What's Up Next sports calendar / What's On Today

AREA CALENDAR

(Schedules subject to change)

TUESDAY, OCT. 20

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER

5 p.m. — Belton at Grain Valley

5:30 p.m. — Oak Grove at Clinton

5:30 p.m. — Guadalupe Centers at Van Horn

6:30 p.m. — Fort Osage at William Chrisman

6:30 p.m. — Truman at Raytown

7 p.m. — St. Thomas Aquinas (Kan.) vs. St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at Lee’s Summit North High School

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

6:30 p.m. — Blue Springs at Blue Springs South

6:30 p.m. — Liberty at Lee’s Summit North

6:30 p.m. — St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at Pembroke Hill

7 p.m. — Belton at Fort Osage

7 p.m. — Grain Valley at William Chrisman

7 p.m. — Raytown at Truman

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS GOLF

8:30 a.m. — Blue Springs, Blue Springs South, Lee’s Summit North at Class 4 Missouri State High School Championships (final round), Dalhousie Golf Club, Cape Girardeau

8:30 a.m. — Truman at Class 3 Missouri State High School Championships (final round), Twin Hills Golf & Country Club, Joplin

8:30 a.m. — St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at Class 2 Missouri State High School Championships (final round), Meadow Lake Acres Country Club, New Bloomfield

WEDNESDAY, OCT. 21

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER

5:30 p.m. — Odessa at Oak Grove

6:30 p.m. — Blue Springs at Liberty

6:30 p.m. — Lee’s Summit North vs. Park Hill at Park Hill South High School

7 p.m. — Blue Springs South at Liberty North

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SWIMMING & DIVING

4 p.m. — Truman, William Chrisman, Liberty North, Savannah at Henley Aquatic Center

HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY

2 p.m. — Oak Grove at Richmond Invitational

WHAT’S ON TODAY

Today’s sports broadcast highlights

Tuesday’s Television

• Pro baseball: KBO (Korea): LG at KT, 4:25 a.m., ESPN2 (Comcast 29)

• Tennis: ATP Antwerp/ATP Cologne, 5 a.m., Tennis (277)

• Soccer: UEFA Champions League: Teams TBA, 2 p.m., CBSSN (274)

• MLB playoffs: NLCS: Tampa Bay vs. Los Angeles Dodgers, 7 p.m., WDAF 4 (6)

• Soccer: CONCACAF League: Arcahaie FC vs. Verdes FC, 7 p.m., FS2 (740)

• Major League Soccer: FC Dallas at Nashville SC, 7:30 p.m., FS1 (43)

• Soccer: CONCACAF League: Arcahaie FAS vs. Managua, 9 p.m., FS2 (740)

• Cycling: Vuelta a Espana, midnight (Wednesday), NBCSN (46)

• Pro baseball: KBO (Korea): Samsung at KT, 4:25 a.m. (Wednesday), ESPN2 (29)

Tuesday’s Radio/Audio

• High school boys soccer: Guadalupe Centers at Van Horn, 5:30 p.m., freetap.com

• MLB playoffs: NLCS: Tampa Bay vs. Los Angeles Dodgers, 7 p.m., WHB (810 AM)