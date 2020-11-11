What's Up Next sports calendar / What's On Today
AREA CALENDAR
(Schedules subject to change)
FRIDAY, NOV. 13
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
Class 5 District 7 Championship
7 p.m. – Raytown at Grain Valley
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SWIMMING & DIVING
3:30 p.m. — Blue Springs, Blue Springs South, Lee’s Summit North at Class 2 Missouri State High School Championships, St. Peters Rec-Plex (diving at 9:30 a.m.)
SATURDAY, NOV. 14
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SWIMMING & DIVING
9:30 a.m. — Grain Valley at Class 1 Missouri State High School Championships, St. Peters Rec-Plex (diving)
WHAT’S ON TODAY
Today’s sports broadcast highlights
Wednesday’s Television
• Tennis: ATP Sofia, 4 a.m., Tennis (Comcast 277)
• Golf: PGA The Masters practice round, 11 a.m., ESPN (13)
• Horse racing: America’s Day at the Races, 11:30 a.m., FS2 (740)
• Horse racing: America’s Day at the Races, 1 p.m., FSKC (48)
• MLB: Cy Young Award ceremony, 5 p.m., MLB (272)
• College football: Eastern Michigan at Ball State, 6 p.m., CBSSN (274)
• College football: Toledo at Western Michigan, 7 p.m., ESPN (13)
• College football: Central Michigan at Northern Illinois, 7 p.m., ESPNU (269)
• Football: The Spring League: Blues vs. Generals, 7 p.m., FS1 (43)
• MMA: XFC 43, 8 p.m., NBCSN (46)
• Pro baseball: KBO (Korea) Playoffs: KT at Doosan, 3:25 a.m. (Thursday), ESPN2 (29)
• Tennis: ATP Sofia, 4 a.m. (Thursday), Tennis (277)