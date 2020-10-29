Check This Out for Oct. 29

The Examiner

Teams: Blue Springs vs. Blue Springs South

Sport: High school boys soccer

When: 6:30 p.m. Wednesday

Where: Peve Stadium, Blue Springs High School

What’s on the line: The crosstown rival Wildcats (10-8, 6-7 Suburban Big Eight) play host to the crosstown rival Jaguars in the regular season finale for both teams. The game was moved from Monday because of snow. Blue Springs has won four straight, while the Jaguars (10-8, 8-4) had won five straight entering Wednesday’s game at Liberty.