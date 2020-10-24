What's Up Next sports calendar / What's On Today

The Examiner

AREA CALENDAR

(Schedules subject to change)

SATURDAY, OCT. 24

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

Class 5 State Quarterfinals

2 p.m. — Springfield Kickapoo at Lee’s Summit North

MONDAY, OCT. 26

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER

6:30 p.m. — Blue Springs South at Blue Springs

6:30 p.m. — Liberty North at Lee’s Summit North

6:30 p.m. — Raytown at Grain Valley

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

Class 5 District 13 Tournament

At Lee’s Summit North High School

5 p.m. — St. Teresa’s Academy vs. Raytown

6 p.m. — Lee’s Summit North vs. Lee’s Summit

Class 5 District 14 Tournament

At Blue Springs High School

5 p.m. — Blue Springs vs. Fort Osage

6:30 p.m. — Truman vs. Blue Springs South

TUESDAY, OCT. 27

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER

6:30 p.m. — Lee’s Summit North at Blue Springs

6:30 p.m. — Grain Valley at Fort Osage

6:30 p.m. — Warrensburg at Oak Grove

6:30 p.m. — Belton at Truman

6:30 p.m. — Raytown at William Chrisman

7 p.m. — Lincoln Prep at Van Horn

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

Class 4 District 13 Tournament

At Warrensburg High School

5 p.m. — Grain Valley vs. Marshall

7 p.m. — St. Michael the Archangel Catholic vs. Warrensburg

Class 4 District 15 Tournament

At Winnetonka High School

5 p.m. — Van Horn vs. St. Pius X

6:30 p.m. — William Chrisman vs. Winnetonka

Class 3 District 14 Tournament

At Odessa High School

5 p.m. — Odessa vs. Richmond-St. Paul Lutheran winner

7 p.m. — Oak Grove vs. Boonville

WHAT’S ON TODAY

Today’s sports broadcast highlights

Saturday’s Television

• Golf: European Tour Italian Open, 6 a.m., GOLF (27)

• Fishing: Major League Fishing: World Championship (elimination round), 6 a.m., Discovery (40)

• Tennis: WTA Ostrava/ATP Antwerp/ATP Cologne, 7 a.m., Tennis (277)

• Motorsports: Formula 1 Portuguese Grand Prix qualifying, 7:55 a.m., ESPN2 (29)

• Soccer: Italian Serie A: Sampdoria at Atalanta, 7:55 a.m., ESPN News (102)

• Cycling: Vuelta a Espana, 7:55 a.m., OLY (208)

• Motorsports: GT Intercontinental Challenge: Belgium, 8 a.m., CBSSN (274)

• Soccer: EPL: Crystal Palace at Fulham, 8:55 a.m., NBCSN (46)

• Golf: PGA Zozo Championship, 10:30 a.m., GOLF (27)

• College football: Nebraska at Ohio State, 11 a.m., WDAF 4 (6)

• College football: Oklahoma at TCU, 11 a.m., KMBC 9 (12)

• College football: North Carolina State at North Carolina, 11 a.m., ESPN (13)

• MMA: UFC 254 Prelims: Undercard Bouts, 11 a.m., ESPN2 (29)

• College football: Kansas at Kansas State, 11 a.m., FS1 (43)

• Rugby: Premiership Final: London vs. Exeter (tape), 11 a.m., NBCSN (46)

• College football: Florida State at Louisville, 11 a.m., FSKC (48)

• College football: Rutgers at Michigan State, 11 a.m., BTN (255)

• College football: Georgia Southern at Coastal Carolina, 11 a.m., ESPNU (269)

• College football: Mercer at Army, 11 a.m., CBSSN (274)

• College football: Auburn at Mississippi, 11 a.m., SEC (284)

• Horse racing: America’s Day at the Races, 11 a.m., FS2 (740)

• Soccer: EPL: Chelsea at Manchester United, 11:30 a.m., KSHB 41 (8), Telemundo (14)

• CrossFit: Reebok CrossFit Games, noon, KCTV 5 (3)

• Golf: LPGA Drive On Championship, noon, GOLF (27)

• College football: Tulane at Central Florida, 1 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• Rugby: Six Nations Championship: Italy at Ireland (tape), 1 p.m., NBCSN (46)

• College football: Florida Atlantic at Marshall, 1:30 p.m., FSKC-Plus (925)

• Figure skating: ISU Grand Prix Skate America, 2 p.m., KSHB 41 (8)

• College football: Alabama at Tennessee, 2:30 p.m., KCTV 5 (3)

• College football: Iowa State at Oklahoma State, 2:30 p.m., WDAF 4 (6)

• College football: Notre Dame at Pittsburgh, 2:30 p.m., KMBC 9 (12)

• College football: Baylor at Texas, 2:30 p.m., ESPN (13)

• College football: Penn State at Indiana, 2:30 p.m., FS1 (43)

• College football: Virginia Tech at Wake Forest, 2:30 p.m., FSKC (48)

• College football: Iowa at Purdue, 2:30 p.m., BTN (255)

• College football: Houston at Navy, 2:30 p.m., CBSSN (274)

• College football: Georgia State at Troy, 3 p.m., ESPNU (269)

• College football: Kentucky at Missouri, 3 p.m., SEC (284)

• Motorsports: NASCAR Xfinity Series O’Reilly Auto Parts 300, 3:30 p.m., NBCSN (46)

• Golf: PGA ZOZO Championship, 4 p.m., GOLF (27)

• College football: West Virginia at Texas Tech, 4:30 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• Motorsports: MotoAmerica Superbike: Laguna Seca, 5 p.m., FS2 (740)

• College football: South Carolina at LSU, 6 p.m., ESPN (13)

• College football: Utah State at Boise State, 6 p.m., FS1 (43)

• College football: Wyoming at Nevada, 6 p.m., CBSSN (274)

• College football: Michigan at Minnesota, 6:30 p.m., KMBC 9 (12)

• College football: Maryland at Northwestern, 6:30 p.m., BTN (255)

• Soccer: Liga MX: Juárez at Tigres UANL, 6:55 p.m., KUKC-Univision (17)

• MLB World Series: Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Tampa Bay, 7 p.m., WDAF 4 (6)

• MMA: UFC 254 Prelims: Undercard Bouts, 7 p.m., ESPN News (102)

• College football: Louisiana Tech at Texas-San Antonio, 7 p.m., ESPNU (269)

• Major League Soccer: Colorado at Sporting Kansas City, 7:30 p.m., FSKC (48)

• College football: Cincinnati at SMU, 8 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• Figure skating: ISU Grand Prix Skate America, 8 p.m., NBCSN (46)

• Boxing: Sergey Lipinets vs. Kudratillo Abdukakhorov (welterweights), 8 p.m., Showtime (218)

• Soccer: Liga MX: Atlas at América, 8:55 p.m., KUKC-Univision (17)

• College football: Texas State at BYU, 9:15 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• College football: Air Force at San Jose State, 9:30 p.m., FS1 (43)

• College football: UNLV at San Diego State, 9:30 p.m., CBSSN (274)

• Rugby: NRL Grand Final: Penrith vs. Melbourne, 3 a.m. (Sunday), FS2 (740)

Saturday’s Radio

• College football: Kansas at Kansas State, 11 a.m., KCSP (610 AM), WHB (810 AM)

• College football: Alabama at Tennessee, 2:30 p.m., ESPN KC (94.5 FM, 1510 AM)

• College football: Kentucky at Missouri, 3 p.m., KMBZ (98.1 FM)

• MLB World Series: Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Tampa Bay, 7 p.m., WHB (810 AM)

• Major League Soccer: Colorado at Sporting Kansas City, 7:30 p.m., ESPN KC (94.5 FM, 1510 AM)

Sunday’s Television

• Motorsports: GT Intercontinental Challenge: Belgium (taped), 5 a.m., 1 p.m., CBSSN (274)

• Golf: European Tour Italian Open, 6 a.m., GOLF (27)

• Motorsports: Formula 1 Portuguese Grand Prix, 8:05 a.m., ESPN2 (29)

• Tennis: WTA Ostrava/ATP Antwerp/ATP Cologne, 8:30 a.m., Tennis (277)

• Soccer: EPL: Everton at Southampton, 8:55 a.m., NBCSN (46)

• Motorsports: NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Trucks Series SpeedyCash.com 400, 11 a.m., FS1 (43)

• Swimming: International Swimming League: N3 (Budapest), 11 a.m., CBSSN (274)

• Soccer: EPL: Newcastle United at Wolverhampton, 11:30 a.m., KSHB 41 (8)

• Horse racing: America’s Day at the Races, 11:30 a.m., 2 p.m., FS2 (740)

• NFL: Pittsburgh at Tennessee, noon, KCTV 5 (3)

• NFL: Green Bay at Houston, noon, WDAF 4 (6)

• Golf: LPGA Drive On Championship, noon, GOLF (27)

• High school boys basketball: GEICO Top Flight Invite seventh-place game, noon, ESPN2 (29)

• Motorsports: NHRA SpringNationals, 1 p.m., FS1 (43)

• Women’s college soccer: Florida at South Carolina, 1 p.m., SEC (284)

• Motorsports: MotoAmerica Superbike: Laguna Seca, 1 p.m., 5 p.m., FS2 (740)

• Motorsports: IndyCar Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg, 1:30 p.m., KSHB 41 (8)

• High school boys basketball: GEICO Top Flight Invite fifth-place game, 2 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• Major League Soccer: Los Angeles Galaxy at Los Angeles FC, 2:30 p.m., KMBC 9 (12)

• Motorsports: NASCAR AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 500, 2:30 p.m., NBCSN (46)

• Rugby: Pro14: Connacht at Edinburgh, 2:35 p.m., ESPN News (102)

• Women’s college soccer: Arkansas at Mississippi, 3 p.m., SEC (284)

• NFL: Chiefs at Denver, 3:25 p.m., KCTV 5 (3)

• Motorsports: MotoGP Grand Prix: Spain, 3:30 p.m., KSHB 41 (8)

• Golf: PGA ZOZO Championship, 4 p.m., GOLF (27)

• High school boys basketball: GEICO Top Flight Invite third-place game, 4 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• Bowling: PBA Playoffs: Round of 24, 4 p.m., FS1 (43)

• Women’s college soccer: Georgia at Vanderbilt, 4 p.m., ESPNU (269)

• High school boys basketball: GEICO Top Flight Invite championship, 6 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• MLB World Series: Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Tampa Bay, 7 p.m., WDAF 4 (6)

• NFL: Seattle at Arizona, 7:20 p.m., KSHB 41 (8)

• Soccer: Liga MX: Club Atlético at Santos Laguna, 8 p.m., FS1 (43)

Sunday’s Radio

• NFL: Carolina at New Orleans, noon, ESPN KC (94.5 FM, 1510 AM)

• NFL: Chiefs at Denver, 3:25 p.m., WDAF-FM-The Wolf (106.5 FM)

• NFL: Seattle at Arizona, 7:20 p.m., ESPN KC (94.5 FM, 1510 AM)

Monday’s Television

• Swimming: International Swimming League: N4 (Budapest), 9 a.m., CBSSN (274)

• Soccer: EPL: West Bromwich at Brighton & Hove, 12:25 p.m., NBCSN (46)

• College golf: East Lake Cup, 2 p.m., GOLF (27)

• NFL: Chicago at Los Angeles Rams, 7:15 p.m., ESPN (13)

Monday’s Radio

• NFL: Chicago at Los Angeles Rams, 7:15 p.m., WHB (810 AM)