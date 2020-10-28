What's Up Next sports calendar / What's On Today
AREA CALENDAR
(Schedules subject to change)
WEDNESDAY, OCT. 28
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER
6:30 p.m. — Blue Springs South vs. Liberty at Liberty Middle School
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
Class 5 District 13 Tournament
At Lee’s Summit North High School
6 p.m. — Championship: Lee’s Summit vs. St. Teresa’s Academy
Class 5 District 14 Tournament
At Blue Springs High School
5 p.m. — Championship: Blue Springs vs. Blue Springs South
Class 3 District 14 Tournament
At Odessa High School
6 p.m. — Championship: Oak Grove-Boonville winner vs. Odessa-Richmond winner
THURSDAY, OCT. 29
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER
6:30 p.m. — Blue Springs South at Blue Springs
6:30 p.m. — Fort Osage at Raytown
6:30 p.m. — Truman at Grain Valley
6:30 p.m. — Lee’s Summit North at Rockhurst
6:30 p.m. — St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at Lone Jack
6:30 p.m. — William Chrisman at Belton
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
Class 4 District 13 Tournament
At Warrensburg High School
6 p.m. — Championship: Grain Valley-Marshall winner vs. St. Michael the Archangel Catholic-Warrensburg winner
Class 4 District 15 Tournament
At Winnetonka High School
6 p.m. — Championship: Van Horn-St. Pius X winner vs. William Chrisman-Winnetonka winner
FRIDAY, OCT. 30
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
Class 6 District 4
7 p.m. — Park Hill at Blue Springs
7 p.m. — Blue Springs South at Liberty
Class 6 District 3
7 p.m. — Lee’s Summit North at Nixa
7 p.m. — Lee’s Summit at Raymore-Peculiar
7 p.m. — Springfield Kickapoo at Lee’s Summit West
Class 5 District 7
7 p.m. — Truman at Belton
7 p.m. — William Chrisman at Ruskin
7 p.m. — Sedalia Smith-Cotton at Raytown
Class 5 District 8
7 p.m. — Fort Osage at Staley
Class 4 District 7
7 p.m. — Kansas City East vs. Van Horn at William Chrisman High School
Class 3 District 7
7 p.m. — Knob Noster at Oak Grove
Class 2 District 7
7 p.m. — Versailles vs. St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at Lee’s Summit North High School
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SWIMMING & DIVING
2 p.m. — Blue Springs, Blue Springs South, Lee’s Summit North at Suburban Big Eight Championships swimming preliminaries
4 p.m. — Grain Valley, Truman, William Chrisman at Suburban Middle Six Championships swimming preliminaries, Belton High School
WHAT’S ON TODAY
Today’s sports broadcast highlights
Wednesday’s Television
• Pro baseball: KBO (Korea): KT at Kia, 4:25 a.m., ESPN2 (Comcast 29)
• Tennis: ATP Vienna/ATP Kazakhstan, 7 a.m., Tennis (277)
• Horse racing: America’s Day at the Races, noon, FS2 (740)
• College golf: East Lake Cup, 2 p.m., GOLF (27)
• College volleyball: Georgia at Tennessee, 6 p.m., ESPNU (269)
• Soccer: UEFA Champions League: Teams TBA (taped), 6 p.m., CBSSN (274)
• Major League Soccer: Atlanta United at Orlando City, 6:30 p.m., FS1 (43)
• Major League Soccer: Sporting Kansas City at Cincinnati FC, 6:30 p.m., FSKC (48)
• MLB World Series: Tampa Bay vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (if necessary), 7 p.m., WDAF 4 (6)
• College volleyball: Auburn at South Carolina, 7 p.m., SEC (284)
• College volleyball: Kentucky at Missouri, 8 p.m., ESPNU (269)
• Soccer: UEFA Champions League: Teams TBA (taped), 8 p.m., CBSSN (274)
• Major League Soccer: Los Angeles Galaxy at Portland, 9 p.m., ESPN (13)
• Cycling: Vuelta a Espana, midnight (Thursday), NBCSN (46)
• Pro baseball: KBO (Korea): NC at Lotte, 4:25 a.m. (Thursday), ESPN2 (29)
• Golf: European Tour Cyprus Open, 4:30 a.m. (Thursday), GOLF (27)
Wednesday’s Radio/Audio
• Major League Soccer: Sporting Kansas City at Cincinnati FC, 6:30 p.m., ESPN KC (94.5 FM, 1510 AM) (on WHB, 810 AM, if World Series is over)
• MLB World Series: Tampa Bay vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (if necessary), 7 p.m., WHB (810 AM)