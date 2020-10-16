What's Up Next sports calendar / What's On Today

The Examiner

AREA CALENDAR

(Schedules subject to change)

FRIDAY, OCT. 16

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

7 p.m. — Blue Springs at Blue Springs South

7 p.m. — Truman at Fort Osage

7 p.m. — Grain Valley at Raytown

7 p.m. — Lee’s Summit North at Park Hill

7 p.m. — University Academy vs. Van Horn at William Chrisman High School

7 p.m. — William Chrisman at Belton

Class 4 District 7 Tournament

At Belton High School

4 p.m. — Championship: Grain Valley vs. Harrisonville

SATURDAY, OCT. 17

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

Class 3 District 7 Tournament

At Odessa High School

1 p.m. — Championship: Oak Grove-Odessa winner vs. Pleasant Hill-Holden winner

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

8 a.m. — Truman, William Chrisman at Truman Tournament

10 a.m. — Blue Springs at Blue Valley (Kan.) North Quad

HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY

9 a.m. — Blue Springs, Blue Springs South, Lee’s Summit North at Suburban Big Eight Championships, Raymore-Peculiar High School

10 a.m. — Van Horn at Crossroads Conference Championships, Zarda Farm

