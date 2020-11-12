Broncos sign with top Division I programs

By Bill Althaus

bill.althaus@examiner.net

A 10-time All-American swimmer and four-time all-state softball player headlined the Lee’s Summit North National Signing Day class that was short on numbers but long on talent.

Daniel Worth, a 10-time All-American and state record holder who has starred for the Broncos swimming team the past four years, signed his letter to attend Virginia, one of the top Division I swimming programs in the nation, while shortstop Kinsey Fiedler, who led the Broncos to the Class 5 state championship game this season, signed with Division I Washington.

Long before the socially distanced signing ceremony took place at 7 p.m. in the North gymnasium, parents and relatives brought bags and boxes filled with memorabilia to highlight the prep career of their respective signees, while giving an indication as to what college they will attend.

Joining Worth and Fiedler at the signing ceremony were Sydney Cure, softball, William Jewell; Halle Howes, softball, University of Central Missouri; Simon Murray, baseball, Truman State; and Annica Valmassei, diving and track and field (pole vault), Davidson College.

“I don’t think this is going to feel real to me until I get to campus,” said Worth, perhaps the greatest swimmer in Broncos history with multiple state titles and a pair of state records. “But this is great, even though we are socially distanced.

“It’s great to have my mom and dad (Liz and Dan) here with me for my signing and my coaches and some teammates – all the people who supported me all these years.”

Fiedler, one of the top softball recruits in the nation, was joined by her parents, Jason and Lacey, as she signed her national letter with Washington.

“All my immediate family and most of my family members are here tonight and that makes it really special,” said Fiedler, the Broncos’ three-time Offensive Player of the Year who hit 17 home runs this season, second best for a single season in Missouri high school history. “Today, being with my family and friends and coaches, and signing this letter makes it all seem so real.”

She will join the Huskies, who were 23-2 and ranked No. 2 in the nation when the 2020 spring season was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I’m excited about new challenges I’ll face in college,” said Fiedler, who had originally committed to Missouri but reopened her recruiting. “The last four years, I have felt like I played with my family, and I got that same feeling when I visited Washington, but these girls are always going to be my family members, and I’m going to keep an eye on them next season because I expect big things.”