Check This Out for Oct. 29
Teams: Blue Springs vs. Blue Springs South
Sport: High school boys soccer
When: 6:30 p.m. Wednesday
Where: Peve Stadium, Blue Springs High School
What’s on the line: The crosstown rival Wildcats (10-8, 6-7 Suburban Big Eight) play host to the crosstown rival Jaguars in the regular season finale for both teams. The game was moved from Monday because of snow. Blue Springs has won four straight, while the Jaguars (10-8, 8-4) had won five straight entering Wednesday’s game at Liberty.