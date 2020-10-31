What's Up Next sports calendar
AREA CALENDAR
(Schedules subject to change)
SATURDAY, OCT. 31
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER
Class 4 District 14 Tournament
At Rockhurst High School
10 a.m. — Truman vs. Fort Osage
Noon — Raytown vs. Rockhurst
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
Class 5 Sectionals
At Liberty North High School
12:30 p.m. — Lee’s Summit vs. Liberty North
2:30 p.m. — Blue Springs vs. Park Hill
4:30 p.m. — Quarterfinal: Blue Springs-Park Hill winner vs. Lee’s Summit-Liberty North winner
Class 4 Sectionals
At Winnetonka High School
12:30 p.m. — Grain Valley vs. St. Pius X
2:30 p.m. — Pembroke Hill vs. Platte County
4:30 p.m. — Quarterfinal: Grain Valley-St. Pius X winner vs. Pembroke Hill-Platte County winner
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SWIMMING & DIVING
1 p.m. — Grain Valley, Truman, William Chrisman at Suburban Middle Six Championships swimming preliminaries, Belton High School
2 p.m. — Blue Springs, Blue Springs South, Lee’s Summit North at Suburban Big Eight Championships swimming finals (Diving at 8:30 a.m.)
HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY
Blue Springs, Lee’s Summit North, Truman at Class 5 District 7 meet, Lee’s Summit North High School
Blue Springs South, Grain Valley at Class 5 District 5 meet, Cole County Park, Jefferson City
Fort Osage at Class 5 District 8 meet, Jesse James Park, Kearney
Oak Grove, St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at Class 3 District 7 meet, Jeremy’s Creek Golf Course, Lamar
Van Horn at Class 4 District 7 meet, Lee’s Summit North High School
William Chrisman at Class 4 District 8 meet, Jesse James Park, Kearney
MONDAY, NOV. 2
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER
Class 4 District 9 Tournament
At Columbia Hickman High School
4:30 p.m. — Blue Springs South vs. Columbia Hickman
7 p.m. — Blue Springs vs. Columbia Rock Bridge
Class 4 District 13 Tournament
At Raymore-Peculiar High School
5 p.m. — Lee’s Summit vs. Raymore-Peculiar
7 p.m. — Lee’s Summit North vs. Lee’s Summit West
Class 3 District 8 Tournament
At Clover Dell Park, Sedalia
5:30 p.m. — Grain Valley vs. Warrensburg
Class 3 District 14 Tournament
At William Chrisman High School
5 p.m. — William Chrisman vs. St. Michael the Archangel Catholic
7 p.m. — Van Horn vs. Raytown South
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SWIMMING & DIVING
3:45 p.m. — Blue Springs, Blue Springs South, Grain Valley, Lee’s Summit North, Truman at Last Chance Meet, Lee’s Summit Aquatic Center