What's Up Next sports calendar / What's On Today

The Examiner

AREA CALENDAR

(Schedules subject to change)

TUESDAY, OCT. 13

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

Class 5 District 7 Tournament

At Blue Springs High School

2:30 p.m. — Blue Springs vs. Fort Osage

2:30 p.m. — Truman vs. Lee’s Summit

4:30 p.m. — Blue Springs South vs. Raytown

Class 4 District 7 Tournament

At Belton High School

2 p.m. — Grain Valley vs. Grandview

8 p.m. — William Chrisman vs. Raytown South

Class 3 District 7 Tournament

At Odessa School

5 p.m. — St. Michael the Archangel Catholic vs. Odessa

7 p.m. — Oak Grove vs. Richmond

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER

5 p.m. — Harrisonville at Oak Grove

5:30 p.m. — Kansas City Christian at Van Horn

6:30 p.m. — Raytown at Fort Osage

6:30 p.m. — Grain Valley at Truman

6:30 p.m. — Belton at William Chrisman

7 p.m. — St. James Academy vs. St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at Lee’s Summit North High School

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

6 p.m. — Harrisonville at Oak Grove

6:30 p.m. — Park Hill at Blue Springs South

6:30 p.m. — Raymore-Peculiar at Lee’s Summit North

6:30 p.m. — Van Horn at Cristo Rey

7 p.m. — Liberty at Blue Springs

7 p.m. — Raytown at Grain Valley

7 p.m. — Truman at Belton

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SWIMMING & DIVING

4 p.m. — Grain Valley, Marshall, Sedalia Smith-Cotton at Blue Springs South

WEDNESDAY, OCT. 14

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

Class 5 District 7 Tournament

At Blue Springs High School

4 p.m. — Blue Springs-Fort Osage winner vs. Lee’s Summit North

4 p.m. — Blue Springs South-Raytown winner vs. Truman-Lee’s Summit winner

Class 4 District 7 Tournament

At Belton High School

4 p.m. — Grain Valley-Grandview winner vs. St. Teresa’s Academy-Belton winner

6 p.m. — William Chrisman-Raytown South winner vs. Harrisonville-Ruskin winner

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER

6:30 p.m. — Blue Springs vs. Park Hill at Park Hill South High School

6:30 p.m. — Raymore-Peculiar at Blue Springs South

6:30 p.m. — Lee’s Summit North at Lee’s Summit West

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

6:30 p.m. — Summit Christian Academy at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SWIMMING & DIVING

4 p.m. — Grain Valley, Liberty at Blue Springs

4:30 p.m. — Truman, William Chrisman at Belton

WHAT’S ON TODAY

Today’s sports broadcast highlights

Tuesday’s Television

• Pro baseball: KBO (Korea): Kiwoom at KT, 4:25 a.m., ESPN2 (Comcast 29)

• Tennis: ATP St. Petersburg/ATP Cologne, 5 a.m., Tennis (277)

• Rugby: RSL (U.K.): Hull FC vs. Huddersfield, 11:30 a.m., FS2 (740)

• Soccer: UEFA Nations League: Switzerland at Germany, 1:30 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• Rugby: RSL (U.K.): Leeds at Warrington, 1:30 p.m., FS2 (740)

• MLB playoffs: ALCS: Tampa Bay vs. Houston, 3 p.m., TBS (50)

• MLB playoffs: NLCS: Atlanta vs. Los Angeles Dodgers, 7 p.m., FS1 (43)

• NFL: Buffalo at Tennessee, 6 p.m., KCTV 5 (3)

• Pro baseball: KBO (Korea): Kiwoom at KT, 4:25 a.m. (Wednesday), ESPN2 (29)

Tuesday’s Radio/Audio

• MLB playoffs: ALCS: Tampa Bay vs. Houston, 3 p.m., ESPN KC (94.5 FM, 1510 AM)

• NFL: Buffalo at Tennessee, 6 p.m., WHB (810 AM)

• MLB playoffs: NLCS: Atlanta vs. Los Angeles Dodgers, 7 p.m., ESPN KC (94.5 FM, 1510 AM)