What's Up Next sports calendar / What's On Today

The Examiner

AREA CALENDAR

(Schedules subject to change)

FRIDAY, OCT. 9

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

7 p.m. — Lee’s Summit West at Blue Springs

7 p.m. — Fort Osage at Blue Springs South

7 p.m. — William Chrisman at Grain Valley

7 p.m. — Lee’s Summit North at Liberty North

7 p.m. — Excelsior Springs at Oak Grove

7 p.m. — Kansas City Southeast vs. St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at Lee’s Summit North High School

7 p.m. — Truman at Belton

7 p.m. — Summit Christian Academy vs. Van Horn at William Chrisman High School

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

4 p.m. — Lee’s Summit West at Lee’s Summit North

4:30 p.m. — Blue Springs at Columbia Rock Bridge

SATURDAY, OCT. 10

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

9 a.m. — Lee’s Summit North at Mill Valley (Kan.) Invitational

St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at De Soto (Kan.) Tournament

HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY

8 a.m. — Blue Springs boys, Blue Springs South girls, Van Horn, St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at Kearney Invitational, Jesse James Park

Blue Springs girls at Heartland XC Relay, Johnson County (Kan.) Community College

9 a.m. — Fort Osage, Grain Valley, Truman, William Chrisman at Suburban Middle Six Championships, Grain Valley North Middle School

9 a.m. — Oak Grove at Lexington Invitational

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

Oak Grove at Lafayette County Tournament, Higginsville

WHAT’S ON TODAY

Today’s sports broadcast highlights

Friday’s Television

• Tennis: French Open women’s doubles semifinals, 4 a.m., Tennis (Comcast 277)

• Golf: European Tour BMW PGA Championship, 5:30 a.m., GOLF (27)

• Tennis: French Open men’s semifinals, 7:45 a.m., Tennis (277)

• Motorsports: Formula 1 German Grand Prix practice, 7:55 a.m., ESPN2 (29)

• Tennis: French Open men’s semifinals, 10 a.m., KSHB 41 (8), NBCSN (46)

• Horse racing: America’s Day at the Races, 11:30 a.m., 2 p.m., FS2 (740)

• Golf: LPGA KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, noon, GOLF (27)

• MLB playoffs: NL Division Series: Atlanta vs. Miami (if necessary), 1 p.m., FS1 (43)

• MLB playoffs: AL Division Series: Houston vs. Oakland (if necessary), 2:30 p.m., TBS (50)

• College volleyball: Miami (Fla.) at Clemson, 3 p.m., FSKC (48)

• Golf: PGA Shriners Hospitals For Children Open, 4 p.m., GOLF (27)

• Women’s soccer: NWSL: Orlando at Houston, 4 p.m., CBSSN (274)

• College soccer: Clemson at North Carolina, 5 p.m., ESPNU (269)

• College football: Louisville at Georgia Tech, 6 p.m., ESPN (13)

• High school football: Maryville at Lincoln Prep, 6 p.m., Spectrum Sports KC (44)

• MLB playoffs: AL Division Series: New York Yankees vs. Tampa Bay (if necessary), 6 p.m., TBS (50)

• Women’s college soccer: Missouri at Tennessee, 6 p.m., SEC (284)

• College volleyball: Boston College at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m., FSKC-Plus (925)

• High school football: Lowndes (Ga.) at Valdosta (Ga.), 7 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• Women’s college soccer: Iowa State at Oklahoma, 7 p.m., FSKC (48)

• Golf: Champions Tour SAS Championship (tape), 7:30 p.m., GOLF (27)

• NBA Finals: Miami vs. Los Angeles Lakers, 8 p.m., KMBC 9 (12)

• MLB playoffs: NL Division Series: San Diego vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (if necessary), 8 p.m., FS1 (43)

• Boxing: Emanuel Navarette vs. Ruben Villa (featherweights), 9 p.m., ESPN (13)

• Rugby: NRL (Australia): South Sydney at Parramatta, 3:30 a.m. (Saturday), FS2 (740)

• Tennis: French Open women’s and doubles finals, 4 a.m. (Saturday), Tennis (277)

Friday’s Radio/Audio

• MLB playoffs: AL Division Series: Houston vs. Oakland (if necessary), 2:30 p.m., ESPN KC (94.5 FM, 1510 AM)

• High school football: Lee’s Summit West at Blue Springs, 7 p.m., KCWJ (1030 AM)

• High school football: William Chrisman at Grain Valley, 7 p.m., freetap.com

• High school football: Truman at Belton, 7 p.m., freetap.com

• High school football: Summit Christian Academy vs. Van Horn at William Chrisman High School, 7 p.m., freetap.com

• High school football: Game of the Week (teams TBA), 7 p.m., ESPN KC (94.5 FM, 1510 AM)

• NBA Finals: Miami vs. Los Angeles Lakers, 8 p.m., WHB (810 AM)