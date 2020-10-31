What's Up Next sports calendar

The Examiner

AREA CALENDAR

(Schedules subject to change)

SATURDAY, OCT. 31

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER

Class 4 District 14 Tournament

At Rockhurst High School

10 a.m. — Truman vs. Fort Osage

Noon — Raytown vs. Rockhurst

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

Class 5 Sectionals

At Liberty North High School

12:30 p.m. — Lee’s Summit vs. Liberty North

2:30 p.m. — Blue Springs vs. Park Hill

4:30 p.m. — Quarterfinal: Blue Springs-Park Hill winner vs. Lee’s Summit-Liberty North winner

Class 4 Sectionals

At Winnetonka High School

12:30 p.m. — Grain Valley vs. St. Pius X

2:30 p.m. — Pembroke Hill vs. Platte County

4:30 p.m. — Quarterfinal: Grain Valley-St. Pius X winner vs. Pembroke Hill-Platte County winner

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SWIMMING & DIVING

1 p.m. — Grain Valley, Truman, William Chrisman at Suburban Middle Six Championships swimming preliminaries, Belton High School

2 p.m. — Blue Springs, Blue Springs South, Lee’s Summit North at Suburban Big Eight Championships swimming finals (Diving at 8:30 a.m.)

HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY

Blue Springs, Lee’s Summit North, Truman at Class 5 District 7 meet, Lee’s Summit North High School

Blue Springs South, Grain Valley at Class 5 District 5 meet, Cole County Park, Jefferson City

Fort Osage at Class 5 District 8 meet, Jesse James Park, Kearney

Oak Grove, St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at Class 3 District 7 meet, Jeremy’s Creek Golf Course, Lamar

Van Horn at Class 4 District 7 meet, Lee’s Summit North High School

William Chrisman at Class 4 District 8 meet, Jesse James Park, Kearney

MONDAY, NOV. 2

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER

Class 4 District 9 Tournament

At Columbia Hickman High School

4:30 p.m. — Blue Springs South vs. Columbia Hickman

7 p.m. — Blue Springs vs. Columbia Rock Bridge

Class 4 District 13 Tournament

At Raymore-Peculiar High School

5 p.m. — Lee’s Summit vs. Raymore-Peculiar

7 p.m. — Lee’s Summit North vs. Lee’s Summit West

Class 3 District 8 Tournament

At Clover Dell Park, Sedalia

5:30 p.m. — Grain Valley vs. Warrensburg

Class 3 District 14 Tournament

At William Chrisman High School

5 p.m. — William Chrisman vs. St. Michael the Archangel Catholic

7 p.m. — Van Horn vs. Raytown South

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SWIMMING & DIVING

3:45 p.m. — Blue Springs, Blue Springs South, Grain Valley, Lee’s Summit North, Truman at Last Chance Meet, Lee’s Summit Aquatic Center