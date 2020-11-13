What's Up Next sports calendar / What's On Today
AREA CALENDAR
(Schedules subject to change)
FRIDAY, NOV. 13
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
Class 5 District 7 Championship
7 p.m. – Raytown at Grain Valley
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SWIMMING & DIVING
3:30 p.m. — Blue Springs, Blue Springs South, Lee’s Summit North at Class 2 Missouri State High School Championships, St. Peters Rec-Plex (diving at 9:30 a.m.)
SATURDAY, NOV. 14
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SWIMMING & DIVING
9:30 a.m. — Grain Valley at Class 1 Missouri State High School Championships, St. Peters Rec-Plex (diving)
WHAT’S ON TODAY
Today’s sports broadcast highlights
Friday’s Television
• Pro baseball: KBO (Korea) Playoffs: KT at Doosan, 3:25 a.m., ESPN2 (Comcast 29)
• Motorsports: Formula 1 Turkish Grand Prix practice, 5:55 a.m., ESPN2 (29)
• Tennis: ATP Sofia, 7 a.m., 10 a.m., Tennis (277)
• Swimming: Toyota U.S. Open, 9 a.m., NBCSN (46)
• Horse racing: America’s Day at the Races, 11 a.m., FS2 (740)
• Golf: PGA The Masters, noon, ESPN (13)
• College volleyball: Kentucky at Mississippi State, noon, SEC (284)
• Horse racing: America’s Day at the Races, 1 p.m., FSKC (48)
• College football: Iowa at Minnesota, 6 p.m., FS1 (43)
• College hockey: Wisconsin at Notre Dame, 6 p.m., NBCSN (46)
• College football: Florida Atlantic at Florida International, 6 p.m., CBSSN (274)
• Women’s college soccer: LSU vs. Alabama, 6 p.m., SEC (284)
• College football: East Carolina at Cincinnati, 6:30 p.m., ESPN2 (29)
• College volleyball: Texas A&M at Arkansas, 7 p.m., ESPNU (269)
• Women’s college soccer: Florida vs. Kentucky, 8:30 p.m., SEC (284)
• Rodeo: PBR World Finals, 10 p.m., CBSSN (274)
• Motorsports: Formula 1 Turkish Grand Prix practice, 2:55 a.m. (Saturday), ESPN (13)
Friday’s Radio/Audio
• Golf: PGA The Masters, noon, ESPN KC (94.5 FM, 1510 AM)
• High school football: Game of the Week (Teams TBA), 7 p.m., WHB 810 AM)