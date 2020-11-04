Check This Out for Nov. 4

The Examiner

CHECK THIS OUT

Teams: Van Horn vs. St. Michael the Archangel Catholic

Sport: High school boys soccer

When: 6 p.m. Wednesday

Where: William Chrisman High School

What’s on the line: The second-seeded Van Horn Falcons (18-4) take on the top-seeded St. Michael Guardians (12-6) in the Class 3 District 14 championship game. The Guardians won their regular-season matchup 2-1 in overtime on Sept. 10. The winner advances to the Class 3 sectional round Saturday against the District 13 champion, Belton (10-4) or Harrisonville (12-7-2).