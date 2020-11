The Examiner

Teams: Truman vs. Rockhurst

Sport: High school boys soccer

When: 6 p.m. Tuesday

Where: Rockhurst High School

What’s on the line: The Suburban Middle Six co-champion Truman Patriots (10-8) face the host and top-seeded Rockhurst Hawklets (16-2-1) in the Class 4 District 14 championship game for the sixth straight year. The Patriots lost to the Hawklets in the district final the last five seasons.