What's Up Next sports calendar / What's On Today
AREA CALENDAR
(Schedules subject to change)
FRIDAY, OCT. 30
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL
Class 5 State Championship
At Killian Softball Complex, Springfield
2 p.m. — Lee’s Summit North vs. Columbia Rock Bridge
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
Class 6 District 4
7 p.m. — Park Hill at Blue Springs
7 p.m. — Blue Springs South at Liberty
Class 5 District 7
7 p.m. — Truman at Belton
7 p.m. — William Chrisman at Ruskin
Class 5 District 8
7 p.m. — Fort Osage at Staley
Class 4 District 7
7 p.m. — Kansas City East vs. Van Horn at William Chrisman High School
Class 3 District 7
7 p.m. — Knob Noster at Oak Grove
Class 2 District 7
7 p.m. — Versailles vs. St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at Lee’s Summit North High School
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SWIMMING & DIVING
2 p.m. — Blue Springs, Blue Springs South, Lee’s Summit North at Suburban Big Eight Championships swimming preliminaries
4 p.m. — Grain Valley, Truman, William Chrisman at Suburban Middle Six Championships swimming preliminaries, Belton High School
SATURDAY, OCT. 31
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER
Class 4 District 14 Tournament
At Rockhurst High School
10 a.m. — Truman vs. Fort Osage
Noon — Raytown vs. Rockhurst
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
Class 5 Sectionals
At Liberty North High School
12:30 p.m. — Lee’s Summit vs. Liberty North
2:30 p.m. — Blue Springs vs. Park Hill
4:30 p.m. — Quarterfinal: Blue Springs-Park Hill winner vs. Lee’s Summit-Liberty North winner
Class 4 Sectionals
Time TBA — Grain Valley-St. Michael the Archangel Catholic winner vs. St. Pius X-Winnetonka winner, site TBD
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SWIMMING & DIVING
1 p.m. — Grain Valley, Truman, William Chrisman at Suburban Middle Six Championships swimming preliminaries, Belton High School
2 p.m. — Blue Springs, Blue Springs South, Lee’s Summit North at Suburban Big Eight Championships swimming finals (Diving at 8:30 a.m.)
HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY
Blue Springs, Lee’s Summit North, Truman at Class 5 District 7 meet, Lee’s Summit North High School
Blue Springs South, Grain Valley at Class 5 District 5 meet, Cole County Park, Jefferson City
Fort Osage at Class 5 District 8 meet, Jesse James Park, Kearney
Oak Grove, St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at Class 3 District 7 meet, Jeremy’s Creek Golf Course, Lamar
Van Horn at Class 4 District 7 meet, Lee’s Summit North High School
William Chrisman at Class 4 District 8 meet, Jesse James Park, Kearney
WHAT’S ON TODAY
Today’s sports broadcast highlights
Friday’s Television
• Pro baseball: KBO (Korea): LG at SK, 4:25 a.m., ESPN2 (Comcast 29)
• Golf: European Tour Cyprus Open, 4:30 a.m., GOLF (27)
• Swimming: International Swimming League: The N5 (Budapest), 9 a.m., CBSSN (274)
• Golf: PGA Bermuda Championship, 11 a.m., GOLF (27)
• Horse racing: America’s Day at the Races, 11:30 a.m., FS2 (740)
• Golf: Champions Tour TimberTech Championship, 2 p.m., GOLF (27)
• Soccer: EPL: Crystal Palace at Wolverhampton, 2:55 p.m., NBCSN (46)
• College soccer: Clemson at Wake Forest, 4 p.m., FSKC (48)
• High school football: Parkview (Ga.) at Grayson (Ga.), 5 p.m., ESPN2 (29)
• College volleyball: Alabama at Florida, 6 p.m., SEC (284)
• College football: Minnesota at Maryland, 6:30 p.m., ESPN (13)
• Motorsports: NASCAR Gander Outdoors & RV Truck Series NASCAR Hall of Fame 200, 7 p.m., FS1 (43)
• High school football: Oak Park at North Kansas City, 7 p.m., Spectrum Sports KC (44)
• College soccer: Syracuse at Virginia, 7 p.m., FSKC (48)
• College football: East Carolina at Tulsa, 8 p.m., ESPN2 (29)
• College football: Hawaii at Wyoming, 8:45 p.m., FS1 (43)
• Soccer: Liga MX: Pachua at Tijuana, 10 p.m., FS2 (740)
• Motorsports: Formula 1 Italian Grand Prix practice, 3:55 a.m. (Saturday), ESPN (13)
• Golf: European Tour Cyprus Open, 5 a.m. (Saturday), GOLF (27)
• Tennis: ATP Vienna/ATP Kazakhstan, 5 a.m. (Saturday), Tennis (277)
Friday’s Radio/Audio
• High school football: Park Hill at Blue Springs, 7 p.m., KCWJ (1030 AM), WHB (810 AM)
• High school football: Truman at Belton, 7 p.m., freetap.com
• High school football: Kansas City East vs. Van Horn, 7 p.m., freetap.com
• High school football: William Chrisman at Ruskin, 7 p.m., freetap.com