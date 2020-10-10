What's Up Next sports calendar / What's On Today

The Examiner

AREA CALENDAR

(Schedules subject to change)

SATURDAY, OCT. 10

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

9 a.m. — Lee’s Summit North at Mill Valley (Kan.) Invitational

St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at De Soto (Kan.) Tournament

HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY

8 a.m. — Blue Springs boys, Blue Springs South girls, Van Horn, St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at Kearney Invitational, Jesse James Park

Blue Springs girls at Heartland XC Relay, Johnson County (Kan.) Community College

9 a.m. — Fort Osage, Grain Valley, Truman, William Chrisman at Suburban Middle Six Championships, Grain Valley North Middle School

9 a.m. — Oak Grove at Lexington Invitational

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

Oak Grove at Lafayette County Tournament, Higginsville

MONDAY, OCT. 12

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER

6 p.m. — Fort Osage at Winnetonka

6:30 p.m. — Raymore-Peculiar at Blue Springs

6:30 p.m. — Lee’s Summit West at Blue Springs South

6:30 p.m. — Oak Grove vs. St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at Lee’s Summit North High School

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

4 p.m. — Smithville at Fort Osage

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

7 p.m. — Fort Osage at Grain Valley

7 p.m. — Odessa at Oak Grove

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS GOLF

8:30 a.m. — Blue Springs at Class 4 District 4 Tournament, Paradise Pointe-Outlaw Course

9 a.m. — Fort Osage, Truman, William Chrisman at Class 3 District 4 Tournament, Shiloh Springs Golf Club

9 a.m. — Grain Valley at Class 3 District 2 Tournament, Jefferson City Country Club

9 a.m. — St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at Class 1 District 2 Tournament, Sedalia Country Club

9:30 a.m. — Blue Springs South, Lee’s Summit North at Class 4 District 3 Tournament, Hoots Hollow Golf Course

WHAT’S ON TODAY

This weekend’s sports broadcast highlights

Saturday’s Television

• Tennis: French Open, 4 a.m., Tennis (277)

• Golf: European Tour BMW PGA Championship, 5 a.m., GOLF (27)

• Fishing: Major League Fishing World Championship, 6 a.m., Discovery (40)

• Women’s soccer: FA Super League: Manchester United at Tottenham Hotspur, 6:30 a.m., NBCSN (46)

• Motorsports: Formula 1 German Grand Prix qualifying, 7:55 a.m., ESPN2 (29)

• Tennis: French Open women’s finals, 8 a.m. KSHB 41 (8)

• Golf: LPGA KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, 10 a.m., GOLF (27)

• College football: Texas vs. Oklahoma, 11 a.m., WDAF 4 (6)

• Golf: LPGA KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, 11 a.m., KSHB 41 (8)

• College football: Virginia Tech at North Carolina, 11 a.m., KMBC 9 (12)

• College football: Florida at Texas A&M, 11 a.m., ESPN (13)

• Golf: PGA Shriners Hospitals For Children Open, 11 a.m., GOLF (27)

• College football: Coastal Carolina at Louisiana, 11 a.m., ESPN2 (29)

• Horse racing: America’s Day at the Races, 11 a.m., FS1 (43)

• College football: LSU at Missouri, 11 a.m., SEC-Alternate (259)

• College football: Louisiana-Monroe at Liberty, 11 a.m., ESPNU (269)

• College football: South Carolina at Vanderbilt, 11 a.m., SEC (284)

• College football: Duke at Syracuse, 11:30 a.m., FSKC (48)

• College football: The Citadel at Army, 12:30 p.m., CBSSN (274)

• Golf: Champions Tour SAS Championship, 1 p.m., GOLF (27)

• College football: Tennessee at Georgia, 2:30 p.m., KCTV 5 (3)

• Motorsports: NASCAR Xfinity Series Drive for the Cure 250, 2:30 p.m., KSHB 41 (8)

• College football: Texas Tech at Iowa State, 2:30 p.m., KMBC 9 (12)

• College football: Texas-San Antonio at BYU, 2:30 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• College football: Kansas State at TCU, 3 p.m., WDAF 4 (6)

• College football: Arkansas at Auburn, 3 p.m., ESPN (13)

• MLB playoffs: NL Division Series: Miami vs. Atlanta (if necessary), 3 p.m., FS1 (43)

• College football: Middle Tennessee at Florida International, 3 p.m., ESPNU (269)

• Horse racing: America’s Day at the Races, 3 p.m., FS2 (740)

• Golf: PGA Shriners Hospitals For Children Open, 4 p.m., GOLF (27)

• College football: Temple at Navy, 5 p.m., CBSSN (274)

• College football: Florida State at Notre Dame, 6:30 p.m., KSHB 41 (8)

• College football: Miami (Fla.) at Clemson, 6:30 p.m., KMBC 9 (12)

• College football: Alabama at Mississippi, 6:30 p.m., ESPN (13)

• College football: Texas-El Paso at Louisiana Tech, 6:30 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• College football: Marshall at Western Kentucky, 6:30 p.m., FSKC (48)

• College football: Charlotte at North Texas, 6:30 p.m., ESPNU (269)

• College football: Mississippi State at Kentucky, 6:30 p.m., SEC (284)

• Bowling: PBA Playoffs, 7 p.m., WDAF 4 (6)

• MLB playoffs: NL Division Series: San Diego vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (if necessary), 7 p.m., FS1 (43)

• Motorsports: IMSA WeatherTech Sports Car Championship: Motul 100% Synthetic Grand Prix, 7 p.m., NBCSN (46)

• MMA: Bellator 248: Michael Page vs. Ross Houston (welterweights), 9 p.m., CBSSN (274)

• Pro baseball: KBO (Korea): NC at LG, 11:55 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

Saturday’s Radio/Audio

• College football: LSU at Missouri, 11 a.m., KMBZ (980 AM)

• College football: Texas vs. Oklahoma, 11 a.m., WHB (810 AM)

• College football: Florida at Texas A&M, 11 a.m., ESPN KC (94.5 FM, 1510 AM)

• College football: Kansas State at TCU, 3 p.m., KCSP (610 AM)

• College football: Alabama at Mississippi, 6:30 p.m., ESPN KC (94.5 FM, 1510 AM)

Sunday’s Television

• Tennis: French Open women’s doubles final, 4 a.m., Tennis (277)

• Golf: European Tour BMW PGA Championship, 5 a.m., GOLF (27)

• Women’s soccer: FA Super League: Arsenal at Brighton & Hove, 6:30 a.m., NBCSN (46)

• Motorsports: Formula 1 German Grand Prix, 7:05 a.m., ESPN2 (29)

• Tennis: French Open men’s finals, 8 a.m. KSHB 41 (8)

• Women’s soccer: FA Super League: Manchester City at Chelsea, 8:30 a.m., NBCSN (46)

• Golf: LPGA KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, 9 a.m., GOLF (27)

• Cycling: Paris-Tours, 10:30 a.m., NBCSN (46)

• Golf: LPGA KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, 11 a.m., KSHB 41 (8)

• Golf: PGA Shriners Hospitals For Children Open, 11 a.m., GOLF (27)

• Rowing: European Championship, 11:30 a.m., Olympic (208)

• NFL: Las Vegas at Chiefs, noon, KCTV 5 (3)

• Women’s college soccer: South Carolina at Vanderbilt, noon, ESPNU (269)

• Golf: Champions Tour SAS Championship, 1 p.m., GOLF (27)

• Women’s college field hockey: Louisville at Wake Forest, 1 p.m., FSKC (48)

• Women’s college soccer: Florida at Texas A&M, 1 p.m., SEC (284)

• Motorsports: NASCAR Bank of America ROVAL 400, 1:30 p.m., KSHB 41 (8)

• Soccer: UEFA Nations League: Portugal at France, 1:30 p.m., ESPN (13)

• Motorsports: MotoAmerica Superbike: Indianapolis, 2 p.m., FS1 (43)

• Women’s college soccer: Arkansas at Alabama, 2 p.m., ESPNU (269)

• Horse racing: America’s Day at the Races, 2 p.m., FS2 (740)

• NFL: Miami at San Francisco, 3 p.m., WDAF 4 (6)

• Women’s college soccer: LSU at Mississippi State, 3 p.m., SEC (284)

• NFL: Teams TBA, 3:25 p.m., KCTV 5 (3)

• Golf: PGA Shriners Hospitals For Children Open, 4 p.m., GOLF (27)

• College tennis: Oracle ITA Masters by UTR: Women’s Championship, 4 p.m., ESPNU (269)

• Motorsports: MotoGP World Championship: Le Mans, 5:30 p.m., NBCSN (46)

• Major League Soccer: Seattle at Los Angeles FC, 6 p.m., ESPN (13)

• College tennis: Oracle ITA Masters by UTR: Men’s Championship, 6 p.m., ESPNU (269)

• NBA Finals: Miami vs. Los Angeles Lakers (if necessary), 6:30 p.m., KMBC 9 (12)

• Major League Soccer: Sporting Kansas City at Nashville, 6:30 p.m., FSKC (48)

• Soccer: Liga MX: Tijuana

• NFL: Minnesota at Seattle, 7:20 p.m., KSHB 41 (8)

Sunday’s Radio

• NFL: Las Vegas at Chiefs, noon, WDAF-FM (The Wolf) (106.5 FM)

• NFL: New York Giants at Dallas, 3 p.m., ESPN KC (94.5 FM, 1510 AM)

• Major League Soccer: Sporting Kansas City at Nashville, 6:30 p.m., ESPN KC (94.5 FM, 1510 AM)

• NFL: Minnesota at Seattle, 7:20 p.m., WHB (810 AM)

Monday’s Television

• Tennis: ATP St. Petersburg/ATP Cologne, 5 a.m., Tennis (277)

• Women’s college field hockey: Virginia at North Carolina, 11 a.m., FSKC (48)

• MLB playoffs: Teams TBD, 3 p.m., TBS (50)

• MLB playoffs: Teams TBD, 6:30 p.m., WDAF 4 (6)

• NFL: Los Angeles Chargers at New Orleans, 7:15 p.m., ESPN (13)

Monday’s Radio

• NFL: Los Angeles Chargers at New Orleans, 7:15 p.m., WHB (810 AM)