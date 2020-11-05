Check This Out for Nov. 5

The Examiner

Teams: Oak Grove vs. St. Pius X

Sport: High school boys soccer

When: 6 p.m. Thursday

Where: Panther Stadium, Oak Grove High School

What’s on the line: The second-seeded Oak Grove Panthers (7-10) take on the fifth-seeded St. Pius X Warriors (6-10) in the Class 2 District 7 championship. The Panthers have won four straight by a combined score of 13-2. The Warriors, who have won three straight and four of their last five, upset top-seeded Center to advance. The two did not meet in the regular season but had a common opponent in St. Michael the Archangel. The Panthers lost 3-0 to the Guardians and St. Pius lost 4-0. The winner advances to Tuesday’s Class 2 state quarterfinal against the District 8 champion, St. Joseph Bishop LeBlond (10-2) or St. Joseph Benton (8-5).