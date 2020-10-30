What's Up Next sports calendar / What's On Today

The Examiner

FRIDAY, OCT. 30

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

Class 5 State Championship

At Killian Softball Complex, Springfield

2 p.m. — Lee’s Summit North vs. Columbia Rock Bridge

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Class 6 District 4

7 p.m. — Park Hill at Blue Springs

7 p.m. — Blue Springs South at Liberty

Class 5 District 7

7 p.m. — Truman at Belton

7 p.m. — William Chrisman at Ruskin

Class 5 District 8

7 p.m. — Fort Osage at Staley

Class 4 District 7

7 p.m. — Kansas City East vs. Van Horn at William Chrisman High School

Class 3 District 7

7 p.m. — Knob Noster at Oak Grove

Class 2 District 7

7 p.m. — Versailles vs. St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at Lee’s Summit North High School

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SWIMMING & DIVING

2 p.m. — Blue Springs, Blue Springs South, Lee’s Summit North at Suburban Big Eight Championships swimming preliminaries

4 p.m. — Grain Valley, Truman, William Chrisman at Suburban Middle Six Championships swimming preliminaries, Belton High School

SATURDAY, OCT. 31

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER

Class 4 District 14 Tournament

At Rockhurst High School

10 a.m. — Truman vs. Fort Osage

Noon — Raytown vs. Rockhurst

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

Class 5 Sectionals

At Liberty North High School

12:30 p.m. — Lee’s Summit vs. Liberty North

2:30 p.m. — Blue Springs vs. Park Hill

4:30 p.m. — Quarterfinal: Blue Springs-Park Hill winner vs. Lee’s Summit-Liberty North winner

Class 4 Sectionals

Time TBA — Grain Valley-St. Michael the Archangel Catholic winner vs. St. Pius X-Winnetonka winner, site TBD

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SWIMMING & DIVING

1 p.m. — Grain Valley, Truman, William Chrisman at Suburban Middle Six Championships swimming preliminaries, Belton High School

2 p.m. — Blue Springs, Blue Springs South, Lee’s Summit North at Suburban Big Eight Championships swimming finals (Diving at 8:30 a.m.)

HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY

Blue Springs, Lee’s Summit North, Truman at Class 5 District 7 meet, Lee’s Summit North High School

Blue Springs South, Grain Valley at Class 5 District 5 meet, Cole County Park, Jefferson City

Fort Osage at Class 5 District 8 meet, Jesse James Park, Kearney

Oak Grove, St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at Class 3 District 7 meet, Jeremy’s Creek Golf Course, Lamar

Van Horn at Class 4 District 7 meet, Lee’s Summit North High School

William Chrisman at Class 4 District 8 meet, Jesse James Park, Kearney

