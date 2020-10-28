What's Up Next sports calendar / What's On Today

The Examiner

AREA CALENDAR

(Schedules subject to change)

WEDNESDAY, OCT. 28

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER

6:30 p.m. — Blue Springs South vs. Liberty at Liberty Middle School

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

Class 5 District 13 Tournament

At Lee’s Summit North High School

6 p.m. — Championship: Lee’s Summit vs. St. Teresa’s Academy

Class 5 District 14 Tournament

At Blue Springs High School

5 p.m. — Championship: Blue Springs vs. Blue Springs South

Class 3 District 14 Tournament

At Odessa High School

6 p.m. — Championship: Oak Grove-Boonville winner vs. Odessa-Richmond winner

THURSDAY, OCT. 29

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER

6:30 p.m. — Blue Springs South at Blue Springs

6:30 p.m. — Fort Osage at Raytown

6:30 p.m. — Truman at Grain Valley

6:30 p.m. — Lee’s Summit North at Rockhurst

6:30 p.m. — St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at Lone Jack

6:30 p.m. — William Chrisman at Belton

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

Class 4 District 13 Tournament

At Warrensburg High School

6 p.m. — Championship: Grain Valley-Marshall winner vs. St. Michael the Archangel Catholic-Warrensburg winner

Class 4 District 15 Tournament

At Winnetonka High School

6 p.m. — Championship: Van Horn-St. Pius X winner vs. William Chrisman-Winnetonka winner

FRIDAY, OCT. 30

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Class 6 District 4

7 p.m. — Park Hill at Blue Springs

7 p.m. — Blue Springs South at Liberty

Class 6 District 3

7 p.m. — Lee’s Summit North at Nixa

7 p.m. — Lee’s Summit at Raymore-Peculiar

7 p.m. — Springfield Kickapoo at Lee’s Summit West

Class 5 District 7

7 p.m. — Truman at Belton

7 p.m. — William Chrisman at Ruskin

7 p.m. — Sedalia Smith-Cotton at Raytown

Class 5 District 8

7 p.m. — Fort Osage at Staley

Class 4 District 7

7 p.m. — Kansas City East vs. Van Horn at William Chrisman High School

Class 3 District 7

7 p.m. — Knob Noster at Oak Grove

Class 2 District 7

7 p.m. — Versailles vs. St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at Lee’s Summit North High School

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SWIMMING & DIVING

2 p.m. — Blue Springs, Blue Springs South, Lee’s Summit North at Suburban Big Eight Championships swimming preliminaries

4 p.m. — Grain Valley, Truman, William Chrisman at Suburban Middle Six Championships swimming preliminaries, Belton High School

WHAT’S ON TODAY

Today’s sports broadcast highlights

Wednesday’s Television

• Pro baseball: KBO (Korea): KT at Kia, 4:25 a.m., ESPN2 (Comcast 29)

• Tennis: ATP Vienna/ATP Kazakhstan, 7 a.m., Tennis (277)

• Horse racing: America’s Day at the Races, noon, FS2 (740)

• College golf: East Lake Cup, 2 p.m., GOLF (27)

• College volleyball: Georgia at Tennessee, 6 p.m., ESPNU (269)

• Soccer: UEFA Champions League: Teams TBA (taped), 6 p.m., CBSSN (274)

• Major League Soccer: Atlanta United at Orlando City, 6:30 p.m., FS1 (43)

• Major League Soccer: Sporting Kansas City at Cincinnati FC, 6:30 p.m., FSKC (48)

• MLB World Series: Tampa Bay vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (if necessary), 7 p.m., WDAF 4 (6)

• College volleyball: Auburn at South Carolina, 7 p.m., SEC (284)

• College volleyball: Kentucky at Missouri, 8 p.m., ESPNU (269)

• Soccer: UEFA Champions League: Teams TBA (taped), 8 p.m., CBSSN (274)

• Major League Soccer: Los Angeles Galaxy at Portland, 9 p.m., ESPN (13)

• Cycling: Vuelta a Espana, midnight (Thursday), NBCSN (46)

• Pro baseball: KBO (Korea): NC at Lotte, 4:25 a.m. (Thursday), ESPN2 (29)

• Golf: European Tour Cyprus Open, 4:30 a.m. (Thursday), GOLF (27)

Wednesday’s Radio/Audio

• Major League Soccer: Sporting Kansas City at Cincinnati FC, 6:30 p.m., ESPN KC (94.5 FM, 1510 AM) (on WHB, 810 AM, if World Series is over)

• MLB World Series: Tampa Bay vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (if necessary), 7 p.m., WHB (810 AM)