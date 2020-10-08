What's Up Next sports calendar / What's On Today

The Examiner

AREA CALENDAR

(Schedules subject to change)

THURSDAY, OCT. 8

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER

5 p.m. — Boonville at Oak Grove

6:30 p.m. — Oak Park at Blue Springs

6:30 p.m. — Van Horn at Blue Springs South

6:30 p.m. — Fort Osage at Grain Valley

6:30 p.m. — Truman at Belton

6:30 p.m. — William Chrisman at Raytown

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

4 p.m. — Lee’s Summit West at Blue Springs

4 p.m. — Blue Springs South at Lee’s Summit North

4 p.m. — Fort Osage at William Chrisman

4 p.m. — Grain Valley at Belton (2 games)

4 p.m. — Raytown vs. Truman at Adair Park

4:30 p.m. — Odessa at Oak Grove

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

5 p.m. — Van Horn at Kansas City Christian

6 p.m. — Blue Springs at Park Hill

6:30 p.m. — Blue Springs South at Raymore-Peculiar

6:30 p.m. — Lee’s Summit North at Lee’s Summit West

6:30 p.m. — Pleasant Hill at Oak Grove

7 p.m. — Grain Valley at Fort Osage

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS TENNIS

Class 2 District 7 Team Tournament

4 p.m. — Championship: Grain Valley vs. Notre Dame de Sion

FRIDAY, OCT. 9

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

7 p.m. — Lee’s Summit West at Blue Springs

7 p.m. — Fort Osage at Blue Springs South

7 p.m. — William Chrisman at Grain Valley

7 p.m. — Lee’s Summit North at Liberty North

7 p.m. — Excelsior Springs at Oak Grove

7 p.m. — Kansas City Southeast vs. St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at Lee’s Summit North High School

7 p.m. — Truman at Belton

7 p.m. — Summit Christian Academy vs. Van Horn at William Chrisman High School

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

4 p.m. — Lee’s Summit West at Lee’s Summit North

4:30 p.m. — Blue Springs at Columbia Rock Bridge

WHAT’S ON TODAY

Today’s sports broadcast highlights

Thursday’s Television

• Tennis: French Open men’s doubles semifinals, 4 a.m., Tennis (Comcast 277)

• Pro baseball: KBO (Korea): Samsung at LG, 4:25 a.m. (Thursday), ESPN2 (29)

• Golf: European Tour BMW PGA Championship, 5:30 a.m., GOLF (27)

• Tennis: French Open women’s semifinals, 8 a.m., Tennis (277)

• Tennis: French Open women’s semifinals, 10 a.m., KSHB 41 (8), NBCSN (46)

• Horse racing: America’s Day at the Races, 11:30 a.m., FS2 (740)

• Golf: LPGA KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, noon, GOLF (27)

• MLB playoffs: NL Division Series: Atlanta vs. Miami, 1 p.m., FS1 (43)

• MLB playoffs: AL Division Series: Oakland vs. Houston, 2:30 p.m., TBS (50)

• Golf: PGA Shriners Hospitals For Children Open, 4 p.m., GOLF (27)

• College volleyball: Miami (Fla.) at Clemson, 5 p.m., FSKC (48)

• MLB playoffs: AL Division Series: Tampa Bay vs. New York Yankees, 6 p.m., TBS (50)

• College volleyball: Oklahoma at Baylor, 6 p.m., ESPNU (269)

• College football: Tulane at Houston, 6:30 p.m., ESPN (13)

• NFL: Tampa Bay at Chicago, 7:20 p.m., WDAF 4 (6), NFL (180)

• MLB playoffs: NL Division Series: Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Diego, 8 p.m., FS1 (43)

• Pro baseball: KBO (Korea): NC at LG, midnight (Friday), ESPN2 (29)

• Rugby: NRL (Australia): Canberra at Sydney, 3:30 a.m. (Friday), FS1 (43)

• Australian Rules Football: AFL: Richmond vs. St. Kilda, 3:30 a.m. (Friday), FS2 (740)

• Motorsports: Formula 1 German Grand Prix practice, 3:55 a.m. (Friday), ESPN2 (29)

• Tennis: French Open women’s doubles semifinals, 4 a.m. (Friday), Tennis (277)

Thursday’s Radio/Audio

• MLB playoffs: AL Division Series: Oakland vs. Houston, 2:30 p.m., ESPN KC (94.5 FM, 1510 AM)

• MLB playoffs: AL Division Series: Tampa Bay vs. New York Yankees, 6 p.m., ESPN KC (94.5 FM, 1510 AM)

• NFL: Tampa Bay at Chicago, 7:20 p.m., WHB (810 AM)