What's Up Next sports calendar / What's On Today

The Examiner

AREA CALENDAR

(Schedules subject to change)

THURSDAY, OCT. 15

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER

4:30 p.m. — Oak Grove at St. Paul Lutheran-Concordia

4:30 p.m. — Van Horn at Maranatha Christian Academy

6:30 p.m. — Fort Osage at Truman

6:30 p.m. — Grain Valley at William Chrisman

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

Class 5 District 7 Tournament

At Blue Springs High School

4 p.m. — Championship: Blue Springs-Lee’s Summit North winner vs. Blue Springs South-Lee’s Summit winner

Class 3 District 7 Tournament

At Odessa School

7 p.m. — Oak Grove vs. Odessa

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

6 p.m. — Lee’s Summit North at Park Hill

6 p.m. — Heritage Christian Academy at Van Horn

6:30 p.m. — Blue Springs at Liberty North

6:30 p.m. — Blue Springs South at Liberty

7 p.m. — Truman at Fort Osage

7 p.m. — Grain Valley at Belton

7 p.m. — Oak Grove at Clinton

7 p.m. — William Chrisman at Raytown

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SWIMMING & DIVING

4 p.m. — Sedalia Smith-Cotton, Savannah at Blue Springs

HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY

4 p.m. — Grain Valley, Oak Grove, Truman, William Chrisman at Warrensburg Invitational

FRIDAY, OCT. 16

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

7 p.m. — Blue Springs at Blue Springs South

7 p.m. — Truman at Fort Osage

7 p.m. — Grain Valley at Raytown

7 p.m. — Lee’s Summit North at Park Hill

7 p.m. — University Academy vs. Van Horn at William Chrisman High School

7 p.m. — William Chrisman at Belton

Class 4 District 7 Tournament

At Belton High School

4 p.m. — Championship: Grain Valley-St. Teresa’s Academy winner vs. William Chrisman-Harrisonville winner

WHAT’S ON TODAY

Today’s sports broadcast highlights

Thursday’s Television

• Pro baseball: KBO (Korea): Kiwoom at KT, 4:25 a.m., ESPN2 (Comcast 29)

• Tennis: ATP St. Petersburg/ATP Cologne, 5 a.m., Tennis (277)

• Golf: European Tour Scottish Championship, 6:30 a.m., GOLF (27)

• Rugby: SLR (U.K.): Wigans vs. Catalans, 11:30 a.m., FS2 (740)

• Rugby: SLR (U.K.): St. Helens vs. Wakefield, 1:30 p.m., FS2 (740)

• Women’s college soccer: Duke at Boston College, 3 p.m., FSKC (48)

• Golf: PGA CJ Cup, 4 p.m., GOLF (27)

• MLB playoffs: ALCS: Tampa Bay vs. Houston (if necessary), 4 p.m., TBS (50)

• Women’s college soccer: Miami (Fla.) at Virginia Tech, 6 p.m., FSKC (48)

• College football: Georgia State at Arkansas State, 6:30 p.m., ESPN (13)

• MLB playoffs: NLCS: Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Atlanta, 7 p.m., FS1 (43)

• High school football: Booker T. Washington (La.) at Newman (La.), 8 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• MMA: Bellator 249: Cris Cyborg vs. Arlene Blencowe (featherweights), 9 p.m., CBSSN (274)

• Tennis: ATP St. Petersburg/ATP Cologne/ATP Sardinia, 3 a.m. (Friday), Tennis (277)

• Rugby: NRL (Australia): Melbourne vs. Canberra, 3:30 a.m. (Friday), FS1 (43)

• Pro baseball: KBO (Korea): Lotte at NC, 4:25 a.m. (Friday), ESPN2 (29)

• Australian Rules Football: AFL: Richmond at Port Adelaide, 4:30 a.m. (Friday), FS2 (740)

Thursday’s Radio/Audio

• MLB playoffs: ALCS: Tampa Bay vs. Houston (in progress, if necessary), 6 p.m., WHB (810 AM)

• MLB playoffs: NLCS: Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Atlanta, 7 p.m., WHB (810 AM)