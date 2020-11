What's Up Next sports calendar / What's On Today

The Examiner

AREA CALENDAR

(Schedules subject to change)

TUESDAY, NOV. 3

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER

Class 4 District 14 Tournament

At Rockhurst High School

6 p.m. — Championship: Truman vs. Rockhurst

WEDNESDAY, NOV. 4

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER

Class 4 District 9 Tournament

At Columbia Hickman High School

6 p.m. — Championship: Blue Springs South-Columbia Hickman winner vs. Blue Springs-Columbia Rock Bridge winner

Class 4 District 13 Tournament

At Raymore-Peculiar High School

7 p.m. — Championship: Lee’s Summit North-Lee’s Summit West winner vs. Lee’s Summit-Raymore-Peculiar

Class 3 District 8 Tournament

At Clover Dell Park, Sedalia

6 p.m. — Championship: Grain Valley-Warrensburg winner vs. Sedalia Sacred Heart-St. Paul Lutheran winner

Class 3 District 14 Tournament

At William Chrisman High School

6 p.m. — Championship: William Chrisman-St. Michael the Archangel Catholic winner vs. Van Horn-Raytown South winner

WHAT’S ON TODAY

Today’s sports broadcast highlights

Tuesday’s Television

• Tennis: ATP Paris, 4 a.m., Tennis (Comcast 277)

• MLB: Rawlings Gold Glove Awards Show, 7 p.m., ESPN (13)

• Soccer: CONCACAF League: Forge FC at Tauro FC, 7 p.m., FS2 (740)

• Soccer: UEFA Champions League: Teams TBA, 8 p.m., CBSSN (274)

• Soccer: CONCACAF League: Antigua GFC at CD Marathon, 9:30 p.m., FS2 (740)

• Rugby: NRL (Australia): Queensland vs. New South Wales, 3 a.m. (Wednesday), FS1 (43)

• Tennis: ATP Paris, 4 a.m. (Wednesday), Tennis (277)

• Pro baseball: KBO (Korea) Playoffs: LG at Doosan, 4:25 a.m. (Wednesday), ESPN2 (29)

Tuesday’s Radio/Audio

• High school boys soccer: Class 4 District 14 championship: Truman at Rockhurst, 6 p.m., freetap.com