore-Peculiar at Harrisonville Community Center

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS TENNIS

Class 3 District 6 Team Tournament

4:30 p.m. — Raymore-Peculiar-Carthage winner at Lee’s Summit North

4:30 p.m. — Lee’s Summit-Joplin winner at Lee’s Summit West

Class 3 District 7 Team Tournament

4 p.m. — Blue Springs-Blue Springs South winner at Pembroke Hill

4 p.m. — Truman-St. Teresa’s Academy winner vs. Park Hill South-North Kansas City winner

Class 2 District 7 Team Tournament

4 p.m. — Belton-Grandview winner at Grain Valley

Class 2 District 8 Team Tournament

4 p.m. — Fort Osage-St. Pius X winner vs. William Chrisman at Santa Fe Trail Park

Class 1 District 14 Team Tournament

4 p.m. — Championship: St. Michael the Archangel Catholic-Excelsior Springs winner vs. Lincoln Prep/Center-Northeast winner

WEDNESDAY, OCT. 7

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER

6:30 p.m. — Blue Springs at Lee’s Summit West

6:30 p.m. — Blue Springs South at Lee’s Summit North

7 p.m. — Bishop Ward vs. St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at Lee’s Summit North High School

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

4 p.m. — Blue Springs South at Park Hill

5 p.m. — St. Pius X vs. St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at Legacy Park

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

6:30 p.m. — Notre Dame de Sion at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic

7 p.m. — Raytown at Fort Osage

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SWIMMING & DIVING

4 p.m. — Blue Springs, Raytown, Raytown South at Raytown Wellness Center

4 p.m. — Truman, William Chrisman, Sedalia Smith-Cotton at Henley Aquatic Center

WHAT’S ON TODAY

Today’s sports broadcast highlights

Tuesday’s Television

• Pro baseball: KBO (Korea): Samsung at LG, 4:30 a.m., ESPN2 (Comcast 29)

• Tennis: French Open, 5 a.m., FSKC (48), Tennis (277)

• MLB playoffs: NL Division Series: Miami vs. Atlanta, 1 p.m., FS1 (43)

• College golf: Blessings Collegiate Invitational, 3:30 p.m., GOLF (27)

• MLB playoffs: AL Division Series: Houston vs. Oakland, 3:30 p.m., TBS (50)

• WNBA Finals: Las Vegas vs. Seattle, 6 p.m., ESPN (13)

• NHL: NHL Draft (Round 1), 6 p.m., NBCSN (46)

• MLB playoffs: AL Division Series: New York Yankees vs. Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m., TBS (50)

• NBA Finals: Los Angeles Lakers vs. Miami, 8 p.m., KMBC 9 (12)

• MLB playoffs: NL Division Series: San Diego vs. Los Angeles Dodgers, 8:30 p.m., FS1 (43)

• Pro baseball: KBO (Korea): Doosan at SK, 4:30 a.m. (Wednesday), ESPN2 (29)

Tuesday’s Radio/Audio

• MLB playoffs: AL Division Series: Houston vs. Oakland, 3:30 p.m., ESPN KC (94.5 FM, 1510 AM)

• High school boys soccer: Truman at William Chrisman, 6:30 p.m., freetap.com

• MLB playoffs: AL Division Series: New York Yankees vs. Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m., ESPN KC (94.5 FM, 1510 AM)

• NBA Finals: Los Angeles Lakers vs. Miami, 8 p.m., WHB (810 AM)