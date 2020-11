What's Up Next sports calendar / What's On Today

The Examiner

AREA CALENDAR

(Schedules subject to change)

WEDNESDAY, NOV. 4

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER

Class 4 District 9 Tournament

At Columbia Hickman High School

6 p.m. — Championship: Blue Springs vs. Columbia Hickman

Class 4 District 13 Tournament

At Raymore-Peculiar High School

7 p.m. — Championship: Lee’s Summit West vs. Lee’s Summit

Class 3 District 8 Tournament

At Clover Dell Park, Sedalia

6 p.m. — Championship: Grain Valley vs. Sedalia Sacred Heart

Class 3 District 14 Tournament

At William Chrisman High School

6 p.m. — Championship: Van Horn vs. St. Michael the Archangel Catholic

THURSDAY, NOV. 5

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER

Class 2 District 7 Tournament

At Oak Grove High School

6 p.m. — Championship: Oak Grove-Kansas City Northeast winner vs. Center-St. Pius X winner

FRIDAY, NOV. 6

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Class 6 District 4

7 p.m. — Blue Springs at Liberty

Class 5 District 7

7 p.m. — William Chrisman at Grain Valley

Class 4 District 7

7 p.m. — Van Horn vs. Lincoln Prep at Bryant Field

Class 3 District 7

7 p.m. — Summit Christian Academy at Oak Grove

Class 2 District 7

7 p.m. — St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at Butler

WHAT’S ON TODAY

Today’s sports broadcast highlights

Wednesday’s Television

• Tennis: ATP Paris, 4 a.m., Tennis (Comcast 277)

• Pro baseball: KBO (Korea) Playoffs: LG at Doosan, 4:25 a.m., ESPN2 (29)

• Golf: LE Tour Omega Dubai Moonlight Classic, 9 a.m., GOLF (27)

• Horse racing: America’s Day at the Races, 11:30 a.m., FS2 (740)

• Pro football: Spring League: Blues vs. Aviators, 4 p.m., FS1 (43)

• College volleyball: Arkansas at Missouri, 5 p.m., ESPNU (269)

• College football: Ohio at Central Michigan, 6 p.m., ESPN (13)

• College football: Buffalo at Northern Illinois, 6 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• College football: Ball State at Miami (Ohio), 6 p.m., CBSSN (274)

• Soccer: Copa Do Brasil: Flamengo at Atletico Mineiro, 6:30 p.m., FS2 (740)

• Boxing: Eimantas Stanionis vs. Justin DeLoach (welterweights), 7 p.m., FS1 (43)

• College football: Bowling Green at Toledo, 7 p.m., ESPNU (269)

• College volleyball: Mississippi State at Texas A&M, 7 p.m., SEC (284)

• Soccer: Copa MX final: Tijuana at Monterrey, 8:30 p.m., FS2 (740)

• Pro football: Spring League: Alphas vs. Conquerors, 9 p.m., FS1 (43)

• Soccer: UEFA Champions League: Teams TBA (tape), 9:30 p.m., CBSSN (274)

• Golf: European Tour Cyprus Showdown, 3:30 a.m. (Thursday), GOLF (27)

• Tennis: ATP Paris, 4 a.m. (Thursday), Tennis (277)

• Pro baseball: KBO (Korea) Playoffs: Doosan at LG, 4:25 a.m. (Thursday), ESPN2 (29)