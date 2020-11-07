Check This Out for Nov. 7

The Examiner

CHECK THIS OUT

Teams: Vam Horn vs. Harrisonville

Sport: High school boys soccer

When: 6 p.m. Saturday

Where: William Chrisman High School

What’s on the line: Van Horn takes its first step in the state playoffs after claiming its third straight district title. The Falcons (19-4) host the Harrisonville Wildcats (13-7-2) in a sectional playoff. The winner advances to Tuesday’s state quarterfinal against Pembroke Hill (10-6) or Smithville (13-9-3). The Falcons and Wildcats each played Smithville in the regular season, with Van Horn winning 2-0 and Harrisonville in a scoreless tie in a tournament.