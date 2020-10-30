Check This Out for Oct. 30

The Examiner

CHECK THIS OUT

Teams: Blue Springs vs. Park Hill

Sport: High school football

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Where: Peve Stadium, Blue Springs High School

What’s on the line: The fourth-seeded Wildcats (4-5) play host to the No. 5 Park Hill Trojans (4-5) in the opening round of Class 6 District 4 play. Blue Springs edged Park Hill 24-21 in the regular season Suburban Big Eight contest. The winner advances to the Nov. 6 district semifinal against top-seeded Liberty (8-1) or No. 8 Blue Springs South (1-8).