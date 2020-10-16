What's Up Next sports calendar / What's On Today

The Examiner

AREA CALENDAR

(Schedules subject to change)

SATURDAY, OCT. 17

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

8 a.m. — Truman, William Chrisman at Truman Tournament

10 a.m. — Blue Springs at Blue Valley (Kan.) North Quad

HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY

9 a.m. — Blue Springs, Blue Springs South, Lee’s Summit North at Suburban Big Eight Championships, Raymore-Peculiar High School

10 a.m. — Van Horn at Crossroads Conference Championships, Zarda Farm

MONDAY, OCT. 19

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER

6:30 p.m. — Liberty North at Blue Springs

6:30 p.m. — Park Hill at Blue Springs South

6:30 p.m. — Raymore-Peculiar at Lee’s Summit North

7 p.m. — East Christian Academy (Kan.) vs. St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at Lee’s Summit West High School

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

6 p.m. — University Academy at Van Horn

7 p.m. — Fort Osage at William Chrisman

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS GOLF

8:30 a.m. — Blue Springs, Blue Springs South, Lee’s Summit North at Class 4 Missouri State High School Championships (first round), Dalhousie Golf Club, Cape Girardeau

8:30 a.m. — Truman at Class 3 Missouri State High School Championships (first round), Twin Hills Golf & Country Club, Joplin

8:30 a.m. — St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at Class 2 Missouri State High School Championships (first round), Meadow Lake Acres Country Club, New Bloomfield

WHAT’S ON TODAY

Today’s sports broadcast highlights

Saturday’s Television

• Tennis: ATP St. Petersburg/ATP Cologne/ATP Sardinia, 4 a.m., Tennis (277)

• Australian Rules Football: AFL: Geelong at Brisbane, 4:30 a.m., FS2 (740)

• Fishing: Major League Fishing World Championship, 6 a.m., Discovery (40)

• Soccer: EPL: Liverpool at Everton, 6:25 a.m., NBCSN (46)

• Golf: European Tour Scottish Championship, 7 a.m., GOLF (27)

• Horse racing: British Champions Day, 7:30 a.m., FS2 (740)

• Soccer: EPL: Aston Villa at Leicester City, 8:55 a.m., NBCSN (46)

• College football: Kansas at West Virginia, 11 a.m., WDAF 4 (6)

• College football: Clemson at Georgia Tech, 11 a.m., KMBC 9 (12)

• College football: Auburn at South Carolina, 11 a.m., ESPN (13)

• College football: Navy at East Carolina, 11 a.m., ESPN2 (29)

• Horse racing: America’s Day at the Races, 11:30 a.m., FS1 (43)

• College football: Texas State at South Alabama, 11 a.m., ESPNU (269)

• College football: Kentucky at Tennessee, 11 a.m., SEC (284)

• Horse racing: America’s Day at the Races, 11 a.m., FS2 (740)

• Soccer: EPL: Arsenal at Manchester City, 11:30 a.m., KSHB 41 (8)

• Golf: PGA CJ Cup, 11:30 a.m., GOLF (27)

• Motorsports: IMSA WeatherTech Sports Car Championship: Petit Le Mans Road Atlanta, 11:30 a.m., NBCSN (46)

• College football: Fayetteville State at Virginia State, noon, Aspire (171)

• College football: Army at Texas-San Antonio, 12:30 p.m., CBSSN (274)

• College football: Western Kentucky at UAB, 12:30 p.m., FSKC-Plus (925)

• Swimming: International Swimming League: The N1 (Budapest), 1 p.m., KCTV 5 (3)

• College football: Louisville at Notre Dame, 1:30 p.m., KSHB 41 (8)

• Golf: Champions Tour Dominion Energy Charity Classic, 1:30 p.m., GOLF (27)

• College football: Central Florida at Memphis, 2:30 p.m., KMBC 9 (12)

• College football: Mississippi at Arkansas, 2:30 p.m., SEC (284)

• Major League Soccer: Sporting Kansas City at Chicago, 2:30 p.m., FSKC (48), KUKC-Univision (17)

• Women’s soccer: NWSL: North Carolina at Orlando, 3 p.m., KCTV 5 (3)

• Motorsports: NASCAR Gander Outdoors & RV Truck Series: Kansas Speedway, 3 p.m., WDAF 4 (6)

• College football: Texas A&M at Mississippi State, 3 p.m., ESPN (13)

• College football: Massachusetts at Georgia Southern, 3 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• Golf: PGA CJ Cup, 4 p.m., GOLF (27)

• College football: North Texas at Middle Tennessee, 4 p.m., FSKC-Plus (925)

• Bowling: PBA Playoffs, 5 p.m., WDAF 4 (6)

• College football: Marshall at Louisiana Tech, 5 p.m., CBSSN (274)

• Soccer: Liga MX: Monterrey at Puebla, 5 p.m., FS2 (740)

• College football: Southern Mississippi at Texas-El Paso, 6 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• Motorsports: NASCAR Xfinity Series Kansas Lottery 300, 6 p.m., NBCSN (46)

• College football: North Carolina at Florida State, 6:30 p.m., KMBC 9 (12)

• Boxing: Teofimo Lopez vs. Vasiliy Lomachenko, 6:30 p.m., ESPN (13)

• Motorsports: NHRA: Texas FallNationals, 6:30 p.m., FS1 (43)

• Soccer: Liga MX: Atlas at Guadalajara, 6:55 p.m., Telemundo (14)

• College football: Georgia at Alabama, 7 p.m., KCTV 5 (3)

• College football: Florida International at Charlotte, 7 p.m., ESPNU (269)

• Soccer: Liga MX: Tigres UANL at Cruz Azul, 8:30 p.m., KUKC-Univision (17)

• Rodeo: PBR Cooper Tires Invitational, 9 p.m., CBSSN (274)

Saturday’s Radio/Audio

• College football: Kansas at West Virginia, 11 a.m., WHB (810 AM)

• Major League Soccer: Sporting Kansas City at Chicago, 2:30 p.m., ESPN KC (94.5 FM, 1510 AM)

• Motorsports: NASCAR Xfinity Series Kansas Lottery 300, 6 p.m., ESPN KC (94.5 FM, 1510 AM)

• College football: Georgia at Alabama, 7 p.m., WHB (810 AM)

Sunday’s Television

• Tennis: ATP St. Petersburg/ATP Cologne, 5 a.m., Tennis (277)

• Soccer: Italian Serie A: Sassuolo at Bologna, 5:25 a.m., ESPN2 (29)

• Golf: European Tour Scottish Championship, 6 a.m., GOLF (27)

• Soccer: EPL: Brighton & Hove at Crystal Palace, 7:55 a.m., NBCSN (46)

• Women’s college soccer: Duke at Syracuse, 10 a.m., FSKC (48)

• Soccer: EPL: West Ham United at Tottenham Hotspur, 10:25 a.m., NBCSN (46)

• Golf: PGA CJ Cup, 10:30 a.m., GOLF (27)

• Soccer: Liga MX: Toluca at UNAM, 11:30 a.m., KUKC-Univision (17)

• Horse racing: America’s Day at the Races, 11:30 a.m., FS2 (740)

• NFL: Denver at New England, noon, KCTV 5 (3)

• NFL: Cincinnati at Indianapolis, noon, WDAF 4 (6)

• Fishing: Bassmasters Elite Series, noon, ESPN2 (29)

• College volleyball: Arkansas at Mississippi State, noon, ESPNU (269)

• Motorsports: NHRA: Texas FallNationals, 1 p.m., FS1 (43)

• Women’s college soccer: Louisville at Virginia Tech, 1 p.m., FSKC (48)

• College volleyball: Tennessee at Kentucky, 1 p.m., SEC (284)

• Motorsports: NASCAR Hollywood Casino 400, 1:30 p.m., KSHB 41 (8)

• Soccer: Italian Serie A: Benevento at AS Roma, 1:30 p.m., ESPN (13)

• Golf: Champions Tour Dominion Energy Charity Classic, 1:30 p.m., GOLF (27)

• Women’s college soccer: Florida State at Virginia, 2:30 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• College volleyball: LSU at Texas A&M, 3 p.m., SEC (284)

• NFL: Green Bay at Tampa Bay, 3:25 p.m., WDAF 4 (6)

• Golf: PGA CJ Cup, 4 p.m., GOLF (27)

• Women’s college soccer: Tennessee at Kentucky, 4 p.m., ESPNU (269)

• Women’s college soccer: Auburn at Georgia, 5 p.m., SEC (284)

• MLB playoffs: NLCS: Atlanta vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (if necessary), 7 p.m., WDAF 4 (6), FS1 (43)

• Soccer: Liga MX: Pachuca at Santos Laguna, 7 p.m., FS2 (740)

• NFL: Los Angeles Rams at San Francisco, 7:20 p.m., KSHB 41 (8)

• Running: World Half Marathon Championships (tape), 9:30 p.m., NBCSN (46)

Sunday’s Radio

• NFL: Cleveland at Pittsburgh, noon, WHB (810 AM)

• Motorsports: NASCAR Hollywood Casino 400, 1:30 p.m., ESPN KC (94.5 FM, 1510 AM)

• NFL: Miami at Denver, 3 p.m., WHB (810 AM)

• NFL: Los Angeles Rams at San Francisco, 7:20 p.m., WHB (810 AM)

Monday’s Television

• Tennis: WTA Ostrava/ATP Antwerp/ATP Cologne, 5 a.m., Tennis (277)

• NFL: Chiefs at Buffalo, 4 p.m., WDAF 4 (6)

• NFL: Arizona at Dallas, 7:30 p.m., ESPN (13)

Monday’s Radio

• NFL: Chiefs at Buffalo, 4 p.m., WDAF-FM (The Wolf) (106.5 FM)

• NFL: Arizona at Dallas, 7:30 p.m., WHB (810 AM), ESPN KC (94.5 FM, 1510 AM)