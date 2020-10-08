Prep roundup: Blue Springs South powers past Trojans

By The Examiner staff

The Blue Springs South softball team used a pair of home runs to build a 5-0 lead and cruised to a 7-1 Suburban Big Eight win over host Park Hill Wednesday.

Lauren Good and Emily Berry, who both finished with three RBIs, provided the power as the Jaguars swept the conference season series with the Trojans.

Good launched a two-run homer over the left-field fence in the second inning for a 2-0 lead.

In the fourth, Tori Bradley doubled and Bailey Brumley singled, and Berry followed with her ninth home run of the season, a three-run blast over the center-field fence.

Brumley scored on a Good sacrifice fly in the sixth and Elle Smith scored on an RBI by Ellyse Edwards in the seventh to add insurance.

Madison Hoffman allowed just one run on five hits and two walks while striking out six for the complete-game win.

Smith, Bradley, Brumley and Ella Westhoff each finished with two hits for the Jaguars (15-8, 9-4 Big Eight).

Volleyball

A strong serving game helped Blue Springs sweep visiting Raymore-Peculiar 3-0 in a Suburban Big Eight match Tuesday.

The Wildcats won the first two sets by 25-19 scores and closed it out with a 25-17 win in the third game.

“Strong serving from Lily Letchworth, Chloe Kaminski, Anna Christenson, and Evie Smith propelled (us),” Wildcats coach Katie Straka said. “Scrappy defense and smart offense complemented aggressive swings as seven players notched kills.”

Kaminski collected 14 kills, 14 digs and an ace. Letchworth served for three aces and added five kills, 10 digs and 34 assists. Maya Fergerson contributed eight kills and Christenson led the defense with 17 digs as the Wildcats improved to 8-4 overall and 6-3 in the conference.

Boys soccer

Blue Springs was unable to overcome a 2-0 halftime deficit in a 3-1 Suburban Big Eight loss at Lee’s Summit West Wednesday.

Cade Hoehns scored on an assist from Dom Zubeck in the second half but it wasn’t enough as the Wildcats dropped to 6-7 overall and 2-6 in the conference with their fourth straight loss.