Check This Out for Nov. 12

Teams: Grain Valley vs. Raytown

Sport: High school football

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Where: Moody Murry Field, Grain Valley High School

What’s on the line: The Grain Valley Eagles (8-1), after a bye week and another week off because of William Chrisman’s COVID-19 forfeit, play host to the Raytown Blue Jays (8-3) in the Class 5 District 7 championship. The Eagles look to avenge a 21-14 defeat to Raytown on Oct. 16 – their only loss of the season. The winner advances to a Nov. 20 state quarterfinal game against Platte County (9-1) or Staley (7-4).