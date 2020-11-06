Check This Out for Nov. 6

The Examiner

CHECK THIS OUT

Teams: Blue Springs vs. Liberty

Sport: High school football

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Where: Liberty High School

What’s on the line: The fourth-seeded Blue Springs Wildcats (5-5) travel to Liberty to face the top-seeded Blue Jays (9-1) in a Class 6 District 4 semifinal. The Wildcats lost to the Blue Jays 46-28 in the season opener but have won three of their last four. The winner advances to next week’s district final – also a state quarterfinal – against Liberty North (7-2) or Columbia Rock Bridge (6-3).