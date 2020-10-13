What's Up Next sports calendar / What's On Today
AREA CALENDAR
(Schedules subject to change)
TUESDAY, OCT. 13
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL
Class 5 District 7 Tournament
At Blue Springs High School
2:30 p.m. — Blue Springs vs. Fort Osage
2:30 p.m. — Truman vs. Lee’s Summit
4:30 p.m. — Blue Springs South vs. Raytown
Class 4 District 7 Tournament
At Belton High School
2 p.m. — Grain Valley vs. Grandview
8 p.m. — William Chrisman vs. Raytown South
Class 3 District 7 Tournament
At Odessa School
5 p.m. — St. Michael the Archangel Catholic vs. Odessa
7 p.m. — Oak Grove vs. Richmond
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER
5 p.m. — Harrisonville at Oak Grove
5:30 p.m. — Kansas City Christian at Van Horn
6:30 p.m. — Raytown at Fort Osage
6:30 p.m. — Grain Valley at Truman
6:30 p.m. — Belton at William Chrisman
7 p.m. — St. James Academy vs. St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at Lee’s Summit North High School
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
6 p.m. — Harrisonville at Oak Grove
6:30 p.m. — Park Hill at Blue Springs South
6:30 p.m. — Raymore-Peculiar at Lee’s Summit North
6:30 p.m. — Van Horn at Cristo Rey
7 p.m. — Liberty at Blue Springs
7 p.m. — Raytown at Grain Valley
7 p.m. — Truman at Belton
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SWIMMING & DIVING
4 p.m. — Grain Valley, Marshall, Sedalia Smith-Cotton at Blue Springs South
WEDNESDAY, OCT. 14
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL
Class 5 District 7 Tournament
At Blue Springs High School
4 p.m. — Blue Springs-Fort Osage winner vs. Lee’s Summit North
4 p.m. — Blue Springs South-Raytown winner vs. Truman-Lee’s Summit winner
Class 4 District 7 Tournament
At Belton High School
4 p.m. — Grain Valley-Grandview winner vs. St. Teresa’s Academy-Belton winner
6 p.m. — William Chrisman-Raytown South winner vs. Harrisonville-Ruskin winner
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER
6:30 p.m. — Blue Springs vs. Park Hill at Park Hill South High School
6:30 p.m. — Raymore-Peculiar at Blue Springs South
6:30 p.m. — Lee’s Summit North at Lee’s Summit West
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
6:30 p.m. — Summit Christian Academy at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SWIMMING & DIVING
4 p.m. — Grain Valley, Liberty at Blue Springs
4:30 p.m. — Truman, William Chrisman at Belton
WHAT’S ON TODAY
Today’s sports broadcast highlights
Tuesday’s Television
• Pro baseball: KBO (Korea): Kiwoom at KT, 4:25 a.m., ESPN2 (Comcast 29)
• Tennis: ATP St. Petersburg/ATP Cologne, 5 a.m., Tennis (277)
• Rugby: RSL (U.K.): Hull FC vs. Huddersfield, 11:30 a.m., FS2 (740)
• Soccer: UEFA Nations League: Switzerland at Germany, 1:30 p.m., ESPN2 (29)
• Rugby: RSL (U.K.): Leeds at Warrington, 1:30 p.m., FS2 (740)
• MLB playoffs: ALCS: Tampa Bay vs. Houston, 3 p.m., TBS (50)
• MLB playoffs: NLCS: Atlanta vs. Los Angeles Dodgers, 7 p.m., FS1 (43)
• NFL: Buffalo at Tennessee, 6 p.m., KCTV 5 (3)
• Pro baseball: KBO (Korea): Kiwoom at KT, 4:25 a.m. (Wednesday), ESPN2 (29)
Tuesday’s Radio/Audio
• MLB playoffs: ALCS: Tampa Bay vs. Houston, 3 p.m., ESPN KC (94.5 FM, 1510 AM)
• NFL: Buffalo at Tennessee, 6 p.m., WHB (810 AM)
• MLB playoffs: NLCS: Atlanta vs. Los Angeles Dodgers, 7 p.m., ESPN KC (94.5 FM, 1510 AM)