What's Up Next sports calendar / What's On Today

The Examiner

AREA CALENDAR

(Schedules subject to change)

FRIDAY, NOV. 6

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Class 6 District 4

7 p.m. — Blue Springs at Liberty

Class 5 District 7

7 p.m. — William Chrisman at Grain Valley

Class 4 District 7

7 p.m. — Van Horn vs. Lincoln Prep at Bryant Field

Class 3 District 7

7 p.m. — Summit Christian Academy at Oak Grove

Class 2 District 7

7 p.m. — St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at Butler

HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY

8:30 a.m. — Van Horn at Class 4 Missouri State High School Championships, Gans Creek course, Columbia

SATURDAY, NOV. 7

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER

Class 4 Sectional Playoffs

5 p.m. — Blue Springs at Jefferson City

Class 3 Sectional Playoffs

Noon — Fort Zumwalt South at Grain Valley

6 p.m. — Harrisonville vs. Van Horn at William Chrisman High School

HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY

8:30 a.m. — Blue Springs, Blue Springs South, Grain Valley, Lee’s Summit North, Truman at Class 5 Missouri State High School Championships, Gans Creek course, Columbia

WHAT’S ON TODAY

Today’s sports broadcast highlights

Friday’s Television

• Golf: European Tour Cyprus Showdown, 3:30 a.m., GOLF (Comcast 27)

• Tennis: ATP Paris, 7 a.m., Tennis (277)

• Golf: Ladies European Tour Omega Dubai Moonlight Classic, 9 a.m., GOLF (27)

• Swimming: International Swimming League: The N7 (Budapest), 9 a.m., CBSSN (274)

• Horse racing: America’s Day at the Races, 10 a.m., FS2 (740)

• Golf: PGA Houston Open, noon, GOLF (27)

• Horse racing: Breeders’ Cup Challenge Series: Future Stars Friday, 1 p.m., NBCSN (46)

• Golf: Champions Tour Charles Schwab Cup Championship, 3 p.m., GOLF (27)

• College soccer: Virginia Tech at Virginia, 3 p.m., FSKC (48)

• College soccer: Louisville at Notre Dame, 6 p.m., FSKC (48)

• College football: Miami (Fla.) at North Carolina State, 6:30 p.m., ESPN (13)

• High school football: American Heritage (Fla.) at St. Thomas Aquinas (Fla.), 7 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• Motorsports: NASCAR Gander Outdoors & RV Truck Series Lucas Oil 150, 7 p.m., FS1 (43)

• High school football: Blue Springs at Liberty, 7 p.m., Spectrum Sports KC (44)

• College football: San Jose State at San Diego State, 8 p.m., CBSSN (274)

• College football: BYU at Boise State, 8:45 p.m., FS1 (43)

• Golf: European Tour Cyprus Showdown, 4 a.m. (Saturday), GOLF (27)

• Tennis: ATP Paris, 4:45 a.m. (Saturday), Tennis (277)

Friday’s Radio/Audio

• High school football: Blue Springs at Liberty, 7 p.m., KCWJ (1030 AM)

• High school football: William Chrisman at Grain Valley, 7 p.m., freetap.com

• High school football: Van Horn at Lincoln Prep, 7 p.m., freetap.com

• High school football: Blue Valley North at Blue Valley, 7 p.m., WHB (810 AM)