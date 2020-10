The Examiner

CHECK THIS OUT

Teams: Blue Springs vs. Park Hill

Sport: High school volleyball

When: 2:30 p.m. Saturday

Where: Liberty North High School

What’s on the line: The Wildcats (14-8) face the Park Hill Trojans (17-7) in a Class 5 sectional playoff. The two Suburban Big Eight rivals split the regular season series, each winning 3-1. The winner advances to the 4:30 p.m. state quarterfinal match against Lee’s Summit (21-5) or undefeated host Liberty North (20-0).