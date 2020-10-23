What's Up Next sports calendar / What's On Today

The Examiner

AREA CALENDAR

(Schedules subject to change)

FRIDAY, OCT. 23

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

7 p.m. — Rockhurst at Blue Springs

7 p.m. — Blue Springs South at Liberty North

7 p.m. — Fort Osage at William Chrisman

7 p.m. — Belton at Grain Valley

7 p.m. — Lee’s Summit West at Lee’s Summit North

7 p.m. — Lathrop vs. St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at St. Pius X High School

7 p.m. — Raytown at Truman

7 p.m. — Van Horn at Pembroke Hill

SATURDAY, OCT. 24

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

Class 4 State Quarterfinals

2 p.m. — Grain Valley-Platte County winner vs. Bolivar-Webb City winner

Class 5 State Quarterfinals

2 p.m. — Lee’s Summit North-Park Hill winner vs. Lee’s Summit West-Springfield Kickapoo winner

WHAT’S ON TODAY

Today’s sports broadcast highlights

Friday’s Television

• Motorsports: Formula 1 Portugal Grand Prix practice, 4:55 a.m., 8:55 a.m., ESPN2 (Comcast 29)

• Golf: European Tour Italian Open, 5:30 a.m., GOLF (27)

• Tennis: WTA Ostrava/ATP Antwerp/ATP Cologne, 7 a.m., Tennis (277)

• Horse racing: America’s Day at the Races, 11:30 a.m., FS2 (740)

• Golf: LPGA Drive On Championship, noon, GOLF (27)

• Women’s college field hockey: Duke at Wake Forest, 2 p.m., FSKC (48)

• Golf: PGA Zozo Championship, 4 p.m., GOLF (27)

• College volleyball: Clemson at Georgia Tech, 4 p.m., FSKC (48)

• College football: Tulsa at South Florida, 6:30 p.m., ESPN (13)

• High school football: Belton at Grain Valley, 7 p.m., Spectrum Sports KC (44)

• College volleyball: Notre Dame at Boston College, 4 p.m., FSKC (48)

• Women’s college soccer: Texas at Oklahoma State, 6 p.m., ESPNU (269)

• College volleyball: Texas A&M at Mississippi, 6 p.m., SEC (284)

• MLB World Series: Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Tampa Bay, 7 p.m., WDAF 4 (6)

• Figure skating: ISU Grand Prix Skate America, 7 p.m., NBCSN (46)

• College football: Illinois at Wisconsin, 7 p.m., BTN (255)

• College football: Louisiana at UAB, 7 p.m., CBSSN (274)

• High school football: Hamilton (Ariz.) at Saguaro (Ariz.), 8 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• Pro baseball: KBO (Korea): LG at NC, 2:55 a.m. (Saturday), ESPN2 (Comcast 29)

• Australian Rules Football: AFL Grand Final: Richmond vs. Geelong, 3:30 a.m. (Saturday), FS1 (43)

Friday’s Radio/Audio

• High school football: Rockhurst at Blue Springs, 7 p.m., KCWJ (1030 AM)

• High school football: Fort Osage at William Chrisman, 7 p.m., freetap.com

• High school football: Raytown at Truman, 7 p.m., freetap.com

• High school football: Van Horn at Pembroke Hill, 7 p.m., freetap.com

• MLB World Series: Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Tampa Bay, 7 p.m., WHB (810 AM)

• High school football: Liberty at North Kansas City, 7 p.m., ESPN KC (94.5 FM, 1510 AM)