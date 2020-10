The Examiner

Teams: Van Horn, William Chrisman

Sport: High school softball

When: 5 and 6:30 p.m. Tuesday

Where: Winnetonka High School

What’s on the line: The Van Horn Falcons (10-12) and William Chrisman (8-10) volleyball teams tip off in the Class 4 District 15 Tournament semifinals. The Falcons meet top-seeded St. Pius X (10-6) at 5 p.m., followed by Chrisman against host Winnetonka (10-14-2). The winners meet for the title at 6 p.m. Thursday.