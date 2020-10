The Examiner

Teams: Blue Springs, Blue Springs South, Lee’s Summit North

Sport: High school cross country

When: 9 a.m. Saturday

Where: Raymore-Peculiar High School

What’s on the line: The Wildcats, Jaguars and Broncos will vie for titles in the Suburban Big Eight Championships. Blue Springs’ Brock Wooderson and Blue Springs South’s Mya Trober each won individually on the same course in the Kansas City Classic on Oct. 3.