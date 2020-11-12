National Signing Day: List of Eastern Jackson County athletes signing

The Examiner

NATIONAL SIGNING DAY | EASTERN JACKSON COUNTY SIGNEES

Here is a list of area high school student-athletes who signed national letters of intent during the signing period that started Wednesday or are expected to sign soon. Athletes are listed by school in alphabetical order with name, sport and school they are signing with:

BLUE SPRINGS

• Nate England, baseball, John Wood Community College

• Michael Infranca, baseball, Washburn

• Chloe Kaminski, volleyball, Oklahoma

• Abby Kinzler, softball, Missouri Valley

• Trent Martin, baseball, Johnson County Community College

• Korbin Shepherd, wrestling, Missouri

• Beau Stephens, football, Iowa

• Taylor Warren, baseball, John Wood Community College

BLUE SPRINGS SOUTH

• Bre Barchak, softball, Rockhurst University

• Tori Bradley, softball, Southeast Missouri State University

• Maddie Brennaman, women’s golf, Cottey College

• Ben Bryan, baseball, Lindenwood University

• Ty Campbell, baseball, Fort Hays State University

• Ally Cisneros, lacrosse, Missouri Western State University

• Wyatt Clark, baseball, University of Central Missouri

• Carson Elliott, baseball, Ottawa University

• Isaiah Frost, baseball, University of Missouri

• Lauren Gillig, basketball, Northwest Missouri State University

• Aubrey LaPour, volleyball, Bryant University

• Quinton Robertson, baseball, Barton Community College

• Trenton Trieb, baseball, North Central Missouri College

FORT OSAGE

• Aliyah Ayala, women’s soccer, Emporia State

• Kendra Siefker, rowing, Kansas State

GRAIN VALLEY

• Kara Eaker, gymnastics, University of Utah

• Maddie Mayfield, cheerleading, Avila University

• Carley Scott, gymnastics, Lindenwood University

LEE’S SUMMIT NORTH

• Sydney Cure, softball, William Jewell College

• Kinsey Fiedler, softball, University of Washington

• Halle Howes, softball, University of Central Missouri

• Simon Murray, baseball, Truman State University

• Annica Valmassei, diving/track and field, Davidson College

• Daniel Worth, men’s swimming, University of Virginia

TRUMAN

• Taylor Hastings, softball, Metropolitan Community College (Kansas City)

• Chris Rhodes, football, South Dakota State University

• Kennedy Rucker, softball, Rockhurst University

• Myel White, softball, Missouri Western University