What's Up Next sports calendar / What's On Today
AREA CALENDAR
(Schedules subject to change)
TUESDAY, OCT. 20
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER
5 p.m. — Belton at Grain Valley
5:30 p.m. — Oak Grove at Clinton
5:30 p.m. — Guadalupe Centers at Van Horn
6:30 p.m. — Fort Osage at William Chrisman
6:30 p.m. — Truman at Raytown
7 p.m. — St. Thomas Aquinas (Kan.) vs. St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at Lee’s Summit North High School
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
6:30 p.m. — Blue Springs at Blue Springs South
6:30 p.m. — Liberty at Lee’s Summit North
6:30 p.m. — St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at Pembroke Hill
7 p.m. — Belton at Fort Osage
7 p.m. — Grain Valley at William Chrisman
7 p.m. — Raytown at Truman
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS GOLF
8:30 a.m. — Blue Springs, Blue Springs South, Lee’s Summit North at Class 4 Missouri State High School Championships (final round), Dalhousie Golf Club, Cape Girardeau
8:30 a.m. — Truman at Class 3 Missouri State High School Championships (final round), Twin Hills Golf & Country Club, Joplin
8:30 a.m. — St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at Class 2 Missouri State High School Championships (final round), Meadow Lake Acres Country Club, New Bloomfield
WEDNESDAY, OCT. 21
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER
5:30 p.m. — Odessa at Oak Grove
6:30 p.m. — Blue Springs at Liberty
6:30 p.m. — Lee’s Summit North vs. Park Hill at Park Hill South High School
7 p.m. — Blue Springs South at Liberty North
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SWIMMING & DIVING
4 p.m. — Truman, William Chrisman, Liberty North, Savannah at Henley Aquatic Center
HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY
2 p.m. — Oak Grove at Richmond Invitational
WHAT’S ON TODAY
Today’s sports broadcast highlights
Tuesday’s Television
• Pro baseball: KBO (Korea): LG at KT, 4:25 a.m., ESPN2 (Comcast 29)
• Tennis: ATP Antwerp/ATP Cologne, 5 a.m., Tennis (277)
• Soccer: UEFA Champions League: Teams TBA, 2 p.m., CBSSN (274)
• MLB playoffs: NLCS: Tampa Bay vs. Los Angeles Dodgers, 7 p.m., WDAF 4 (6)
• Soccer: CONCACAF League: Arcahaie FC vs. Verdes FC, 7 p.m., FS2 (740)
• Major League Soccer: FC Dallas at Nashville SC, 7:30 p.m., FS1 (43)
• Soccer: CONCACAF League: Arcahaie FAS vs. Managua, 9 p.m., FS2 (740)
• Cycling: Vuelta a Espana, midnight (Wednesday), NBCSN (46)
• Pro baseball: KBO (Korea): Samsung at KT, 4:25 a.m. (Wednesday), ESPN2 (29)
Tuesday’s Radio/Audio
• High school boys soccer: Guadalupe Centers at Van Horn, 5:30 p.m., freetap.com
• MLB playoffs: NLCS: Tampa Bay vs. Los Angeles Dodgers, 7 p.m., WHB (810 AM)